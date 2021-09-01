5 TikTok appliance cleaning hacks you have to see

Cleaning hacks have been all over the popular video-sharing app TikTok. Millions tune in to watch people clean their toilets, mop their floors, scrub their showers and even clean out their refrigerators. Tap or click here for our TikTok beginner’s guide.
It might sound unusual at first, but we could all use some cleaning hacks at the end of the day. The less time it takes to get through our daily or weekly chores, the better.
Here are five products seen in popular TikTok cleaning hack videos. They’ve all gone viral and all promise to get your home sparkly clean without tons of sweat and elbow grease.
1. The sponge that will change your life
Promising review: "These sponges are the best. I found them on tiktok from a cleaning lady I follow and I haven't gone back. They're great for scrubbing hard to get off things but also soften for a normal clean. I like that they are color coded so you can make sure you don't mix them up."
2. Keep your bathroom smelling fresh
Promising review: "Very inexpensive way to keep the bathroom smelling fresh. Have been using this for several months now and have not one complaint. Lasts quite awhile, seems to keep the "toilet ring" from forming. We have rather hard water so that has been a problem. Quite satisfied with this product."
3. Say goodbye to using elbow grease
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!"
4. No more pet fur on the couch
Promising review: "You don't know how really happy I am about this product! I just used this roller on my other bed for less than 2 minutes and look how well it worked!! You don't even need to press, just move it gently and it will do its work!! REALLY recommended!"
5. The cleanest your grout will ever get
Promising review: "I wish I knew about this stuff a long time ago! It works, not a lot of scrubbing and just spray and wait a few minutes and wipe off! The smell is not strong and cleans off our hard water streaks. I will definitely be getting this again."