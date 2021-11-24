Google searches reveal the states with the most sleep problems

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential for a healthy life. Not only does it help you to get up feeling refreshed, but there is also a strong correlation between sleep and mental health. Tap or click here to see why sleeping next to your phone is a bad idea.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults get between seven and nine hours of shuteye a night. That can lead to mood changes, lack of energy, or influence your eating habits if you don’t.

But how many of us get the recommended amount of sleep? Judging from recent Google Search results, millions of Americans are struggling with sleep problems.

America’s sleep problem

Bedding experts Amerisleep conducted research in which states have Googled sleeping problems the most. By tracking search terms like “I can’t sleep” and “How to sleep,” the company could plot the frequency through Google Trends.

It seems Utah is experiencing the most difficulties in falling asleep. With the highest ranking of all states for “How to sleep,” it had a score of 23. The peak search period for that specific term over the last 12 months, according to Google Trends, was Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2021.

Slightly behind Utah is the paradise state of Hawaii. The most searched term was “I can’t sleep,” followed by “How to sleep.” If residents of Hawaii can’t get a good night’s sleep, what hope is there for the rest of us?

The top 10 sleepless states in the U.S.:

Utah , with a score of 23

, with a score of 23 Hawaii , 24

, 24 Idaho , 37

, 37 Kentucky , 47

, 47 New Mexico , 53

, 53 Oklahoma , 55

, 55 West Virginia , 63

, 63 Wisconsin , 66

, 66 Tennessee , 72

, 72 Kansas, 73

How to get a better night’s sleep

If you are among the many who have trouble sleeping, here are five tips to get better rest:

1. Put down your phone

Sleep tracking devices and apps can be beneficial, but try a printable sleep tracker if you want to take your phone out of the sleep equation. Visit yoursleep.aasmnet.org/pdf/sleepdiary.pdf and print out the sheet.

You can fill in the type of day (work or day off) and any consumed caffeinated beverages, medication and alcohol. What you’ll get is a detailed chart of your sleep habits over a period of two weeks. You can see what was different each day and make adjustments accordingly.

2. Change your sleep schedule

Your body goes through sleep cycles when you rest. These cycles average 90 minutes, and it’s crucial that you complete a cycle rather than wake up in the middle of one. This gives you the best benefits of sleep. Who wants to do math when they’re tired? Luckily, there’s a site that crunches the numbers for you.

Visit sleepyti.me and enter the time you want to wake up. The site will tell you when you should go to bed based on the average time it takes a person to get to sleep, which is 14 minutes. The calculator counts backward from your wake-up time in 90-minute intervals and gives the optimal time to fall asleep. This may not be a fancy sleep app, but it can’t hurt to try.

3. Use a non-wearable sleep tracker

The Withings Sleep Tracking Pad fits under your mattress and tracks your sleep cycles and heart rate. It can also detect snoring and breathing disturbances. When you wake up, check out your sleep score to see how you can make things better. This sleep pad works with Alexa so that you can ask about your sleep trends at any time.

4. Try a white noise machine

The Magicteam Sound Machines White Noise Machine does more than white noise. Its catalog of 20 non-looping sounds includes brown noise, pink noise, blue noise, fan, brook, rain, ocean, bird and bonfire. Set the volume and timer to customize your sound experience. This sleep machine is powered by a USB or an AC adapter, both of which are included.

5. Totally block the noise

Headphones are suitable for gaming and music, but they can also help you get a good night’s rest. Check out two of our picks below.

Bose Sleepbuds II earbuds deliver relaxing noise to help you sleep. Use the Bose Sleep app to choose from 50 sounds and download your favorites to the buds. There is an alarm to wake you up and the buds last 10 hours on a charge.

The HoomBand Wireless gadget is not a pair of headphones but a headband. It connects to the HoomBand app via Bluetooth to deliver stories, role plays, documentaries, hypnosis, meditations and sounds. You can also connect it to your music apps and the battery lasts 10 hours.

