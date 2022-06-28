Your smartphone is only as good as your cell signal. If you don’t have a signal, you have a $1,000 paperweight in your pocket. Tap or click here to make calls through Wi-Fi.

Losing your cell signal in the middle of driving has to be one of the most frustrating things ever. If your signal has ever dipped or the person you’re talking to suddenly got quiet, this will change everything.

A handy device will boost your cell signal to help make better calls. Keep reading for a better way to get good reception.

Here’s the backstory

Beyond helping your signal, this all-in-one car phone system makes your life easier moving forward. Mount, charge and view your phone while getting the best signal clarity you’ve ever experienced.

The weBoost Drive Sleek is the best investment you’ll make for your phone this year. Here’s why:

Stop dropping cell signal while you drive

It’s what we’re all here for, a signal booster. It looks like a miniature laptop charger that hangs from your mount and rests on your console or dashboard.

The signal booster connects to an outside antenna you put on your roof or the hood of your car. Some users with compact cars reported hood mounting resulted in signal interference, but when they reapplied the antenna to the roof all issues stopped.

Compatible with major U.S. service carriers

The WeBoost Drive Sleek is completely compatible with major carriers such as T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T. The device uses 5G compatibility to work with new phones and maintain a strong signal at all times. It boosts your cell signal on almost any network.

Charges your phone while you drive

With a magnetic phone mount, you can position your phone for excellent visibility while driving. If you like to use Google Maps to get from one place to another, you don’t have to constantly reach for your phone to find out where you’re going.

Thanks to the rapid charge power supply which connects to your phone mount, you get an excellent charge when you reach your destination. It’s important to note the phone mount only holds phones up to a maximum height of 7.5-inches, so check your phone dimensions first.

FCC approved to work on any frequency band

Using unsupported devices on certain radio frequency signals can result in fines or criminal penalties. WeBoost ensures this charger is completely FCC-approved.

This is an important distinction between most inexpensive signal boosters on the market. Never buy one without checking for FCC approval first.

Money-back guarantee and a two-year warranty

WeBoost offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is more than enough time to test it out.

Plus, the two-year warranty covers manufacturer defects. If this signal booster stops working for no reason and hasn’t been impacted by physical damage, weBoost will cover repair or replacement.

