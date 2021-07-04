No time for an overseas trip? Take one of these virtual tours instead

As many are beginning to rediscover the excitement of the world around them again, there are many opportunities to travel. The pandemic put a damper on vacations and business trips for over a year, leaving many people stuck at home. Tap or click here to track the COVID Delta variant in the U.S.

COVID restrictions are being removed in most parts of the U.S. But that’s not the case globally. Many countries are still battling the pandemic and have stringent travel restrictions still in place.

The good news is there are still ways to travel without leaving the comfort of your home. If you can’t decide where your next destination will be or if you’re not quite ready to travel just yet, Amazon Explore offers the best of both worlds. Keep reading to check it out.

Here’s the backstory

For those planning a trip and looking into in-person travel, Amazon Explore allows you to test out an experience before fully committing to visiting in person by virtually transporting you to other parts of the world. This is done through customized live streaming experiences with local experts.

Even if you’re not ready to travel, Amazon Explore brings global adventures right to you. It offers more than 200 handpicked events ranging from culinary experiences, landmark tours, shopping and more.

A few of the adventures include:

How Amazon Explore works

When you decide on an adventure you would like to take, connect one-on-one with hosts worldwide to explore anything from lessons to landmarks. In many experiences, you can purchase merchandise and have it shipped right to your home. Each experience is with a live host on location, in real-time.

What can you do?

While you may be virtual, you are still live with your host on location. During this time, you will discover famous landmarks, learn skills and browse boutiques that you cannot find anywhere else.

How to get started

Getting started is very simple. It’s a quick four-step process:

Choose your virtual experience – Select an experience and you’ll explore it with a local expert host.

– Select an experience and you’ll explore it with a local expert host. Book your session – Most experiences last between 30 and 60 minutes. You choose the time of day that works for you, and you can cancel or reschedule up to 24 hours before the session begins.

– Most experiences last between 30 and 60 minutes. You choose the time of day that works for you, and you can cancel or reschedule up to 24 hours before the session begins. Pack up and head to your computer – When it’s time for your experience, sign in to your Amazon account, go to Your Orders and select Your Session page. Your host will meet you there.

– When it’s time for your experience, sign in to your Amazon account, go to Your Orders and select Your Session page. Your host will meet you there. Get ready for a good time – These sessions are designed to be friendly and casual, so help guide your host on what you’re interested in and what you want to skip.

There are system requirements that you should view before getting started. Check them out here.

What does it cost?

Each destination varies anywhere in price from $10 up to $120 per session. Sessions typically last from 30-60 minutes, depending on your choice of destination. Regions include North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

To learn more about Amazon Explore and indulge your curiosity, visit Amazon Explore.

