It’s World Wi-Fi Day! 8 ways to boost your home’s connection

Today is World Wi-Fi Day. So what does that mean for you?

World Wi-Fi Day is a worldwide initiative organized by the Wireless Broadband Alliance under the leadership of the Connected Community Forum (CCF). Is your home Wi-Fi sluggish? Tap or click here for the best ways to boost your Wi-Fi for good.

One thing to watch for with your home Wi-Fi is people trying to use your network without permission. That’s just one thing that could be slowing you down. There are many others. In honor of World Wi-Fi Day, let’s look at ways to boost your home’s connection.

1. Check your connections for modem and router

If you use wireless internet at home, it is always a good idea to know everything connected. It is also a good idea to check and make sure that people outside your home are not connected. Outside connections can slow down the speed of your internet, as someone could be stealing your bandwidth.

Lucky for you, there are simple ways to check your modem and router for connections. You should always know your computer’s IP address, as this can tell you what is connected to your network and which devices belong to you.

If you don’t feel comfortable digging into your network, you can always use Advanced IP Scanner. It’s a free and reliable option that delivers swift results with very little input from you, and it’s compatible with Windows 10.

To use this scanner, all you have to do is download and install it, then run the program to analyze your wireless network. Just click the large green button that says SCAN. It will commence a network scan to show you all the devices currently connected to your Wi-Fi.

2. Make sure the firmware is up to date

Every three months, you should check to see that your firmware is up to date. Updates are critical for everything from your computer to installed software and applications. This should be your first troubleshooting step.

Firmware updates can bring new features and security enhancements. This is why it’s a good idea to check for updates regularly.

3. Adjust location of your router

An important factor that affects your network’s connectivity is its physical location. If your connection keeps dropping in certain locations, it might be a good idea to change its central location that works for all parts of your home.

Try placing your router as close to the center of your home. It is also a good idea to keep it elevated and have room to cool down when it gets heated. Walls, especially those made of concrete, can interfere with your Wi-Fi signal.

4. Check for interference from other devices

Common appliances like cordless phones, Bluetooth speakers, and microwaves can impact your Wi-Fi network speed. Older routers operate on 2.4GHz frequency, and interference from other appliances can cause slowdowns, especially if they are located near your router.

What you can do to make your life easier is to create a Wi-Fi “heat” map of your area using free tools like HeatMapper. Wi-Fi mappers like this help you see where Wi-Fi signals are strongest in your home or office.

5. Change the channel of the router

If you are currently using the 2.4GHz frequency, you may want to select your router’s channel. Helpful apps like Network Analyzer Lite will help you find the most appropriate channel for your connection. If your network is slow, get away from the 2.4GHz frequency, as it can be very congested.

6. Verify the speed you’re paying for from your ISP

If a speed test shows you’re getting what you pay for, but things are still moving at a crawl, the problem could be elsewhere. If there are spotty connections throughout your home, you may want to consider adding Wi-Fi extenders or switching to a mesh network. We’ll show you some options in the next sections.

7. Consider adding Wi-Fi extender(s)

If you live in a larger-sized home and have a hard time getting all of your devices connected, you may have to consider getting a Wi-Fi range extender. These extenders fill in the coverage gaps in your existing wireless network.

8. Replace your router with a mesh system

A mesh network is like a set of mini routers that act as a single Wi-Fi network. This means there are multiple sources of Wi-Fi around your house instead of just a single router. It makes your connections faster and more stable.

Here are some mesh network options to choose from:

