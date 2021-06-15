Skip to Content
Tech on a budget: 7 solid smartphones under $500

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
June 15, 2021

When you’re in the market for a new smartphone, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the brands, options and steep prices. Thankfully, there are several devices available that are capable of meeting your expectations and budget.

But before you look for your next phone, consider what capabilities you need. For example, what is the minimum amount of storage you want? Is there a specific screen size you’re looking for? What about battery life?

If you know what kind of smartphone you want, the next thing you need to consider is the price. When you’re ready for a new phone but don’t want to break the bank, consider one of these unlocked devices.

1. For those who are Team Apple

Apple iPhone SE, 64GB, White

Apple iPhones aren't known for being affordable, but this 64GB iPhone SE breaks the mold. This device does come with a charging cable and wall plug. This 2020 SE, 2nd generation, is unlocked, so you can use it with whichever phone company you prefer.

Promising review: Works great. Just as expected. No lagging or freezing. Great price for what you get. If you don’t mind not having the fancy camera, this is a great choice. This is much smaller too so it actually fits in your pocket.
$327.00 on Amazon.com

2. Go team Android

Google Pixel 4a with 5G

The Google Pixel 4a comes with 5G capabilities, a rear camera, an all-day adaptive battery and a 6.2-inch display. This device also comes with Night Sight and an ultrawide lens. This is a great phone for anyone who wants a decent screen for streaming, 5G speeds and a night vision camera.

Promising review: Great budget phone with a pure unfettered Android experience. No frills, just fast responsive, useful, and no bloat phone. Some would say boring. I say, it's what a smart phone should always be. Nothing you don't need. And great cameras! Good thing is the updates come direct from google. And any minor bugs are fixed by update.
$499.00 on Amazon.com

3. Get a great camera

Nokia 5.4 | Android 10

For all you Nokia lovers, check out the Nokia 5.4 Android. This reaches OS 10, offers a 2-day battery life, features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display and comes with a 48MP Quad camera. Take amazing videos, stream your favorite shows and enjoy your new phone.

Promising review: I'm not a huge tech person, I just like easy to use, budget friendly devices. This one feels like a great buy so far! Camera is great, UI is clean and easy to use, phone feel high quality. Really no complaints. If you a looking for a great phone at an even better price, this is one to consider.
$249.99 on Amazon.com

4. Need lots of storage?

TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android

If you love apps, photos, videos, games and movies, you need a phone with plenty of storage. The TCL 10 Pro comes with 128 GB, is 6.47-inches and goes up to 4G. In addition, it can connect up to four Bluetooth speakers and four Bluetooth headphones so that you can share music with all your friends.

Promising review: The curved glass is a really cool feature! The fingerprint reader is very nice along with the long battery life. This phone is a very good phone and takes great pictures! Definitely a great value for the money!
$399.99 on Amazon.com

5. For those who want 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The latest and greatest phones are 5G capable, but cost an arm and leg. If you want better speeds at a fraction of the price, check out the Samsung Galaxy. It comes with 128 GB storage and if you add a MicroSD card, you can get an extra terabyte. The high-resolution camera is perfect for recording videos, snapping selfies and taking group pictures.

Promising review: Best phone I've ever owned. I usually buy cheap $200 phones but decided to invest in something with more options. This phone is half the price of the fancy galaxy phones and does all the same stuff.
$499.99 on Amazon.com

6. Bigger is better

OnePlus Nord N100 Midnight Frost

Every brand likes to boast about larger screens, better battery life and fast processing power for their smartphones. But when you really want a great deal that encompasses all of the best parts of these gadgets, turn to the OnePlus Nord N100. It comes with a 6.52-inch screen, triple camera system, 64GB of storage that can expand to 512GB and dual stereo speakers.

Promising review: My mother loves the phone. I bought it for her as a gift for her birthday. The phone was secured well and got to my mother's house with in a couple of days from ordering it. My mom loves the screen, great for her to see her videos and YouTube channels she enjoys watching.
$179.99 on Amazon.com

7. Want a stylus?

Moto G stylus | 2021

The Moto G Stylus is perfect for those who love using a stylus. This works well for those who use their phones to work, draw, or just have an easier time writing than typing. It comes with 128GB storage, a 6.8-inch display and a 2-day battery life.

Promising review: I love this phone. My ex-husband got my 13 year old daughter the Galaxy Note 20, and she prefers my phone. It has all of the exact same things as the Samsung, but my phone has the Moto Actions and hers doesn't. I will always love Motorola!
$279.99 on Amazon.com
By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

