Tech upgrades that make your house worth more money

Upgrading your home for resale value used to be fairly simple. Add granite countertops to the kitchen and consider hardwood floors in the common areas.

That ship has sailed. New home buyers are looking for eye-catching upgrades that make the purchase worth it. Many of these come in the form of tech upgrades.

If you are considering remodeling or even selling your home, stop and consider the added value that home technology devices can bring not only to your life but to the overall value of your home. Here are five tech upgrades that will raise the value of your home

Now, onto the upgrades.

Ding, dong

Devices like Ring bring the convenience of a doorbell with the advantages of added built-in security features. Ring starts at just $99.

It includes a built-in motion sensor and a video feature, so you always know who is at the door and get notified when someone who isn’t supposed to outside shows up. It’s a handy piece of technology that won’t cost you much but will have potential buyers excited about your home.

Keep it cool

While you can keep your old dial thermostat, a smart thermostat adds many desirable features that raise your resell value. For one, smart thermostats are more energy-efficient than standard thermostats, which will save you and future owners money on electricity bills.

Get smart

Remember the clapper? You just clapped the lights on and off? Well, with smart plugs, you can configure a smart device to control anything you plug into that outlet with just your voice.

Better yet, if you aren’t at home, you can turn them off with an app. It adds convenience and safety all in one package, and home-buyers love it.

Stay safe

Those low battery chirps from your smoke detector are the stuff of nightmares. Installing a smart smoke detector like Nest Protect will protect you from fires and carbon monoxide, along with other bonus features.

That low battery alert will now come directly to your smartphone, with no annoying chirping sound. They also notify you via your phone when the detectors go off, so you are notified of danger if you aren’t at home.

Each one costs about $100, so it’s not a small investment. However, it’s a wonderful feature that will draw the eye of those looking for safety features in their new home.

Lock it up

Keys are cumbersome and get lost, but everyone has a smartphone. Smart locks allow you to open your door with your smartphone and issue keys to anyone you want to let in. You can even make them temporary, so they expire.

Bonus: Configure your entire home to integrate with Google Home or Alexa

If you want to really raise your home value, consider purchasing various smart items and have them all compatible with one system. Then, if the new owners have an Echo or Google Assistant, they have themselves a complete smart-home.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.