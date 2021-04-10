Skip laminating. Protect your COVID card with these sleeves

Vaccines have been rolling out in the U.S. at a blistering pace. But records aren’t being kept digitally as to who has received a dose. The only way right now that someone can prove their protection is with the issued paper vaccine cards.

If you lose the card or it gets irreparably damaged, you might struggle to get a replacement. You would have to call your state health department’s immunization information system center for help. And still, there is no guarantee that you can get a new card. Tap or click here for why you shouldn’t post a selfie with your vaccine card.

To protect it from everyday wear and tear, there are several options available. Also, keep in mind that there is no use in laminating your card before getting the last shot (if your vaccine is the two-shot dose). Here are some inexpensive ways to protect your vaccine card:

These clear card protectors are the most used method to preserve paper-based identification. The pouch has been made slightly larger than the vaccination card so that it will fit snugly. Just keep in mind that card sizes can vary depending on your state. It also features a hole at the top to run a string or lanyard through.

These cardholder sleeves are made from clear vinyl plastic, available in packs of three, five, or 10. As with other cardholders, these are also slightly larger than the standard vaccination card. They have two holes at the top for a hanging lanyard and a third hole for a keychain in the middle. When buying in bulk, they are shipped with randomly colored lanyards.

If you require something a bit more robust, these colorful vaccine cardholders will do the trick. The double-sided holders are made from sturdy plastic, so your card won’t bend or fold. Unlike other holders where the card slides into a pouch, these clip-on in front. Available in a variety of colors, they also ship with lanyards.

Need to buy in bulk for the office or family members? These 100 or 250 pack options will be the perfect solution. Made from non-toxic, clear plastic, the cardholder is big enough to keep your standard vaccine card safe. The pack includes blue lanyards with swivel J-hooks.

