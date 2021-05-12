15 summer tech gadgets you didn’t know you needed

Everyone looks forward to spending their summer vacation with friends, family and, most importantly, the latest gadgets.
Whether you’re at the beach or relaxing in the tranquillity of your backyard, there’s a perfect device waiting to keep the good vibes going. But which tech is right for your vacation needs?
Here are 15 tech gadgets guaranteed to make your summer lots of fun.
1. Keep the kids occupied
Everyone loves taking a nice, relaxing summer vacation with the family. The only problem? Those long drives in a packed car. Keep the kiddos happy with this adjustable tablet mount and holder. Throw on some cartoons and enjoy the ride.
Promising review: I take road trips with kids every so often and these have been a game changer. ... I've noticed they are more relaxed and fall asleep easier without having to hold or prop their device up in the car. Highly recommend this for anyone with kids.
2. Great for tubing
When you want to float down the river in your tube, a little ambiance is needed. This waterproof speaker connects to your device via Bluetooth and delivers up to 12 hours of nonstop sound. Take it tubing, use it on your next camping trip or enjoy it from the comfort of your home.
Promising review: This thing is great! The sound is great, it’s small and portable. Brought it to a party their speaker system went out and this little guy helped keep the tu[n]es going. Also, my son thought throwing things into the pool was fun ... and this dried off quickly and continued to work just fine!
3. Travel in style
Why travel with a boring suitcase when you can use this smart luggage set? It comes with a phone holder, USB port for a power bank and a drink holder. Though the power bank is sold separately, all the features are worth the investment.
Promising review: Very happy with my purchase, and get compliments at the airport all the time. [It's] strong enough so I can sit down on it in a long line [and I] LOVE my cup holder. Expander is well executed.
4. Family fun time
Just because it's summer doesn't mean you have to spend all your time outdoors. Those of you who want to relax inside with the air conditioner on full blast could turn to this three-in-one game set that includes chess, checkers and backgammon.
Promising review: Before we became addicts to technology, we had games like this as kids (at least I did). Bought it during quarantine and love it. Brought back great memories of beating my brothers! Ha! Pick one up and relive childhood memories, as well as making new ones. Good times now and then.
5. Don't leave home without this
This 5-in-1 multi-tool keychain is perfect for anyone who loves camping. Simply attach it to your keychain and you'll have a bottle opener, box cutter, three wrench sizes, a ruler that shows the metric and standard measurements, and a flathead screwdriver.
Promising review: This thing is just too good for the price. It’s cheap, light and well built. ... The bottle opener works well, and it’s good for a flat screw driver ... But the piece de resistance is that the edge of the flat end is just sharp enough to open taped boxes. I’ve ... never had an issue getting through TSA checkpoints ... I will definitely do a few of these for stocking stuffers.
6. Listen anywhere
We all love to tune out the world sometimes. The next time you want to zone out, use these waterproof wireless earbuds. Listen to your favorite audiobook, music or podcast without fear of ruining your earbuds in the pool or around the lake.
Promising review: Love these ear buds! I use them to listen to my books or watch a movie on my phone, tablet or laptop while my husband is using the TV for his hobby, or he is reading. ... I have had nothing but the best sound and sound [cancelling] out of this brand. It requires the correct ear fit so be sure to try each fit.
7. Take underwater pictures
Phone cases are expensive, so why shell out the extra money for a $70 waterproof case when you can buy an affordable one? These universal cases work with Apple and Android smartphones, and the plastic is clear enough to take pictures and videos underwater.
Promising review: I ordered several of these for our Hawaii vacation and they did not disappoint. I checked each one in the bathtub before we left. We used them for two weeks of hiking in waterfalls, out on the boat, swimming and snorkeling and never once did they fail! The touchscreen worked fantastic whether you were underwater or not. I would highly recommend this product!
8. Stay cool
If you or a family member needs to keep cosmetics, medication or snacks nice and cool, consider the Uber mini-fridge. It can hold up to six cans or four bottles of water and features a low-noise fan. Remove the shelf for better storage and rely on the self-locking door handle.
Promising review: I love this refrigerator very much! First of all, it doesn't make too much noise [or] heat, and secondly it [fits] six cans of drinks and it works great! ... I have [owned] this product for more than a year. I still have no problems, no damage and the quality is very good. I ... highly recommend [you] buy this product!
9. Fun for the whole family
Who doesn't like cornhole? It's a fun game people of all ages can enjoy. And now, with a little help from LED lights, the whole family can enjoy playing whether it's night or day. The best part? It's portable so you can take it camping, to the cabin or just set it upright in the back yard.
Promising review: I bought this game mostly for the price and the lights. Overall, I definitely recommend this product. The board is very sturdy, the throwing pouches are made well and the lights on the board are terrific. Always a crowd pleaser at night for both adults and the kids. The price was also a big factor — great Price. Definitely recommend this game.
10. Get ready for adventure
It doesn't matter if you're roughing it in the woods or enjoying a nice backyard barbecue — you have gadgets and they need electricity. Thankfully, you never have to worry about going without. This portable power station offers a 120V household outlet, three USB ports and three 12V 5.5mm DC outputs. As a bonus, it also offers a flashlight option.
Promising review: I bought this at someone else's suggestion to power an outdoor camera. It is a great little device and worked perfectly with the camera. It also looks like a great item to have around for power outages since it can charge phones and laptops. It is lightweight and has a convenient handle.
11. Protect your gadgets
If you plan to spend a day out on the water or trekking across dusty or dirty areas, you'll need a container to store all your favorite gadgets. This multipurpose box protects against moisture, dust, dirt and sand. Use the tether to attach it to your vehicle or backpack to ensure it never gets lost.
Promising review: These water tight boxes are a must have for any adventure. I like this product because it is bright orange in color and completely waterproof. I put things like my keys, wallet, etc. in these boxes and stop worrying if anything were to fall into the ice hole or take a plunge in a lake because they float! These boxes also have a tether strap so you can hook them onto a molle strap or clip them to a backpack.
12. Party in style
The next time you throw a backyard soiree, make sure you have your tiki torch Bluetooth lanterns. Not only do they serve as attractive decorations, but they also play your favorite music and offer multiple pairing, so everyone can take a turn choosing which songs to play.
Promising review: These were a hit. ... We had a party that night and they were the talk of the party. ... Bought a package of two, which is perfect and they both synced together to play music at the same time, like surround sound. They look like actual tiki torches. The next night we didn't attach them to the stands and they looked great just sitting on the table. Would highly recommend this.
13. Take your best shot
Practice your aim with this electronic dartboard. The darts have soft tips and you can keep track of your score with the digital display. This board also features fun voice and sound effects and an easy-to-mount design. It runs on AAA batteries and includes built-in storage for your darts.
Promising review: Easy setup and a good buy for an electronic dart board. The voice is hilarious, too! If you are taking too long, the woman will say, "any day now". Very fun with so many different games. Great way to help decide whose turn it is to wash the dishes as a simple game can be settled in 5 minutes.
14. Safe camping
The next time you go camping, don't forget your collapsible lantern. The top lid offers storage for small items such as batteries or keys, and the LED bulbs offer 360 degrees of energy-saving light. Hang it in your tent or take it on a walk.
Promising review: These are probably one of the best things I’ve bought from Amazon. I got them after a hurricane left us without power for 2 weeks. We struggled with flashlights and candles. I vowed never again. While luckily we have [not] had another hurricane, we have used these babies surprisingly often. Super bright, very light weight, very durable and I have yet to change a battery.
15. Don't let the bedbugs bite
Okay, so maybe this device doesn't repel bedbugs, but it does keep mosquitos at bay. This heat-activated gadget offers unscented mosquito repellant in a 15-foot radius. Take it camping, fishing or even hunting. Set it up in the yard for your next evening barbecue and rest easy.
Promising review: This is a nasty year for mosquitoes, what with all the rain we’ve had it’s pretty difficult to get outside without getting bit up. We tried this ... and oh my stars, it worked. We were able to sit around our patio table and enjoy a nice evening without the mosquitoes. The wasps didn’t cooperate, but that’s an entirely different story. we really like this product. I ordered two more.
