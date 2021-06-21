The best Amazon Prime Day deals: Smart home tech up to 50% off

Prime Day is like techy Christmas in June. Now is the perfect time to stock up on smart home gear, electronics you’ve had your eye on, premium memberships you’re coveting and more.
Here’s a smart tip from Kim: Go shopping now and hide what you buy to give later this year. Christmas shopping sorted!
The biggest discounts of the year are on Amazon’s own line of smart tech. If you’re in the market for an Amazon Echo, now is the time.
First, you need a Prime account
Just like all the other Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime account is your key to the castle. If you’re not a Prime member yet, no worries. Tap or click here for 30 days free. After that, Prime is $12.99 per month. Tap or click here for ways to score a better deal on the monthly cost.
1. Time to bring Alexa home
Promising Review: "The Echo was packed tight and well protected. It arrived early. ... The sound was superb [and] can fill the room and sound nice and clear with deep smooth bass. I paired with the Sub Bass. It sounded even better. The quality sound can compete with more expensive brand named sound systems. Amazon has done a nice job with this."
2. The mini smart speaker you need
Promising Review: "Amazon quality and technology synced together flawlessly. I have two Fire TVs, Kindles, and use Alexa on my phone but my home is not a "Smart Home," which is why it has taken me so long to purchase this. Wish I hadn't waited! The sound quality is amazing and is so simple to use! I love how it syncs with my phone and is hands free! Alexa is my new friend!"
3. Alexa with a face
Promising Review: "I purchased two of these to achieve true stereo. The updated spherical design is a great update to the column design. Although the speakers are physically small, they are relatively heavy. The sound quality is superb and the volume is more than adequate. Set up was easy using the app. These are great addition to my family room."
4. A truly spectacular display
Promising Review: "My best friend had one and I instantly wanted one and I love how you can customize it. I even linked mine to my TV to turn on and other things this little clock/radio/remote does it all."
5. Alexa in your car
Promising Review: "This is an AWESOME device for my old 2012 Silverado that has no Bluetooth. Works seamlessly with Alexa, Amazon music and [any] other streaming services. I have a cheap Samsung A7 Android phone and together they pair beautifully."
6. Free Amazon Music Unlimited
With the purchase of qualifying Echo devices, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That means you can buy an Echo for your living room and use it to play all the music you want for the next several months without paying the usual $7.99 monthly subscription fee.
Listen to the latest music, premade playlists, your favorite podcasts and more. Amazon Music Unlimited is ad-free, you can listen offline and skip as much as you want, and you can listen to your favorite tunes as many times as you want.
Use your new Echo to play free content at your next barbecue or play soothing music during your morning yoga session.This offer is only available to new subscribers.
Bonus: Amazon Echo smarts
