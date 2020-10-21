Holiday shopping is stressful. Add the price of buying Christmas gifts to the chaos of trying to fill carts and it’s a recipe for a headache.

If you’re trying to cut down on the costs this holiday season, why not give yourself a budget? After all, you need to keep your finances in check while trying to check off the gifts for the people on your nice list. That can be tough to do when you have tons of people on your list, though.

Fortunately, there are tons of tech items under $100 that would make great gifts this holiday season. From instant cameras that print photos to smart mugs and gamer accessories, we’ve found you some of the best gifts with price tags under $100. Don’t forget to grab something for yourself, too! Need more gift ideas? Tap or click here for the top deals on the hottest toys of 2020.

1. This Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera prints instant photos on credit-card sized film. It’s the perfect journey to the past.

In today’s age, the expression, “they don’t make them like they used to” has never been more relevant. Now that everything is stored digitally, some may find it difficult to take a break from their screens. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera is the perfect solution and truly is a journey to the past. The camera prints instant photos on credit-card sized film, great for home decorations or simply documenting special moments.

Promising review: “Soooooo cute. I bought it for my daughter’s 14th birthday and it’s exactly what I remember those old cameras being. It’s fun and she loves it. It’s easy to use and adds a quirky quality to the photos.”

2. Get the latest Amazon Echo design with some seriously upgraded features.

The new fourth-generation Amazon Echo now has a spherical design. The speaker comes with Amazon’s Alexa, allowing you to play music, make calls, ask questions, and listen to news, weather, sports scores and more. The latest Echo gains a significant audio quality improvement thanks to a three-inch neodymium woofer, dual-firing tweets and Dolby processing. It also is designed to protect your privacy with multiple layers of protection and controls.

Promising review: This Echo is so new that there aren’t any reviews yet, but if it’s anything like older versions, it’s a winner.

3. This Echo Dot is perfect for people with limited space.

The new fourth-generation Echo Dot with a clock is great for those with limited space. Designed to fit on a small table or nightstand, the Echo Dot is a perfect gift for everyone. It allows users to see the time, alarms and timers on the LED display. Of course, like the larger Echo, Alexa is available for a wide variety of functions. It is expected to ship on November 5th.

Promising review: This Echo Dot is so new that there aren’t any reviews yet, but if it’s anything like older versions, it’s a winner.

4. This gadget allows you to protect and watch over your home from your smartphone.

A Ring Doorbell is a necessity in our digital world. This gadget allows users to protect and watch over their homes right from their smartphone. The latest model features 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, clearer night vision and easy installation. Ring Doorbell can be paired with Alexa-enabled devices, allowing users to enable two-way talk and announcements for in-home monitoring.

Promising review: “I received this cam today, already installed at my front door, connected with Ring app… It was so easy! Picture is clear, 1080HD, wired with my previous bell switch, no worries about the battery… Set up with Ring app takes 10 seconds, same for Alexa, same with my Fridge Samsung Family hub… again, so easy.”

5. Paper airplanes have gone digital with this POWERUP 3.0 Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplanes Conversion Kit.

Remember the joy you had from throwing paper airplanes? Now, they have gone digital. The POWERUP 3.0 Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplanes Conversion Kit is an excellent gift for children. You can easily turn a paper airplane into a remote-controlled flying machine with this kit. The POWERUP 3.0 features a 180-foot flying range and a crash-resistant design. The plane can be piloted through the system’s iOS/Android app.

Promising review: “I don’t mean to be overdramatic, but it really combined my boyhood love of paper airplanes with my boy’s love of planes and smartphones into an awesome experience to be enjoyed over and over again.”

6. Tired of tangled charging cords? This Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices can change that.

Cables are always a problem with today’s technology. We either tangle them up or end up losing them altogether. The Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices aims to change that with its innovative phone and tablet dock. The station comes with six short mixed Apple, micro USB and USB C cables. It’s great for families and businesses.

Promising review: “I now own not one, not two, but THREE charging stations. I use them in my classroom for my high school students to charge their phones. It’s a win-win for them and for me. They get a quick 45-minute charge. I get an almost phone free lesson!”

7. Absentminded? This Tile Mate Tracker is a great way to find what you’ve lost — wherever it is.

Forgetting or losing items is a thing of the past with the Tile Mate Tracker. It’s a versatile finder for everyday things, ideal for individuals and families. Tile Mate is an everyday essential that can easily be clipped onto keychains, backpacks and more. It features water-resistant technology and comes with a one-year replaceable battery. This gift is perfect for those who have everything.

Promising review: “I normally don’t write reviews for products, but the tile is too fantastic not to yell it from the rooftops! I am always losing my keys or my phone and with the tile, it makes it so easy to find my keys in a flash or find my phone! All you have to do is attach it to your keys and you’re all set!”

8. Impress your friends (or kids) with this Ryze Tech Tello – Mini Drone Quadcopter. You can use it to perform tricks and take awesome aerial photos.

Want to impress people with your drone skills? This Ryze Tech Tello – Mini Drone Quadcopter is the perfect way to do that. You can gift it or keep it, but either way, someone’s going to have a blast with it. This drone can take high-quality photos, perform tricks, shoot video — and a ton of other things. You can even share your videos right from your phone. Your friends will be so jealous.

Promising review: “Tello is a very good toy drone for beginners because it can hover in one place on its own (with good lighting conditions). Pros – lightweight and easy to maneuver, decent 5 MP camera that takes nice pictures and videos (for the money it is actually the best), fairly easy to control with your cell phone, pretty durable (fell several times on concrete from about 10 feet with no real damage to the props/body, just keep the prop guards on).”

9. Take your gaming to the next level with this ROCCAT Kone AIMO Gaming Mouse.

Got a gamer on your list? This ROCCAT Kone AIMO Gaming Mouse is the perfect gift. With a top-notch ergonomic design and an improved thumb area for more control, this gaming mouse can help take gaming to its maximum level. It’s a great gift for the gaming fanatic this holiday season.

Promising review: “Kone AIMO is wide and super comfortable. It has plenty of buttons, including easy-shift, which adds even more functionality. The wheel feels great, and the software is on par with Logitech Hub. And I love the RGB on it combined with Vulcan Keyboard!”

10. These Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic have a long battery life, great sound, and won’t get damaged by rain or sweat.

If you’ve got a college student or workout guru to buy for, you might want to check out these Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds with Mic. They offer tons of extra bass and 18 hours of battery life to keep workouts going for as long as you need to. They’re waterproof, sweat-proof, and great for drowning out loud roommates in college dorms, too.

Promising review: “These are a great bud for bass heads and anyone who loves volume, loud volume. These are definitely one of the top, if not the top wireless earbud I’ve ever tried!”

11. Know someone who needs a Bluetooth speaker upgrade? This JBL FLIP 5 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker will do the trick.

Tired of hearing crackling, low-quality music while hanging out on your friend’s back porch? Gift them this JBL FLIP 5 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It has stellar sound quality and 12 hours of playtime on one charge. It can also withstand water — so it can be used outside, rain or shine.

Promising review: “So far I love it. Have the flip 4 and charge 3 and this one outdoes both. It’s a bit bigger than the flip 4, but not much and has great balanced sound.”

12. This Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is ideal for making home-cooked meals in the midst of a fast-paced lifestyle.

Tired of hearing “What’s for dinner?” Gift yourself this Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. It combines several appliances into one. You can use it for just about anything: sauteing, slow cooking, steaming, warming, and pressure cooking, for starters. You’ll also get a ton of built-in programs so you can just press the button and let the pot do the work for you.

Promising review: “This is the new mini size and is great for making side dishes, soups, chile, and beans. You’ll need a bigger one to cook multiple things at once because there aren’t accessories available to fit inside. Instant Pot does not yet offer a replacement sealing ring for this size or I would give it 5 stars. It makes fabulous Mac and Cheese, Baked Beans, Charro Beans, Black-eyed Peas and Rice. Does them so quickly you can use it to make two side dishes for the same meal.”

13. Add to the gaming experience with this Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset.

Trying to find a comfortable, affordable gaming headset for the gamer on your list? This Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset is the perfect gift for gamers who want incredible sound mixed with comfort. The auto-adjusting headband fits right to your head and the THX Spatial Audio delivers next-generation virtual surround sound for a more powerful immersive experience.

Promising review: “I never really understood why people would pay over $200 for a gaming headset. With these Razers, I now know. I received them in the mail this morning from Amazon and was instantly blown away by the haptics and sound quality.”

14. Grow fresh, farmers market quality herbs and veggies with the Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden. It fits right on your kitchen counter!

Have some friends who are missing the summer farmer’s markets? This Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden is a great gift for them. It lets you grow your own herbs, salad greens, flowers or other veggies right from the kitchen counter. All they’ll need to add are the plant pods and some water. This garden will take care of the rest.

Promising review: “Taking up counter space comparable to a loaf of bread, this is a cool, zero-hassle product that quickly grows 3 small, healthy organic plants at a time. My basil seeds (that came with the smart garden) started sprouting in less than 3 days.”

15. Have a bookworm on your list? This Kindle E-Reader will let them download thousands of books so they can read to their heart’s content.

Don’t get your bookworm a thousand paperback books. Get them this Kindle E-Reader, which lets you download a thousand books to one device, instead. It comes with a built-in adjustable front light and a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Promising review: “The improvements to the basic Kindle are great! I’ve been reading on mine the past several days and I’m extremely impressed. The lighting is the brightest, whitest and most even I’ve seen. It’s comfortable to hold, easy to read, and just as responsive as my Oasis and my husband’s Paperwhite. Highly recommend!”

16. Light up your loved one’s workspace with this Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp.

Know someone who needs to spruce up their workspace? This Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp is a great gift option. It’s portable and offers a ton of different lighting options. All you have to do is plug it in and adjust to one of the 25 brightness settings.

Promising review: “I have been struggling to find a light like this that doesn’t have that annoying quiet buzzing, but I finally found it! You get 5 different lighting modes which are great for me because I have bad migraines and I need a soft light most of the time. You also get a wide range of dimming with easy touch controls. And you can also slide your finger around it to increase brightness or lower. Also a bonus of adjusting the light position. The charging base works just as expected too, and it’s easy to find the charge, not at all finicky. Great bedside light.”

17. Help keep your family and friends healthy by gifting them this PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger.

If you want to toss in a gift that will keep your friends and family safer this season, this is it. The PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger is the first UV-C sanitizer and charger combo for phones. It will sanitize the entire phone by killing 99.9% of bacteria and germs on it. It also comes with a USB port for charging, too.

Promising review: “I just received my PhoneSoap unit and I already love it! It only took a few minutes to sanitize my phone and it’s as simple as plugging the unit in and closing the lid, and the quality is great! I ‘washed’ my keys and cash too…other germ-ridden things we touch all the time! I’m purchasing PhoneSoap products for my kids this Christmas!”

18. Buying for a smart gadget fanatic who has everything? This Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 is a great option.

You know that friend who has every smart gadget ever made? They probably don’t have this Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2. It’s the world’s first temperature-controlled mug. You can completely customize your drink needs with it, and it will keep your hot beverages at the right temps all day long.

Promising review: “My wife and I were having difficulties in our marriage and would argue daily about whose turn it was to boil the kettle. Now after buying this mug, I can have a hot cup of tea all day and my wife left me because I didn’t buy her one or keep boiling the kettle to make her peasant tea in a normal cup.”

19. If you’ve got an audiophile in the family, this Audio Technica AT-LP60RD Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable System is a cool gift to consider.

Know a vinyl fanatic? This Audio Technica AT-LP60RD Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable System is the perfect gift for them. It gives you the warmth of vinyl with the technology you’d want from a turntable. It can connect directly to a computer, stereo, speaker, or another device, so you don’t even need to gift them the turntable output along with it. Pretty sweet.

Promising review: “Love this turntable! This design of turntable has been around for at least a couple of decades, probably a little longer, with slightly different styling and brand names. I know I’ve seen them branded under Sony, Aiwa, and most notably, the Pioneer PL-990. I’ve had a PL-990 for almost twenty years with zero problems until just recently. After all that time it finally developed a slight wobble even with brand new belts and it can no longer be manually started. It MUST be started with the play button. Not a bad run in my opinion.”

20. The kids in your life will love this Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet. It’s built to withstand drops and bumps!

Tired of hearing “You got any games on your phone?” Gift your kids the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet so they can play on their own devices instead. You don’t have to worry about drops or bumps with this tablet. It’s built to withstand normal wear and tear — and if something goes wrong, it’s covered under an awesome two-year worry-free guarantee. Your kids can game to til they drop (or until it’s bedtime — your call).

Promising review: “The battery life is great! We went on our first trip (only 2.5 hours away) the other day and the battery lasted the whole time (there and back) & still had plenty to spare. I have Netflix downloaded for him & I download episodes of his favorite shows for when Wi-Fi wasn’t available. Worked like a charm and the car ride was easy/peasy!”

21. On the other hand, the adults will like this Fire HD 8 Tablet. It’s the grown-up version of the tablet above.

Know someone who wants the grown-up version of a Fire tablet? The Fire HD 8 Tablet is where it’s at. This tablet has a vibrant eight-inch HD display and tons of storage. It’s also 30% faster than the predecessor thanks to an upgraded processor. It offers everything you’d want in a tablet, and you can’t get an iPad for this price.

Promising review: ” This is an excellent tablet. When you buy Amazon tablets, it should be known you’re NOT getting an Android tablet. You’re getting Fire OS. But, you can still get Google apps on this tablet by downloading an APK of the Google Play store (which doesn’t root it or mess with warranty). It was between Fire 7 or this one, & I opted for the extra price for more storage, better screen, & bigger size.”

