The best Amazon Prime Day deals: Smart home tech up to 50% off

Prime Day is like techy Christmas in June. Now is the perfect time to stock up on smart home gear, electronics you’ve had your eye on, premium memberships you’re coveting and more.

Here’s a smart tip from Kim: Go shopping now and hide what you buy to give later this year. Christmas shopping sorted!

The biggest discounts of the year are on Amazon’s own line of smart tech. If you’re in the market for an Amazon Echo, now is the time.

First, you need a Prime account

Just like all the other Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime account is your key to the castle. If you’re not a Prime member yet, no worries. Tap or click here for 30 days free. After that, Prime is $12.99 per month. Tap or click here for ways to score a better deal on the monthly cost.

With the purchase of qualifying Echo devices, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That means you can buy an Echo for your living room and use it to play all the music you want for the next several months without paying the usual $7.99 monthly subscription fee.

Listen to the latest music, premade playlists, your favorite podcasts and more. Amazon Music Unlimited is ad-free, you can listen offline and skip as much as you want, and you can listen to your favorite tunes as many times as you want.

Use your new Echo to play free content at your next barbecue or play soothing music during your morning yoga session.This offer is only available to new subscribers.

Bonus: Amazon Echo smarts

If you’re bringing a new piece of smart tech into your house, you need to know where to start. We can help.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.