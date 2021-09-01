Skip to Content
5 TikTok appliance cleaning hacks you have to see

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
September 1, 2021

Cleaning hacks have been all over the popular video-sharing app TikTok. Millions tune in to watch people clean their toilets, mop their floors, scrub their showers and even clean out their refrigerators. Tap or click here for our TikTok beginner’s guide.

It might sound unusual at first, but we could all use some cleaning hacks at the end of the day. The less time it takes to get through our daily or weekly chores, the better.

Here are five products seen in popular TikTok cleaning hack videos. They’ve all gone viral and all promise to get your home sparkly clean without tons of sweat and elbow grease.

1. The sponge that will change your life

Scrub Daddy Sponge Set

Scrub Daddy Sponge Set

These amazing little sponges are sensitive to temperature. That means they're firm in cold water and soft in warm water. The different colors allow you to assign one to dishes, another to toilets, and more to pet bowls or other jobs. They're scratch-free so that you can use them on your car, non-stick pans, leather purses, glass and stainless steel. The best part? They're odor-resistant, so one sponge can last up to 8 weeks.

Promising review: "These sponges are the best. I found them on tiktok from a cleaning lady I follow and I haven't gone back. They're great for scrubbing hard to get off things but also soften for a normal clean. I like that they are color coded so you can make sure you don't mix them up."
Buy Now
$9.99 on Amazon.com

2. Keep your bathroom smelling fresh

Lysol Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner

If you have a big family, it can be tough keeping the restroom smelling nice. Try these Lysol automatic toilet bowl cleaner click gels. They help clean and freshen up your toilet with each flush, fight toilet rings and work to prevent stains. Each gel can last up to two weeks, so you can put off cleaning the toilet almost twice as long as usual.

Promising review: "Very inexpensive way to keep the bathroom smelling fresh. Have been using this for several months now and have not one complaint. Lasts quite awhile, seems to keep the "toilet ring" from forming. We have rather hard water so that has been a problem. Quite satisfied with this product."
Buy Now
$3.97 on Amazon.com

3. Say goodbye to using elbow grease

Stardrops - The Pink Stuff -The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste

Stardrops - The Pink Stuff -The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste

The Pink Stuff has been around since 1938, but it wasn't until TikTok streamers started using it to reveal how effective and versatile it is that it became popular. Use it to clean saucepans, sinks, barbecues, ceramic tiles, garden furniture, boats, brass and even rust. Perfect for indoor and outdoor cleaning jobs.

Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!"
Buy Now
$8.04 on Amazon.com

4. No more pet fur on the couch

ChomChom Roller Hair Remover

ChomChom Roller Hair Remover

Do Fido and Fluffy love relaxing on your couch? Or maybe it's your bed? They definitely leave their mark, don't they? Thankfully, you can turn to the ChomChom pet hair remover. No more rollers that need to be replaced or ineffective vacuum attachments. Simply use the ChomChom to remove all that fur from everything from your car seats to your couches.

Promising review: "You don't know how really happy I am about this product! I just used this roller on my other bed for less than 2 minutes and look how well it worked!! You don't even need to press, just move it gently and it will do its work!! REALLY recommended!"
Buy Now
$24.95 on Amazon.com

5. The cleanest your grout will ever get

Zep Shower Tub and Tile Cleaner

Zep Shower Tub and Tile Cleaner

The worst part about tile flooring and countertops is the grout. Is it dirty? Is it clean? How can you be sure? Thanks to TikTok, we now know you can use Zep, a pro-grade acid solution that destroys stains and rust on contact. Don't waste time scrubbing when you can spray and wipe.

Promising review: "I wish I knew about this stuff a long time ago! It works, not a lot of scrubbing and just spray and wait a few minutes and wipe off! The smell is not strong and cleans off our hard water streaks. I will definitely be getting this again."
Buy Now
$21.13 on Amazon.com
