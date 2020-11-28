In mid-October, Amazon’s rescheduled Prime Day unofficially kicked off Black Friday more than a month early. This week, the holiday shopping floodgates officially opened with even more sales.

Those deals will extend well past Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year. There are even some clever strategies that will help you find the best discounts available.

We’re here to help with a wide range of shopping guides, like these amazing deals on Android hardware and other mobile accessories. From discounted tablets to stocking stuffers, you’ll find something sure to make your friends and family smile.

This Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet is not only awesome, it’s also available for a steal right now. The 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display is large enough for working, playing, entertaining and just about any other task you can think of. It also packs a fast processor, long-lasting battery and is equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sounds speakers. As a bonus? It costs less than $200 right now.

Tired of being on low battery? This SanDisk 64GB Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync will charge all of your devices with lightning-fast speed. It will also back up all your important photos and videos while it’s charging. At 20% off, this multi-use charger is a great deal.

Need a new phone? This Samsung Galaxy A51 (unlocked) is a solid option for any Android fan. The main camera has four lenses, including one that shoots photos up to 48 megapixels in size. The 6.5-inch Gorilla Glass-protected touchscreen makes it simple to text, make calls and surf the web. It’s available for more than 20% off right now and it works with any carrier.

Take your selfie game to the next level with this BZE Selfie Stick Tripod with Remote Shutter. It comes with a built-in rechargeable wireless remote with a connection range up to 30 feet, so you can take photos from a good distance away. It’s also compatible with nearly all smartphones, and is almost 20% off right now.

Stop fumbling around for your phone while driving and check out this Andobil Car Phone Mount. This makes it easy to keep track of your phone, use your GPS or make hands-free calls while in the car. It’s also nearly 40% off right now, so you need to grab it before it sells out.

Want an unlocked Android phone that does it all? This TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone is a fantastic option. The screen is brought to life with NXTVISION display technology and the dual-sided 3D glass design. It has four cameras, including a wide-angle option, and a whopping 128GB of memory, too. It works with all GSM carriers — and you’ll save $135 on it right now.

Looking for a new smartwatch? This Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch does it all. You’ll get the freedom to call, text, stream music and get phone notifications, along with other features. It has Bluetooth connectivity and a ton of health monitoring capabilities, too. It’s great for fitness fanatics and smart device fans alike — and it’s 15% off right now.

The Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger is one of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market. Small doesn’t mean it lacks power. This portable charger provides enough battery life for three-and-a-half iPhone 8 charges or two-and-a-half Samsung Galaxy S8 charges so you can use it again and again. It works fast, too — and it’s on sale for 15% off right now.

Tired of those dark selfies and video calls? This Viewow 8″ Ring Light with Tripod Stand comes with everything you need, including three different lighting modes, 10 levels of brightness and other features like a wireless remote control. It’s adjustable, too — and it’s on sale for 20% off.

If you’re looking for wireless earbuds that will cancel out background noise on calls and offer top-notch sound quality, these Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are where it’s at. They offer 22 hours of sound on one charge, and you can even switch modes to make sure the sound you’re getting is right for your environment, wherever you are. They’re almost 30% off right now, so you may want to act fast.

Stop digging around for your phone while driving. This Syncwire magnetic phone car mount lets you secure your phone while driving to make hands-free calls, stream music or just keep your phone from flying with sudden stops. It’s on sale for a little more than $10 right now, too — making it a great time to grab this one.

Looking for a smartwatch that can withstand a beating? The TicWatch E2 Smartwatch is on sale for 25% off right now, and it’s awesome. It’s waterproof, swim-ready, has a built-in GPS and supports tons of apps from the Google Play store. It’s compatible with iPhone and Android, too.

If you want a quick and easy way to charge your devices, this Samsung Electronics Wireless Charger Trio is a great option. The LED lights tell you where the charging levels are on your compatible smartphone, smartwatch, wireless earbuds and more. All you have to do is set your gadget on it and let it charge, without worrying if it’s centered. Plus, it’s on sale for 22% off right now.

14. Anker charging cables

Anker is well-known for its reliable mobile accessories and amazing deals, and you can pick up a these cables that are on sale right now. This Anker 2-Pack Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable gives you up to 60W high-speed charging for all of your USB-C devices when paired with a USB-C charger. It comes with two charging cables and is on sale for less than $20.

This set of Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A cables is another great deal. You’ll get two charge cables that support fast charging up to 15W and data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps. You can grab the two-pack for less than $13 right now.

All it takes is drop into the sink or lake to prove how easy it is to damage a phone, even it it’s supposedly water-resistant. This Mpow Universal Waterproof Case (2-pack) will keep that from happening. Wear it around your neck to keep your phone or other sensitive gadgets free from water damage and drops — and this package comes with two, so you can share with a friend. It’s available for 15% off right now, too.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.