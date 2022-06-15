We give you tech tips and gadgets to keep you warm in the winter. In the summer? We’ve got you covered (or uncovered) with tech gadgets to help you cool off.

This shopping list includes wearable technology, desktop cooling devices, portable ways to cool off and gadgets for outdoor adventures.

Wearable technology to cool your body

Check out this wearable cooling vest. Sure, you might not classify this as “technology.” But, hey, it’s made with technology to keep your body cool.

The Alphacool body cooling vest is lightweight and comes with freezable inserts. It fits under your clothes and you can buy extra inserts. This mid-priced cooling vest seems to check all the boxes of what we’d recommend for outdoorsy types.

Don’t forget to shield yourself from the sun. Sizzling temperatures can irritate your scalp. Your hair isn’t enough to protect yourself.

This cooling hoodie does more than a floppy sunhat. Once you activate it, this hoodie can cool you 30 degrees below the average body temperature. Even better, it can do this in under 30 seconds.

While you’re at it, grab one of these cooling towels for your neck. They’re made of microfiber, so they’re soft, breathable and absorbent.

They provide 50 UPF sunscreen protection, too. All you have to do is soak them and wring the water out. They can cool you for a few hours.

Even if you aren’t going outside, they’re excellent for fevers, headaches or hot flashes.

Cooling technology for the office or your desk

First, get a bladeless electric fan to cool your room. Here’s an option that gets high marks from customers:

Mini tower desk fan: If you’re looking for something less expensive but just as quiet and good-looking for your desk, Honeywell’s QuietSet Mini Tower Table Fan sells for a fraction of the Dyson fan, and it gets nearly as good customer reviews.

Air cooler and humidifier: One more gadget to check out is the Evapolar Personal Evaporative Air Cooler and Humidifier. It’s a portable air cooler priced between Dyson’s Air Multiplier and Honeywell’s tower. The product description says it uses only 10W of power and operates anywhere there is a USB power source.

Protect your computer, tablet and phone from overheating

Pouch for cooling your phone: The Phoozy thermal phone case can be used to keep your phone cool in the summer or warm in the winter.

We noted that some customers said it didn’t keep their phones cool when they left them in their locked cars for a long time in the summer heat, and others noted that it didn’t work well in the winter. However, it seems a good option if you work outside and need to keep your phone from overheating.

Laptop cooling pad: Whether you work indoors or outside, a warm laptop on your lap can be uncomfortable. You’ll find devices for cooling your laptop, including this TeckNet Laptop Cooling Pad, powered by USB, and it comes with extra USB ports so you can plug in other things. The description says it works with most 12- to 17-inch laptops.

USB smartphone fan: Keep your phone cool with this cheap little fan holder. Sometimes, a little white noise from a fan can be a good thing, especially in a noisy workplace.

Cool gadgets for camping and outdoor adventures

Ceiling fan/lamp for camping: Odoland’s Portable LED Camping Lantern runs on two D batteries, so pack extras. It has 360-degree rotation and stores flat when not in use.

Portable shower with foot pump: Really? This is a thing? It is! Take your shower with you on the next road trip or camping adventure. It’s also great for cooling off the dog and kids playing outside on a hot summer day. It holds 22 liters of water, has a 10-foot hose, and comes with a carrying case.

Solar shower bag with solar heating: The Risepro Solar Shower Bag portable shower is intended for hikers and holds 5 gallons of water. The pouch absorbs heat so you can take a warm shower at the end of a day of climbing or hiking. The built-in thermometer lets you know when the water has reached your ideal temperature.

