Tech on a budget: 7 solid smartphones under $500

When you’re in the market for a new smartphone, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the brands, options and steep prices. Thankfully, there are several devices available that are capable of meeting your expectations and budget.
But before you look for your next phone, consider what capabilities you need. For example, what is the minimum amount of storage you want? Is there a specific screen size you’re looking for? What about battery life?
If you know what kind of smartphone you want, the next thing you need to consider is the price. When you’re ready for a new phone but don’t want to break the bank, consider one of these unlocked devices.
1. For those who are Team Apple
Promising review: Works great. Just as expected. No lagging or freezing. Great price for what you get. If you don’t mind not having the fancy camera, this is a great choice. This is much smaller too so it actually fits in your pocket.
2. Go team Android
Promising review: Great budget phone with a pure unfettered Android experience. No frills, just fast responsive, useful, and no bloat phone. Some would say boring. I say, it's what a smart phone should always be. Nothing you don't need. And great cameras! Good thing is the updates come direct from google. And any minor bugs are fixed by update.
3. Get a great camera
Promising review: I'm not a huge tech person, I just like easy to use, budget friendly devices. This one feels like a great buy so far! Camera is great, UI is clean and easy to use, phone feel high quality. Really no complaints. If you a looking for a great phone at an even better price, this is one to consider.
4. Need lots of storage?
Promising review: The curved glass is a really cool feature! The fingerprint reader is very nice along with the long battery life. This phone is a very good phone and takes great pictures! Definitely a great value for the money!
5. For those who want 5G
Promising review: Best phone I've ever owned. I usually buy cheap $200 phones but decided to invest in something with more options. This phone is half the price of the fancy galaxy phones and does all the same stuff.
6. Bigger is better
Promising review: My mother loves the phone. I bought it for her as a gift for her birthday. The phone was secured well and got to my mother's house with in a couple of days from ordering it. My mom loves the screen, great for her to see her videos and YouTube channels she enjoys watching.
7. Want a stylus?
Promising review: I love this phone. My ex-husband got my 13 year old daughter the Galaxy Note 20, and she prefers my phone. It has all of the exact same things as the Samsung, but my phone has the Moto Actions and hers doesn't. I will always love Motorola!