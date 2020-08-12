Over the past few months, face masks have become part of a community effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Despite the fact that masks are now required in many public spaces, there isn’t a hard rule on which masks people should choose.

If you’re wondering which mask to choose, wonder no longer because researchers from Duke University recently tested 14 different types to see which ones came out on top – and those results may surprise you. Here is the definitive ranking on which masks are best for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers discover which masks are worthy of your face

A new article published by researchers from Duke University is comparing 14 different kinds of face masks and coverings commonly worn by members of the general public. This research compared how effective each mask was at preventing transmission of aerosol droplets, which are known to contain viral particles like the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

To test each mask, the scientists behind the study used a black box along with a laser and cellphone camera. While wearing each mask, testers would speak in the direction of the laser beam within the box while saying pre-written phrase.

The cellphone camera would then record droplets coming out from the mask while computer algorithm would calculate an approximation of the exact amount. This would determine how effective each mask was at blocking particles exhaled by the wearer.

And the results, the scientists found, were nothing short of extraordinary. At the top of the list was the winner everyone expected (the N95 mask), but some masks performed far better than the researchers initially thought they would.

The scientists hope that this research will inform citizens about the importance of masks, as well as which types of face coverings would be best for them to purchase and wear. In addition, this guidance could help government agencies make informed decisions on which masks are best to provide to employees, healthcare workers and residents.

The best face masks ranked

Below is the complete list of face masks from Duke University’s research. The following items are ranked from most effective to least, and at the very least, you may want to consider picking up a few of the items at the top (if they’re available) for your own use when you go out in public.

1. N95 Respirators

Emma Fischer, Duke University



2. Multi-layered surgical mask

Emma Fischer, Duke University

3. Triple-layer polypropylene and cotton mask

Emma Fischer, Duke University

4. Dual-layer polypropylene mask

Emma Fischer, Duke University

5. Single-layer cotton mask with ties

Emma Fischer, Duke University

6. Dual-layer cotton mask with ties

Emma Fischer, Duke University

7. N95 respirator with valve

Emma Fischer, Duke University

8. Hand-sewn cotton mask

Emma Fischer, Duke University

9. Pleated cotton ‘MAXIMA AT’ mask

Emma Fischer, Duke University

10. Single-layer pleated cotton mask

Emma Fischer, Duke University

11. Dual-layer pleated cotton mask

Emma Fischer, Duke University

12. Knitted T-Shirt mask

Emma Fischer, Duke University

13. Bandana

Emma Fischer, Duke University

14. Neck gaiter

Emma Fischer, Duke University

Wondering why the results ended up the way they did? It all has to do with the right combination of layers and fit.

Typically, the more interwoven layers a mask has, the more effective it will be at blocking particles. This is the reason why the multi-layered cotton, surgical and N95 masks performed so well. All fabric and textiles have gaps between their fibers, so layering them makes it more difficult for particles to pass through.

At the same time, fit also plays an important role. If a mask fits tightly, the only way particles can escape is through the mask itself. But if a mask fits loosely, particles can escape out the sides, top and bottom. This is the main reason why the neck-worn gaiter mask scored so poorly on the test.

Do you have any of these masks at home? At the very least, you have a better idea of which masks will work best for your public outings. And if you’re still on the hunt for masks this handy website will tell you which ones are in stock for you to buy.

