Out of all the reasons to recall a product, fire hazards are one of the most serious. It’s never a good thing when a mass-produced item bursts into flames, but when it’s a device made for smartphones used every day, it can be even trickier to deal with.

Several smartphone accessories made by one manufacturer are being recalled for fire hazards — including one that resulted in $6,000 worth of damage. We’ll show you the charger to watch out for, as well as some alternatives that are safe to use.

Towsleys Recalls 3-in-1 Qi Wireless Chargers, Power Banks and Travel Chargers

Accessory manufacturer Towsleys is recalling several of its smartphone products due to dangerous thermal events that resulted in fires.

The recall involves 3-in-1 Qi wireless chargers, 6700 mAh power banks and travel wall chargers given to employees through a corporate rewards program. If you have one of these gadgets, you may have gotten it from work.

Several issues have been reported with the power bank in particular, which includes a wall plug and three USB ports on its side. The power bank is capable of wireless charging, but using it can cause the device to overheat and spark a fire.

Towsleys has received four incident reports in total, and half of these reports resulted in fires. The most significant event caused $6,000 worth of property damage, but thankfully, nobody was hurt. In fact, no injuries were mentioned in any of the incidents.

Still, if half of the reports resulted in fires, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt. If you have any of the products mentioned in the recall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends not using the accessories and contacting Towsleys about a free replacement and disposal instructions.

The company can be reached at 888-510-0488 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also contact Towsleys through email at [email protected]

I don’t want to use a replacement from the same company. What are my options?

These days, it’s easy to find charging adapters, power banks and wireless chargers that won’t catch fire or harm your devices. You just need to look carefully at reviews and pick products with good reputations and warranties.

You might be surprised at how many items you have in your home that have been recalled for safety. If you stay up to date with the latest CPSC alerts, you’ll be able to protect yourself and your property much easier.

