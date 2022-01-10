Wireless earbuds are everywhere. They’re great for listening to tunes and podcasts during your commute and work just as well for calls and videos. They pair to your device via Bluetooth and are available from many manufacturers.

As with most tech, wireless earbuds need regular maintenance and cleaning. These little gadgets pick up dirt and debris, including lint, dust, body oils and earwax. This causes muffled sound and a loss of audible quality. Tap or click here for tips on keeping your earbuds clean.

Apple’s AirPods are very popular and easy to use. They come in various styles with different features. One thing each model and generation has in common is the ability to share audio with another set of AirPods. Read on for more.

Sharing is caring

Ever had a song or playlist you want to share with someone sitting next to you? It’s that perfect timing you want them to experience. The same goes for podcasts or movies/TV shows you’re watching and listening to on your iPhone. You could pass them an AirPod, but that raises all sorts of hygienic concerns (see above link).

But there’s a better solution. Apple’s audio sharing feature, which first debuted with iOS 13 in 2019, addresses this issue. You can keep your AirPods in your ears and share your listening experience with someone else via their own set of AirPods.

Share audio from your iPhone to another set of AirPods

Apple

If your friend has their AirPods, you can share audio from your iPhone with them. Here’s how:

While wearing your connected AirPods, tap the AirPlay icon on the Lock Screen , in the Control Center or on the Now Playing screen for the app you’re using.

icon on the , in the or on the screen for the app you’re using. Tap Share Audio .

. Bring your iPhone close to the other iPhone or iPad.

Tap Share Audio on your iPhone again.

on your iPhone again. Have the other person tap Join on their device.

This feature also works for Beats headphones, which is an Apple-owned company.

Related: It’s so much easier to find your lost AirPods now – Here’s how

Apple

You can set a different volume for each set of headphones:

Open the Control Center on your iPhone, then touch and hold the volume control .

on your iPhone, then touch and hold the . Drag the volume sliders to change the volume.

Share audio from Apple TV 4K to AirPods

Want to enjoy some Netflix while the rest of the house is asleep? You can share audio from your Apple TV 4K to up to two pairs of AirPods.

Here’s how:

Press and hold the Home button on your Siri Remote to open Control Center .

button on your Siri Remote to open . Select the AirPlay option.

option. Go to Headphones and select the headphones you want to send audio to.

and select the headphones you want to send audio to. Select Share Audio then follow the onscreen instructions to pair a second pair of headphones.

This feature lets you pair your Beats headphones to your Apple TV 4K.

Did you know you can automatically switch what you’re listening to between your Mac and AirPods? It’s super easy. Tap or click here for instructions.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.