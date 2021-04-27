Better than an app: 5 weather stations for more accurate forecasting

The weather changes unexpectedly, so who better to trust with accurate forecasts than your own personal meteorologist?
When you need to be prepared for inclement weather, turn to the weather station right on your doorstep. Set up the sensors around your home and read the display to see if you should expect humidity, impending storms or sunny skies.
Not sure which station to trust? No problem, we’ve got five great weather stations to choose from.
1. Great home set up
Set up sensors around the yard and get the most accurate readings for temperature, wind speeds, humidity, and UV and solar radiation. Connect it to your Wi-Fi to wirelessly transmit all the readings to the digital display of the wireless device.
Promising review: 18 months after installation in Northwest Florida, this station mounted on a pole 4 ft. above a single story ranch roof line endured the wrath of hurricane Sally, no damage, still working great! ... Due to battery backup operation, was able to monitor current conditions in real time on console. ... Strongly recommend.
2. A great display
For a more attractive display, check out the La Crosse Forecast Station. See your indoor and outdoor temperatures, humidity levels, the daily weather forecast, date and time. It has wireless capabilities and also allows you to set alarms.
Promising review: My husband, the weather buff, saw this at a friend's house. He loved it because first it was wireless and second there was a prediction section. This was his Christmas gift and he loves it! It was so easy to set up if you follow the directions. Since it is right in our living room you can see the time and know what to wear when you go outside. A great purchase!!
3. Use with Siri & Alexa
Want the local weather update sent straight to your smartphone? Get a Netatmo Weather Station HomeKit. The sensors send real-time updates to your phone, get the forecast and see how the weather has been fluctuating lately. Ask Siri or Alexa for a weather update as part of your morning routine so you know exactly how to dress for the day.
Promising review: Had this thing for years. On a hunch, checked in to notice cold temp in kid’s room because of a complicated heating issue in house ... Not life-threatening but ... that's way too cold for a young kid who may not cover him/herself up enough. Need to set up an alert now through the app or maybe ITTT app even after I get to the bottom of heating issue. Thanks Netatmo.
4. Solar-powered forecasts
Anyone who likes tracking the weather and staying informed will love the AcuRite Wireless Home Station. Take advantage of the bright display that reveals accurate weather conditions in an easy-to-read design. The sensor utilizes solar power and measures up to 99 MPH wind speeds.
Promising review: Bought this as a gift for my FIL because he loves to track the weather but the cheap monitors seemed to break every 6 months. He said that "he likes it" (which is great praise from him LOL) The display is very nice, bright with big numbers. The weather ticker(?) was easy to install and is accurate. Would recommend.
5. Compact Display
It's nice to know what's going on with the local weather, but not everyone appreciates a large, bulky, colorful display in their home. For a smaller unit and a simple design, turn to the ThermoPro. Keep it somewhere discreet and allow it to deliver all the information you need about indoor and outdoor temperatures and humidity levels.
Promising review: I have several inside and outside thermometers and hygrometers; sort of a hobby. For fun, I sat 4 units outside and inside giving them plenty of time to adjust, and the TP62 proved to be very accurate compared to the others - some of which cost a lot more. The digital display is very legible from across the room at any angle, and the touch back lighting feature is very convenient and can be activated in a dark room by just touching the top of the unit.
