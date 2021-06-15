Tech on a budget: 7 solid smartphones under $500

When you’re in the market for a new smartphone, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the brands, options and steep prices. Thankfully, there are several devices available that are capable of meeting your expectations and budget.

But before you look for your next phone, consider what capabilities you need. For example, what is the minimum amount of storage you want? Is there a specific screen size you’re looking for? What about battery life?

If you know what kind of smartphone you want, the next thing you need to consider is the price. When you’re ready for a new phone but don’t want to break the bank, consider one of these unlocked devices.

