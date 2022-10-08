You don’t need to be an RV enthusiast to recognize the famous Airstream trailer. It’s been around since 1936 and is an American icon. Now the company behind the Airstream is giving it a modern makeover with all the latest tech and its own electric motor. Tap or click here to hear Kim tell you all about it.

The pandemic saw people using recreational vehicles more than ever. And why not? You can take your work with you and stop worrying about flights or hotels.

Not a fan of roughing it? You don’t have to be! Here are five ways to make your RV feel more cozy and welcoming. It’s just like taking your home on the road!

1. Internet on the go

We understand that people like to leave their connected life behind and unplug for a while. But if you need to be in contact with work or loved ones on the road, having a stable internet connection is a huge help.

First, invest in a mobile hotspot plan. Once that’s set up with your carrier, you’ll need the device itself to connect your phone, tablet or laptop to the internet. Mobile hotspots act as a bridge between your devices and a cellular network.

The Netgear Nighthawk M5 5G mobile hotspot lets you connect up to 32 devices simultaneously and is compatible with 5G and 4G. Wi-Fi 6 capability offers speeds up to 1.8 Gbps.

The Nighthawk M5 has a 13-hour battery life and a simple touchscreen display so that you can set it up to your liking. You can plug it in with the AC adapter and even charge a device via its USB-C port. WPA3 personalized encryption ensures the highest security standards.

If the Nighthawk M5 is too pricey for your taste, check out the M1, which lets you connect 20 devices and works with 4G.

NOTE: These hotspots work best with AT&T and T-Mobile service.

2. Portable power

Unless you’re at a campsite with power, you should bring a portable generator. This lets you run electric appliances when you are off the grid or charge your RV’s batteries.

When eyeing a new generator, some key things are your power needs and space limitations. You should also consider an inverter generator, which inverts electricity to provide cleaner, safer power for your devices.

The Champion Power Equipment 4500-Watt portable inverter generator provides up to 14 hours of runtime on 2.3 gallons of gasoline. An economy mode monitors power consumption in real-time.

This generator is RV-ready with a 120V 30A power outlet. You also get two 120V 20A and a 12V outlet, plus a dual-port USB adapter.

3. Boost your phone signal

A cell phone booster is the way to go if you want better reception wherever you are.

The weBoost Drive X RV Base cell phone booster kit improves your 4G or 5G cell phone signal, resulting in fewer dropped calls, better voice quality, faster mobile internet and improved streaming.

This booster is designed for use with all RV classes, towables and trailers. It’s compatible with all U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

The included installation guide will show you how to mount the outside antenna, attach the booster antenna and install the booster. The cable can be easily routed through existing cable ports.

4. Ditch the dirt

RVs get dirty fast. If you’re out in nature, you’re tracking in dirt and mud. It gets even messier when you have pets and kids. Not to mention you’re living, eating and sleeping in a tiny space.

A vacuum cleaner is an easy answer, but you don’t want one that takes up too much room or needs a constant source of power.

The Dyson V8 Animal cordless stick vacuum runs up to 40 minutes on a charge, so you should get multiple cleaning sessions out of it before needing to plug it in again. It’s lightweight and powerful, sucking up dirt, dust, allergens and pet hair from your hard floors and carpets.

Need to get into a tight space? This Dyson vacuum transforms into a handheld and back again in seconds. The dirt ejector empties from the bin in a single action. No bag is required!

5. Don’t forget the tunes

Music is essential for any get-together, whether you’re having a nice dinner after a long day or a fireside party outside. RVs are all about portability, and your music should be as well.

The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker packs a lot of punch in a handheld unit. You get deep bass and clear highs and mids. It boasts 24-hour battery life, is IPX5 waterproof and is built tough for accidental drops.

You can connect your phone, tablet or other devices to the speaker via Bluetooth from 66 feet away. It has a built-in microphone and works with Alexa.

