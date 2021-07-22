If you’re a smartphone owner, you understand the fear associated with dropping your precious device on the ground. Dropping your phone is one thing — after all, you might crack the screen or lose valuable information — but there’s a special kind of loss you feel when you drop your phone and hear that heartbreaking shatter.
Did you know 95 million smartphones are dropped and damaged every year? That’s estimated to be nearly $30 billion in damages. Of those cracked and broken devices, 44% of owners weren’t using a protective case. And even after a break, only 55% of users added or upgraded their phone cases. Why run the risk?
Don’t wait for an unfortunate slip, accidental drop or mishandling mishap. Invest in a smartphone screen protector and case to ensure your device is safe and sound.
1. Protect your iPhone
Promising review: Best [OtterBox] to date. It's slimmer th[a]n every [version] before and still has all the protection. Main new benefit is the sides are almost flush [b]ut the top and bottom still protrude to protect when face down. This feels sooo good in the hands and is a game changer.
2. Save the Galaxy
Promising review: As always, it's very sturdy and protects very well. I bought it for my husband who is a very busy maintenance worker who needs his phone protected. All of his phones have been protected with OtterBoxes and there [have been] no complaints.
3. Leather protection for your iPhone
Promising review: Just got my case and I love it! It holds my two credit cards and a license. All cards slide in and are secured by a magnetic flap. I don't need to bring my purse for grocery shopping anymore. The kickstand is made with leather, it is firm and high quality...I would totally buy it again. I got the rose gold. Can't wait to use it!!!
4. Galaxy 21 protection
Promising review: This case is very well made and fits the phone perfectly. It adheres well to magnetic car phone holders and does not obscure the cameras or any of the buttons. The storage area has plenty of space for three or four cards or IDs and the opening turns into a convenient stand for the phone.
5. Waterproof your iPhone 12
Promising review: Well, it works! I tested it and then put my phone into the case before heading out on the water. My boat ended up flipping only two hours after putting my phone in this case, and my phone didn't get an ounce of water inside! Great product, very satisfied!
6. Keep the Galaxy safe
Promising review: Wish it had a face cover but [I] have dropped it several times. Good protection.
7. Scratch-resistant iPhone armor
Promising review: Just picked up this case for my blue iPhone 12. Fits well, even with a glass screen protector. Looks great. You get fingerprints on the plastic on the back, but that's always going to happen with a clear back case. Great deal for the price. Highly recommended.
8. Slim, soft, safe for your Galaxy S21
Promising review: The fitment is pretty good for the phone and the cuts are precise. I have been using it for awhile now and there is no discoloring at all. When I am using the phone, it is pretty sturdy and provides a nice grip. I would recommend to others and buy again.
9. Keep your camera lenses safe, too
Promising review: [I] will definitely be purchasing [this] again if need be. My phone fell out of my car as I was getting out and it fell facedown, right on the screen on a sharp little rock. The screen saver cracked in 2 places but protected my phone from getting busted. 10/10 recommend this screen protector!
10. Trust in tempered glass
Promising review: Very impressive package, it has everything you need to apply a screen protector. Three pieces all have the wipes and dust absorber. I'm still waiting for my phone to arrive but I believe this is an easy one. Plus [I've] been using this brand for [a while, and I] always trust their quality.