The best Amazon Prime Day deals: Smart home tech up to 50% off

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
June 21, 2021

Prime Day is like techy Christmas in June. Now is the perfect time to stock up on smart home gear, electronics you’ve had your eye on, premium memberships you’re coveting and more.

Here’s a smart tip from Kim: Go shopping now and hide what you buy to give later this year. Christmas shopping sorted!

The biggest discounts of the year are on Amazon’s own line of smart tech. If you’re in the market for an Amazon Echo, now is the time.

First, you need a Prime account

Just like all the other Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime account is your key to the castle. If you’re not a Prime member yet, no worries. Tap or click here for 30 days free. After that, Prime is $12.99 per month. Tap or click here for ways to score a better deal on the monthly cost.

1. Time to bring Alexa home

Echo (4th Gen)

Echo (4th Gen)

Now is the best time to buy an Amazon Echo for your home. Place this little smart hub on a side table in your room, on the mantle in the living room or even on a kitchen counter. Enjoy free Amazon skills, use Alexa to control your smart gadgets or rock out to your favorite music. Right now, this bad boy is 40% off.

Promising Review: "The Echo was packed tight and well protected. It arrived early. ... The sound was superb [and] can fill the room and sound nice and clear with deep smooth bass. I paired with the Sub Bass. It sounded even better. The quality sound can compete with more expensive brand named sound systems. Amazon has done a nice job with this."
Buy Now
$74.99 on Amazon.com

2. The mini smart speaker you need

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Smart speakers are perfect for playing our favorite music, telling jokes from the internet, controlling our smart appliances and reading books to us while we relax on the couch after work. The Echo Dot lets you do all that in a cute little package. The sound quality is great, too. Save $50 when you buy two with code PDDOT2PK at checkout.

Promising Review: "Amazon quality and technology synced together flawlessly. I have two Fire TVs, Kindles, and use Alexa on my phone but my home is not a "Smart Home," which is why it has taken me so long to purchase this. Wish I hadn't waited! The sound quality is amazing and is so simple to use! I love how it syncs with my phone and is hands free! Alexa is my new friend!"
Buy Now
$44.99 on Amazon.com

3. Alexa with a face

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock

What's better than an Echo Dot? An Echo Dot with a clock face! Enjoy the same sound quality and compact design as the regular Echo Dot, but don't bother to ask Alexa what time it is. Read the time from across the room to determine whether you've got enough time for Alexa to update you on the day's news.

Promising Review: "I purchased two of these to achieve true stereo. The updated spherical design is a great update to the column design. Although the speakers are physically small, they are relatively heavy. The sound quality is superb and the volume is more than adequate. Set up was easy using the app. These are great addition to my family room."
Buy Now
$54.99 on Amazon.com

4. A truly spectacular display

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release)

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release)

This compact 5.5" smart display really brings your Echo to life. Use it to read recipes while you're in the kitchen or stream your favorite shows before bed. Connect it to your smart home devices to control when the garage door opens or when the door unlocks. If you want to keep in touch with loved ones, use the nifty video chat option as well.

Promising Review: "My best friend had one and I instantly wanted one and I love how you can customize it. I even linked mine to my TV to turn on and other things this little clock/radio/remote does it all."
Buy Now
$59.99 on Amazon.com

5. Alexa in your car

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa

Don't you hate when you go from enjoying Alexa to having to manually control your music in the car? Well, with this deal you never have to leave Alexa all alone again. Put the smart assistant in your car with this Echo Auto. For only $14.99, Alexa can connect to your phone and play through your car's speakers. Use your voice to play music, make calls, listen to audiobooks and more. This is perfect if you drive an older car without all the infotainment bells and whistles.

Promising Review: "This is an AWESOME device for my old 2012 Silverado that has no Bluetooth. Works seamlessly with Alexa, Amazon music and [any] other streaming services. I have a cheap Samsung A7 Android phone and together they pair beautifully."
Buy Now
$49.99 on Amazon.com

6. Free Amazon Music Unlimited

With the purchase of qualifying Echo devices, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That means you can buy an Echo for your living room and use it to play all the music you want for the next several months without paying the usual $7.99 monthly subscription fee.

Listen to the latest music, premade playlists, your favorite podcasts and more. Amazon Music Unlimited is ad-free, you can listen offline and skip as much as you want, and you can listen to your favorite tunes as many times as you want.

Use your new Echo to play free content at your next barbecue or play soothing music during your morning yoga session.This offer is only available to new subscribers.

Get FREE UNLIMITED STREAMING MUSIC

Bonus: Amazon Echo smarts

If you’re bringing a new piece of smart tech into your house, you need to know where to start. We can help.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

