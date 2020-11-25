Looking for the perfect gift but stuck with a limited budget? You don’t have to spend hundreds to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces. You just need to know where to look.

Amazon also has plenty of affordable products that you can put under your tree for less than $50 apiece.

Amazon also has plenty of affordable products that you can put under your tree for less than $50 apiece. If you want to find something for everyone this year without breaking the bank, try our favorite budget Amazon picks.

This doozy charges a phone or a tablet 30% faster than normal chargers. Definitely will get used all the time!

Promising review: “I saw this drop and had to get one. It looks almost exactly like the iconic Apple 5w unit included in the box with every iPhone for the last 8 years…except this one kicks butt!”

Keep her hands warm all the time with these USB heated mittens. She wants these in her stocking!

Promising review: “They are working for what I bought them for: typing at my desk. They are well made. No issues so far.”

Perfect for anyone who has trouble typing on a phone or tablet. Give them this Bluetooth multidevice keyboard. They’ll thank you forever!

Promising review: “The keyboard is simply great. Does everything that as advertised. The product quality is excellent and could not have been better.”

This nightlight Bluetooth speaker automatically shuts off on a timer for a restful sleep.

Promising review: “Way louder than I ever expected from such a small speaker. Love the colors and ease of use. Super durable as well.”

Anyone can use this hand crank radio with LED light and a USB charger.

Promising review: “Had one many years ago and gave it to a friend, now wished I had it again so I purchased this radio mainly for the weather station. Was surprised with the quality of the sound and the many functions. Love it.”

Star Wars fan? They’ll love this PopSocket to hold their phone easier.

Promising review: “It’s so cute and I had no problems with adhesion! It also has a very nice glossy like finish that I wasn’t expecting but was pleased about.”

Sounds like a boring gift but it’s not. This clever smart plug wall outlet turns anything you plug into “smart” so you can control it with Alexa or Google.

Promising review: “I have a teenage boy who likes to push the rules with computer game time. After several screaming matches and failed parental control settings, I was looking for a kill switch to just shut off the power at the designated time. This fit the bill perfectly.”

Love these headphones for their 12-hours between charges, great sound, and mic included for video calls, too.

Promising review: “I am not a fan of wireless anything. I hate Bluetooth, so I was not happy about having to switch to wireless headphones. These helped to change my mind because of how easy it was to connect them.”

Give an Echo Dot. It is the most popular voice-controlled speaker.

Simple to set up and use – To set up your free bulb, plug in and set up your Echo device, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Use your voice to name your bulb and begin using it immediately.

Promising review: “I love my echo dot. I have four of them, and they really help make my life easier. They can control almost everything in my house like lights, locks TV, music and the thermostat.”

This smart water bottle reminds you to stay hydrated and is a Bluetooth speaker too!

Promising review: “I am in love with this water bottle. The speaker is super loud, which is also a plus, and the lights are very pretty.”

She’ll love this gorgeous crossbody bag for her phone. Just get it and trust me.

Promising review: “Beautiful and well made. This is just what I was looking for. I take long walks every day and I like to take my cell phone, but I don’t like fanny packs or belt clips. This bag is lightweight but not flimsy.”

An outlet shelf makes sense because it’s functional and practical for anyone.

Promising review: “This was perfect to create a charging station in my daughters room. Now that she is remote learning we needed plugs for her computer, clock, and Fitbit charger all in the same place. She doesn’t have a phone yet, but there is space for that too. Great way to keep things organized.”

The Rocketbook looks like a regular notebook but lets you save your handwritten notes as PDF or JPG files. The pages are also re-usable; just wipe them down with a wet cloth to start again.

Promising review: “Love the idea and the actual functioning of this item. It’ll be easier to just have my things on my phone, tablet, and computer. I send them to my Google Drive and it works like a charm. This book is literal magic.”

Wireless earbuds are budget-priced but packed with great sound and 8-hours between charges.

Promising review: “These are my new go-to buds. I’d rank the Tranya T10’s above all other pairs I’ve owned or tried. If they only had audio passthrough and ANC mode, they’d be perfect.”

Fitbit wearers will like this smart scale that measures weight, BMI and integrates with a Fitbit.

Promising review: “It is well made and accurate, which is all that I need from a bathroom scale. The fact that this will communicate with the Fitbit app and track my progress is a bonus.”

Reduce eyestrain with these blue light blocking glasses.

Promising review: “I actually took the plunge and bought Felix Gray glasses because of how much of a difference they made. I am a big supporter of these glasses now, and they are actually being passed around my office for other people to notice as well. Too bad I can’t get some referral credits.”

Or get these glasses that block blue light with magnification.

Promising review: “They fit so well and don’t look gaudy or fake. They are completely helpful with blocking blue light. The protective case gives you so much more for the price.”

Cold out and have to use your tech? No problem as these gloves have special pads that let you use your gadget’s screens. For men and women, too.

Promising review: “Bought these for a ski trip in Wyoming. I had no cold-weather gear and had to buy everything new again. My son has a pair of these for running and he likes the fit and the fact that you can still use your phone with the gloves on.”

Know a person who always loses things? Tile Sticker features an adhesive back, making it easy to stick onto your remote control or other gadgets. Use the Tile app to ring your Tile Sticker when it’s within 150 feet.

Promising review: “The app is very good and location tracking is very precise. Oh, and these are the smallest and most capable trackers on the market as of today. I highly recommend these trackers.”

Give a smart light bulb to shine a light on how smart you are to let him or her control lights using their voice or using Alexa, Google or Microsoft Cortana.

Promising review: “Great light bulbs. I have 4 of them now. They work really well in lamps. You can pop them in and pull the string to keep the light ‘on’ all the time and then use the app or voice to turn them on. You can also schedule them to come on at sunset/sunrise/a specific time.”

Over 38,000 reviews on Amazon tell you how much people love these affordable Bluetooth headphones.

Promising review: “Wearing these at the gym and to the sauna and steam room paired with my Apple Watch makes listening to music easy.”

Know someone who struggles getting up in the morning? This alarm clock is loud and comes with a bed shaker too!

Promising review: “If you can sleep through this then you may want to go see a doctor to check and see if you’re still in the land of the living. Still, I’m certain no matter what state of decomposition one is in, this alarm would probably wake the dead.”

Pet lover? This automatic pet feeder holds five meals that are dispensed on a schedule.

Promising review: “This works great so far! My cat recognizes the sound of the motor and goes jogging into his room to get his meal. I put 1/8 cup portions in 4 of the reservoirs, and set the timer for 6am, noon, 6pm and 11:30pm.”

You’re getting sleepy, very sleepy! Gift this white noise machine to someone who needs more zzzs.

Promising review: “This little magic box is a lifesaver. It has saved my neighbor from being choked to death. I am a very sensitive sleeper and my neighbor’s TV was keeping me awake until the early hours, most nights.”

If you know someone who has a Nintendo Switch, an extra memory card makes a great gift.

Promising review: “The main difference between this and a cheaper SanDisk Ultra, is this card is a U3 and the Ultra is U1. The U3 allows for faster installs and may save a few seconds on load times.”

Add a combination of tech and modern style to someone’s home office with this magnetic floating globe.

Promising review: “Middle school kids love it! I purchased the Senders Floating Globe with LED Lights as a replacement for one I had earlier that my students finally just wore out. It lasted a long time.”

Get the kids their own projector so they can watch movies, and play video games in different rooms or outside. This one also fits in the palm of your hand.

Promising review: “Great little projector. When I say “little,” I do mean it. It fits in the palm of my son’s hand. That being said, this little thing packs a punch. You can get the equivalent of a 32-inch TV out of this and have a good, clear picture.”

It’s 2020 and everyone’s a little stressed, so who wouldn’t love this heated massager that works on your neck, back and even feet.

Promising review: “It is absolutely amazing and comes with very strong kneading roller balls that really do the job. Highly recommend!”

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.