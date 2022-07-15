Skip to Content
Here are seven tiny homes you can buy on amazon. These best tiny Amazon homes of 2022 are just a click away!
Source: Amazon
Amazon

You can actually buy these 7 tiny homes on Amazon

By Kim Komando, Komando.com
July 15, 2022

Tiny houses became a genuine pop-culture phenomenon when HGTV started Tiny House Hunters. People buy them for various reasons, from sustainability to saving money. Since they’ve exploded in popularity, you can even buy tiny homes on Amazon.

Or you can do what Kim’s dear friend Jackie did and buy an RV. After retirement, Jackie and her husband Hal sold everything, bought an RV and set off on the adventure of a lifetime. Tap or click here for Jackie and Hal’s story of how they did it — plus some funny stories from the road!

Of course, not everyone wants a mobile lifestyle. That’s why many people who want to shrink their lifestyle invest in tiny homes. Luckily, there are a ton of companies that create affordable tiny homes you can design to your heart’s content.

Not sure what a tiny home is? Here’s a quick explainer

A tiny house is about 400 to 600 square feet. People who adopt the tiny house lifestyle do it for lots of reasons. You get lower utility costs and less maintenance since they’re easy to upkeep.

Novelty is another compelling factor. Since most people live in standard-sized houses, you can get bragging rights. If you love showing off, here are some pricey tech gadgets that will impress anyone in your life.

Then again, you can also buy a tiny house in addition to your main home. Tiny homes make great offices, fitness studios, greenhouses, storage sheds, Airbnb rentals and more. The possibilities are endless: If you can dream it, you can do it.

Ready to get started? Check out these seven tiny homes on Amazon

Many of them are “prefabricated” houses, which can mean two things:

  1. They’re constructed and assembled in a factory and shipped to you on a trailer.
  2. They’re manufactured and sent to you in parts, like a giant IKEA project.

Not sure you have the skills to put together a prefabricated tiny home? Just reach out to some expert contractors to do it for you. Tap or click here to find a good home contractor without getting duped.

When you see a home you like, just tap or click on it. You’ll get all the details you need. We ordered this list from cheapest to most expensive.

Remember that the more you spend, the more amenities you get. Some of these tiny homes are empty shells, while others come with electricity, plumbing and more. You’ll find a lot of variety in this list, so go nuts and get whatever works well for you!

If you buy one of these tiny homes on Amazon, upload a picture to social media and tag Kim on Facebook or Twitter. We’d love to see what you come up with!

1. All the essentials in this modern one-bedroom home

EZ Supply Modern 1-Bedroom Tiny House

EZ Supply Modern 1-Bedroom Tiny House

This tiny house comes with all the essentials, like a plumbing system, electricity, flooring and roofing. It even has free shipping, which is helpful when you're dealing with a 20-foot container that weighs 9,000 pounds.
Buy Now
$27,997.00 on Amazon.com

2. Live in rustic charm

Best Barns Fairview Wood Shed Kit

Best Barns Fairview Wood Shed Kit

Full disclosure here: This is a tiny — and we mean tiny — cabin. It’s not really a home, because it lacks the amenities of what you need to call a house a home, like plumbing. Basically, this 12-by-12 cabin is more of a rustic retreat than a house.

You get a 50-year warranty with this shed kit. It comes with pre-built barn doors that are ready to install, as well as pre-cut wood framing and trim. You also get detailed assembly instructions. If you want to add some charm to your property, get this cabin. You'll have to provide your own windows, though.
Buy Now
$3,682.00 on Amazon.com

3. It’s cozy in here

Allwood Estelle 5

Allwood Estelle 5

Plant this tiny garden home on your property for a little bit of rustic charm. It's almost eight feet tall overall, but if you're Andre the Giant, watch out. Its walls are under seven feet tall.

You can build this cabin without the dividing wall — but keep in mind that this is a stock model and can't be modified.

You can easily install outlets after or during the assembly, but don’t do it yourself. Hire an electrician for the work. A tiny home may be shockingly cool, but it's not worth the risk of electrocution!
Buy Now
$14,990.00 on Amazon.com

4. Hallelujah! This tiny home comes with AC

Prefabricated Modular Container House

Prefabricated Modular Container House

Weatherproof and leakproof, this prefabricated home can withstand extreme climate issues. It has all the modern fixings you could possibly want, like air conditioning, fire alarms and smoke detectors. It even has hurricane-proof windows.
Buy Now
$29,000.00 on Amazon.com

5. Customize your home to your heart's content

MODS 40-Foot Tiny Home

MODS 40-Foot Tiny Home

Don't judge a book by its cover with this tiny home, made from a shipping container. Outside it may look industrial and drab, but inside is an almost-blank canvas awaiting your touches of design. The MODS 40-foot home comes furnished and with appliances, heating and air-conditioning.
Buy Now
$33,500.00 on Amazon.com

6. One reviewer called this "the best mancave ever"

Container Home, Pre-Fabricated, Furnished and Brand New

Container Home, Pre-Fabricated, Furnished and Brand New

See how versatile these tiny home kits can be? This sleek container model comes with modern amenities, like cupboards, a washing machine, a refrigerator and sinks. Customize it to your heart's desire.
Buy Now
$46,950.00 on Amazon.com

7. Free shipping? Yes, please!

Allwood Solvalla

Allwood Solvalla

This 172-square-foot studio cabin kit makes for a lovely garden house.
Buy Now
$15,900.00 on Amazon.com

If you liked this guide to tiny homes on Amazon, here are more tips for homeowners

How much house can you afford? Follow this rule

5 private details about you and your home anyone can find online

How to get notified automatically the second a home hits the market

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

Related Stories

Ask me your digital question!

Navigating the digital world can be intimidating and sometimes downright daunting. Let me help! Reach out today to ask your digital question. You might even be on my show!

Ask Me