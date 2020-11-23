The pandemic has tightened many of our budgets this holiday season, but finding great gifts doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg if you know where to look.

Amazon is kicking off Black Friday early with major discounts on categories ranging from toys to apparel. Tap or click here to see some of our favorite early Black Friday deals.

This time, we’re showing you some of the best tech gifts you can buy for under $100. Whether you’re looking for streaming gadgets or smart home devices, you can find something for everyone on your list without breaking the bank.

1. This portable charger will keep you powered wherever you go

Here’s a gift so good you’ll want to grab yourself one, too. Perfect for the techie who has everything. The Anker PowerCore Fusion is a 2-in-1 charger: Plug it into the wall and charge like normal, or take it with you and it acts as a battery pack. It’s powerful enough to charge a smartphone or even a tablet fully. These are so handy to have around the house.

Promising review: “I try to minimize how many power cords, surge protectors, chargers, etc. that I travel with. I love how it can charge 2 devices — USB and USB-C for newer Apple products — and then charge the device itself. Invaluable for travel on airplanes, where the charger is usually missing or broken. Anker customer service is also top-notch.”

2. Never lose your keys again

If you have someone a little forgetful on your list, the Tile Mate is a gamechanger. Bluetooth trackers that attach to keys, slip into wallets or purses or even attach to the remote. The finders and free app work with iOS and Android. The two-pack bundle for under $50 is a great deal, or get four for $74 and spread them around.

Promising review: “I normally don’t write reviews for products, but the tile is too fantastic not to yell about from the rooftops! I am always losing my keys or my phone, and with Tile, it’s so easy to find them again! All you have to do is attach it to your keys or phone and you’re all set!

3. A must-have for haircare

Ask any woman: Blow drying your hair and trying to fumble with a brush is the worst. That explains why the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush is so popular. This thing is an absolute fan favorite. It has 95K 5-star reviews on Amazon. It’s like a salon blowout at home and it’s faster and easier than using a blowdryer. Best part? It’s only $29.

Promising review: “The comments honestly don’t give this product enough justice. I have curly hair, and I’ve seen professionals mess up when blow drying it. I was shocked with this product! I wish I had taken a before and after picture.”

4. A smarter way to cook and grill

This tool is perfect for foodies or someone learning to cook. You don’t have to guess if things are done, so you’ll never over or undercook anything. The ThermoPro TP19 is an instant digital thermometer that’s super accurate and easy to use. The digital display is big and easy to read. It has a motion sensor so you’re never waiting for it to power up and it’s waterproof. We love that it has a magnet. Kim sticks hers to the side of the fridge.

Promising review: “I have used this thermometer to cook meat on the grill to perfection. It instantly shows temperature inside the meat so there is no guesswork as to the doneness of the meat.”

5. You’ve never charged your gadgets like this before

The Socket Shelf Wall Outlet Power Charger plugs right into a regular outlet, but it’s a surge protector with eight AC outlets and three USB ports. It has an 8-inch x 3-inch shelf on top, big enough to hold everything you’re charging, including a phone, a watch or earbuds. Perfect for small spaces.

Promising review: “I appreciate being able to attach it to the wall with a screw. It has plenty of outlets and they are spread out so that the big adapters aren’t bumping into each other.”

6. Turn any outlet in your home into a smart outlet

If you have relatives who are interested in the idea of a smart home but don’t know where to start, get them a Kasa smart plug four-pack. You can use these for things like lamps and small appliances and set schedules through the Kasa app. Of course, these are even more useful with a smart speaker so you can control what’s connected to the smart plugs using your voice. This four-pack is under $30.

Promising review: “I bought a bunch of these to replace a slew of Belkin WeMos that were absolutely horrible. They never worked consistently. The Kasa switches are much more reliable and have worked great so far.”

7. An easy way to turn your living room into a home theater

No matter how advanced TVs get, the built-in speakers still leave a lot to be desired. It’s an easy fix that doesn’t require hundreds of dollars worth of A/V receivers and surrounds speakers. Just add an Insignia Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer. It takes 10 minutes to get set up and the wireless subwoofer part is a big plus. Usually, around $150, this one has been in the $70 range lately.

Promising review: “Wonderful little soundbar. I purchased it for my newly retired mother. She loves it and the sound from it is amazing.”

8. An organized charging station for all your gadgets

If you know someone with many gadgets, even the kids, one of the best gifts to give is a solution to keep them organized and charged. For example, the Hercules Tuff Charging Station. Put it on a desk, nightstand, kitchen counter, you name it, and it’ll give you a low-profile place to charge up to six gadgets like phones and tablets. Get one for under $40.

Promising review: “My kids kept losing their charging cords, misplacing their cords and arguing over cords. This charging station eliminates all the drama. At night, everything gets charged on this charging station. Problem solved!”

9. Roku gives you all of your favorite streaming services in one place

Give the gift of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and all the streaming services with the Roku 4K Streaming Stick. It’s small and portable, which means it’s easy to move from TV to TV, and adapts to the resolution of each, up to 4K quality.

Even if you give this to someone who doesn’t plan on paying for Netflix or other premium options, there’s still so much free content available through various Roku apps. Get it now for less than $30.

Promising review: “This is a great Roku device. It doesn’t have the same bells-and-whistles that my Roku Ultras have — but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those. This Stick+ is much cheaper, provides basically the same UI/playback performance, and comes with a remote that makes having to juggle your Roku and TV remotes a thing of the past.”

10. Take to the skies with this affordable quadcopter drone

If you’re looking to buy an entry-level drone without breaking the bank, you’ve got the Ryze Tech Hello quadcopter. It takes photos up to 5 megapixels and video in 720P resolution, but keep in mind it really is a beginner’s model. This thing is also tiny and will fly about 13 minutes on a charge. Just don’t let the kids fly it over nearby houses. Neighbors tend not to appreciate that. It’s $99.

Promising review: “As expected of any item with the DJI logo on it, this drone was built to last. It comes with strong plastic, nice rubber landing guards and just has a premium feel and look to it.”

11. Warm yourself up this season with this coffee warmer and mug set

Cold coffee makes winter mornings a bummer, so who wouldn’t want this Cosori Coffee Warmer & Mug Set. It’s a stainless steel warmer with an LED display that comes with a matching 17oz. stainless steel mug that can get your coffee hot – as in 160 degrees if that’s what you’re into. This set goes for $32.

Promising review: “I put hot water in the mug to “pre heat” it for a minute and then brew my cup of coffee. I can take it upstairs and put it on the warmer base to enjoy my cup of coffee for as long as I want without it getting cold. Anyone who is tired of their coffee getting cold so fast should absolutely get this item. It’s fantastic!”

