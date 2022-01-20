Your phone lets you take all the pictures and videos you want anytime, anywhere. It’s a luxury we didn’t have until not so long ago, and we’ve become careless with what we capture. That’s fine, except when too much is too much.

Your phone has limited space, as do many cloud options you might have. Do you want more? Either way, you’ll pay for it. We understand you don’t want to delete precious memories to make room for more, but what about duplicates? You may have identical copies of many photos or at least similar ones. Tap or click here for an easy way to get rid of the extras and free up space.

One of Kim’s listeners asked questions about photo/video organization. She also asked about putting together movies to share with her family. Have you considered any of this? Read on and you will learn something cool and useful.

Did she say 21,000?

Carolyn from Iowa asked what other options, aside from Apple iCloud storage, are available for storing and accessing her photos and videos easily. She said she has more than 21,000 photos on her phone!

Both Android and iOS let you back up your photos to the cloud for safekeeping. If you have an Android phone, you can use Google Photos. You can view, edit and sort them from within the Google Photos app or google.com/photos. As with iCloud, free storage is limited, and you’ll have to pay if you want more.

Amazon Photos offers free unlimited, full-resolution photo storage, plus 5 GB of video storage for Prime members. Go here to try it out.

You can also go with a secure external drive for the physical route. This Seagate model has 2TB of storage and will hold up to 500,000 photos.

Be your own filmmaker

Kim received another question: “With retirement on the horizon, I would also like suggestions for the videos that I have filmed with my cell phone. I heard of a woman who each year combined selected bits and pieces of video into a family video to share out. With the right program, I think that would be a very fun and meaningful hobby to pursue.”

You have many options for putting together a movie from various clips. Let’s go through a few:

Apple iMovie

Apple

This is a good starting point if you have an iPhone. Create a movie trailer with your choice of 14 templates. You can create a movie studio logo and add cast names and credits.

For your movie itself, you have eight themes, 13 filters and 11 animated title styles to choose from. Effects include slow and fast motion, picture-in-picture and split-screen. Select from more than 80 soundtracks or add sound effects, narration and music from your library.

You can save your creations up to 4K at 60 frames per second and share them via your Mail and Messages app or AirDrop.

You can download the iMovie app for free from the Apple App Store.

InShot Video Editor

InShot

InShot Video Editor lets you create and edit videos with trim, cut and merge tools. Adjust video speed and add transition effects, picture-in-picture, text, emoji and filters and blur background to your videos.

You can add music from the app or your library. Sprinkle your video with sound effects and voiceovers. Save your videos in 4K at 60 fps.

InShot is free to try for three days, after which you’ll need to purchase a subscription. That goes for $14.99 per year. It’s available for both iOS and Android devices.

Splice Video Editor & Maker

Splice

Splice brings the power of desktop editing to your smartphone. Trim, cut and crop your videos with just a few taps. Adjust the composure, contrast and saturation to your liking. Adjust playback speed and remove backgrounds. Add titles and text overlays and set your transitions.

You can apply filters and add music from a library of more than 6,000 songs.

Splice has a free 1-week trial, after which a subscription costs $2.99 per week. It’s available for both iOS and Android devices.

Adobe Premiere Rush

Adobe

Adobe Premiere Rush has a powerful built-in camera that lets you catch high-quality movies right from the app. Use drag and drop to arrange your video and audio clips. Trim and crop videos, flip and mirror video clips, and add images, stickers and overlays to video clips.

Adjust the speed to your liking and create pan and zoom effects. You can also make animated titles and choose from a library of thousands of music and audio samples.

Premiere Rush Starter is free and includes unlimited exports, easy editing and effects, custom animated titles and access to the soundtrack library. Upgrade to Creative Cloud Express for $9.99 per month and you get premium features and content, Photoshop Express and 100GB of cloud storage.

You can get the app for iOS devices here or Android here.

Check back soon when we answer another question about the best and easiest ways to print photos from a phone or computer.

Bonus: Protect your videos — and all your other files

Every once in a while, the computer you rely on can fail you. No, it’s not the hardware or the software — it’s malicious viruses or even ransomware that takes over your system. Imagine a hacker gaining access to your computer and denying you access to your data until you pay a hefty fee. Don’t leave your computer unprotected. Defend your data with IDrive.

