One of the biggest keys to successfully fighting COVID-19 is rapid, accurate testing anyone can access. In the United States, tests were not widely available until recently. And even then, you had to be showing symptoms to qualify.

But recent studies have shown this approach may have been misguided. Health officials now believe asymptomatic transmission is a primary driver of the outbreak. Tap or click here to see what other COVID-19 myths have been dispelled.

Now, Americans will have much faster access to coronavirus testing, thanks to these new at-home tests. You don’t even need to show symptoms to qualify! Here’s what you need to know.

Stay at home, test at home

Two American startups are spearheading the effort to bring convenient COVID-19 testing to Americans. Tap or click here to see 5 health tests you can take online.

One of the companies, Everlywell, is an experienced lab test maker that designs at-home kits for conditions like food sensitivity, STIs and thyroid issues. On its website, the company announced it would be joining the medical fight with a COVID-19 test that can be available as early as March 23.

The test will cost $135 with free two-day shipping, and will be available to order directly from Everlywell’s website. Shipping can be expedited overnight for an additional $30.

To get started, you’ll need to answer a few questions about your condition and risk factors. A doctor will still need to prescribe the test, but telemedicine doctors from PWNHealth, a partner diagnostic network, will review your answers and determine if you qualify (based on CDC standards).

The test includes a throat swab for sample collection and containers for saliva and mucus as backup samples.

The package also includes an overnight shipping label for returning the samples to Everlywell. The best part? You’ll receive your digital results after only a few days.

Positive results will get an additional telemedicine consultation from a certified doctor to go over your options.

The Everlywell website includes a graphic with a full breakdown on costs, which adds up to the total price of the kit. It’s a great way of illustrating what you’re paying for, which can remove some of the financial sting.

Everlywell claims it has 30,000 kits available for order on March 23 and will restock once supplies diminish. If you suspect you may be asymptomatic but don’t have testing in your area, this might be a good option for you to try.

After all, some hospitals will only admit patients with positive tests. This is done to ensure enough hospital beds and equipment are available to the patients who need it most.

More options for Americans

Everlywell isn’t the only company ramping up test kit production, either. Scanwell, which produces app-based test kits for conditions like UTIs, is creating a test that only requires you to download an app to get started.

Per Scanwell’s process, users will download the app and undergo a symptom screening. If they qualify, the test kit is overnighted to them. The actual test will be administered with help from a remote doctor via the app, and results are available in a matter of hours.

As cool as this option is, the test isn’t quite as far along as Everlywell’s. The Scanwell test is undergoing FDA approval and should be available within the next 6-8 weeks.

Regardless of timeframes, it’s a very good thing that more test kits are on the way for Americans. If we know our statuses, we can perform more effective social distancing and make sure the most vulnerable among us aren’t exposed when we aren’t showing symptoms.

This battle is a marathon, not a sprint. Real results for our efforts will take weeks to show up, but if we continue toward the goal of flattening the curve of infection, we can save thousands of American lives. So stay safe and remember to wash those hands!