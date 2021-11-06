Recent wildfires in the U.S. introduced many to the dangers of poor air quality. Even if you weren’t directly in the path of the fires, high winds could have swept dust, debris and smoke near your home. Tap or click here to track the spread of wildfires with this new Google Maps feature.

To keep everybody safe, especially those with compromised lung functions, an air quality detector is handy. These devices will tell you when conditions worsen and when you should take steps to limit exposure to poor air quality.

Historically, these types of monitors have been costly. Fortunately, Amazon has an affordable solution.

Here’s the backstory

About the size of a hockey puck, the new device from Amazon is used to monitor indoor air quality. It can be placed on any flat surface and alerts you to fluctuations in five data points that include:

Particulate matter (PM)

(PM) Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

(VOCs) Carbon monoxide (CO)

(CO) Humidity

Temperature

When air quality worsens, the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor will notify your mobile device. But with a glance at the LED on the front, you can easily see the conditions. The LED will change color depending on the measurements.

It retails for under $70, and you can bundle it with a fourth-generation Echo Dot for under $80 or an Echo Show 5 for under $90.

One of the best things about the Smart Air Quality Monitor is the tracking of carbon monoxide. It is hazardous as it is odorless and colorless.

According to the CDC, around 430 people die each year from accidental CO poisoning in the U.S. We must note that it is not a substitute for a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm and is not certified as a CO alarm or detector.

Where you can get it

X

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is sold by Amazon and will be released on Dec. 8, 2021. But you can pre-order it now. It doesn’t have a microphone or speaker and doesn’t have Alexa built-in. You’ll need an Alexa-enabled device to control the monitor with your voice.

