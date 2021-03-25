Technology is meant to help take the load off your shoulders. It’s why so many people use smartphones, computers, snow blowers, harvesting equipment and automated systems.
But you don’t need to spend big money for convenience. Tons of affordable gadgets can help you get ready for your day, enjoy healthy and flavorful herbs, access your home with ease and even charge enough devices at once to keep the whole family happy.
So, what amazing tech is out there, just waiting to change your life? Here are 15 gadgets guaranteed to do all the hard work for you.
1. Never oversleep again
Do you miss the old-timey look of a digital alarm clock to keep on your nightstand? Well, some of us had to replace it so we could make room for our cellphones and their chargers — or did we? Get the best of both worlds with this wooden digital alarm clock/wireless charger combo.
Promising review: The alarm clock works excellent, it's easy to set the time and alarms, the wireless charger works perfectly with my galaxy s20+ and my galaxy buds+. 100% recommended.
2. Open up
If you're ready for a hassle-free appliance, go for this one-touch can opener. It's the perfect choice for kids, anyone with joint pain or for people who just want to open cans without an electric or hand-cranked device. Just place, press and watch.
Promising review: This is a "where have you been all my life" item. I can no longer use a manual can opener and trying to hold larger cans for electric can opener, not happening. This opener is a breeze to use. The on/off button is sensitive and does not need a lot of strength to initiate and stop. It is lightweight and easy to hold. The fact that the cut edges are not sharp is wonderful. Being able to use the top of the can to reclose, for any reason, is a plus.
3. Fill it and forget it
Pets known for overeating are also known for stealing food from other pet dishes. Stop this behavior with the Sure Petcare SureFlap pet feeder. Measure the exact amount of food Fluffy needs and activate the accessible lid with their microchip number.
Promising review: This solved my problem where my gobbler would eat my grazer's food. It works perfectly! My cat took to it really quickly. My other cat just can't seem to figure out why it doesn't open for him as well. It's quite funny watching him walk over to it all the time wanting it to open for him.
4. Relax the smart way
This smart humidifier is also an essential oil diffuser — perfect for your bedroom when it's cold outside or you just need a relaxing night. The quiet technology allows for a comfortable sleep experience and the display lights can be switched off for a pleasant ambiance.
Promising review: I love being able to control the humidifier from my phone. Setting up schedules within the app is easy, intuitive, and incredibly useful! The humidifier is almost silent when running at max humidity level.
5. Wakey wakey
Ready for the ultimate luxury gadget? Set a timer on this smart electric motor to open your curtains in the morning. Wake to the sun spilling into your bedroom and use your smartphone to set a soothing song as your wake-up alarm to get the best start to your day.
Promising review: This is a great little remote. I have it on my nightstand and it makes it very easy to open and close my curtains. I love the audible beep after you press so you know that you pressed. I also find it to be very fast. Impressive little product.
6. Charge on the go
Don't you hate when you're at work and look down at your phone, only to realize you forgot to charge it? Luckily, you can use this Anker PowerCore charger. Plug it into a charging port to power it up and use it as a portable charging station for your phone, tablet or other USB and micro USB-supported gadget.
Promising review: I'm a big fan of Anker products, and this is among their best. If you need a travel charger or a portable battery backup, this is a no-brainer. Also, it charges other devices at a pretty fast rate.
7. Sleek, convenient and surprisingly fresh
Handling raw meat in the kitchen can create a bacteria playground on your trash can lid. This hands-free, odor-absorbing trash can is the perfect solution to your kitchen woes. Don't worry about contaminating and having to sanitize your garbage lid — just move your hand near the sensor and toss in your trash with ease.
Promising review: I know it’s a garbage can but I LOVE it. I bought 2 — one for trash and one for recycling. I love the square shape and can fit both side by side in my kitchen. It has totally helped my family actually recycle having it so conveniently located. (Yes they’re lazy.) The step cans never lasted in our house — always breaking so the automatic lids are great!
8. Easy access
Have you ever driven off from your home for a long trip, only to question whether you closed the garage door behind you? Don't turn around and drive all the way back. Just use the Chamberlain Garage Door Opener to check from the convenience of your smartphone.
Promising review: Knowing that I can open/close the door from anywhere feels nice and gives a little peace of mind. This is especially so for the Key delivery service from Amazon since I know the packages I am expecting are delivered inside my garage and I don't need to worry about the Porch Pirates scoring my booty again and again.
9. Say goodbye to hidden leaks and drips
Small drips and leaks around the home can turn into costly problems in a matter of weeks. But it isn't easy to catch them when they happen. To protect your home, try the Govee Wi-Fi Water Sensor and receive real-time alerts when leaks occur.
Promising review: I wish I had had this six months ago and it might have saved me over $11,000. ... Even a chance at this working is worth the cost ... when without it I have already paid over $11,000 and the bill is not even [paid off] yet.
10. Charge with style
Tired of everyone stealing each other's chargers? Please everyone with this 6-port USB charging station. Charge everyone's devices simultaneously in the same spot and never hunt for that elusive charger again.
Promising review: Purchased for a cruise - worked perfectly! It kept our various devices charged. It has a low profile and wasn't in the way.
11. Get in and out with ease
Have you ever returned home after taking Fido for a walk and realized you forgot to lock your front door? Or are you tired of struggling with all your groceries while you try to unlock your door? It's time to invest in a eufy Security Smart Touch Lock. It uses anything from a numerical code to your fingerprint to your phone to allow quick and easy access, and it automatically locks when closed as well.
Promising review: I’ve always wanted a digitized security lock ... Its sleek design adds a nice touch to my office’s overall style. It’s got keyhole, keypad and fingerprint reader and I can give different personnel access and schedule in the app. Very useful stuff. It’s also easy to install ... I recommend it to anyone who is looking for extra security and easy management at [my] fingertips.
12. Protect your devices
It's time to upgrade your surge protector with this Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip. You have access to two USB ports and three smart outlets for your Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible devices. Set schedules, timers or your smartphone to control what's on and what's off.
Promising review: I bought this to plug in some arcade cabinets. I can individually name each plug, so I can turn on just one machine I want to play with my voice. I also created a group called arcade, so just asking Alexa to turn on the arcade turns all 3 of them on at the same time.
13. Light up your life
Ready for a smart end table/lamp combo? Save space with this sleek design and never worry about accidentally knocking the lamp from the tabletop again. It also comes with a USB port and electric outlet for easily accessible charging.
Promising review: I love this table so far! It is very sturdy and the wireless charging, USB port and plug come in handy! I love the fact that it came with a lightbulb that isn’t too bright nor too dim. Very cozy.
14. Grow your own herbs
Ready to start your own herb garden? The AeroGarden is the perfect addition to any modern home. The kit includes gourmet herb seeds and a 3 oz bottle of plant nutrients. You can grow up to six plants at a time and they can reach up to 12" before you need to trim or rehome them.
Promising review: I got this as a birthday present for my husband, the classic man who's impossible to buy for, and he was thrilled with it. He's a by-the-numbers kind of guy, and followed the directions carefully. As a result, all 6 of the herbs have germinated, and we are already using some of them (basil, thyme and dill) only 3 weeks later.
