© Vera Petrunina | Dreamstime.com
Amazon

2 smartphone screens are cracked every second in the US – How to protect yours

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
July 22, 2021

If you’re a smartphone owner, you understand the fear associated with dropping your precious device on the ground. Dropping your phone is one thing — after all, you might crack the screen or lose valuable information — but there’s a special kind of loss you feel when you drop your phone and hear that heartbreaking shatter.

Did you know 95 million smartphones are dropped and damaged every year? That’s estimated to be nearly $30 billion in damages. Of those cracked and broken devices, 44% of owners weren’t using a protective case. And even after a break, only 55% of users added or upgraded their phone cases. Why run the risk?

Don’t wait for an unfortunate slip, accidental drop or mishandling mishap. Invest in a smartphone screen protector and case to ensure your device is safe and sound.

1. Protect your iPhone

OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro

OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro

When you want to protect your smartphone, OtterBox has you covered. This black screenless case features a synthetic rubber slipcover, polycarbonate holster and a polycarbonate shell. It's got raised edges to protect your camera and screen if dropped, and includes port covers to keep dust and debris from entering your device.

Promising review: Best [OtterBox] to date. It's slimmer th[a]n every [version] before and still has all the protection. Main new benefit is the sides are almost flush [b]ut the top and bottom still protrude to protect when face down. This feels sooo good in the hands and is a game changer.
Buy Now
$56.95 on Amazon.com

2. Save the Galaxy

OtterBox for Samsung Galaxy S21

OtterBox for Samsung Galaxy S21

The OtterBox for Samsung is sustainably made, with more than 50% recycled plastic and features a multi-layer defense that can withstand four times as many drops as military standard. It offers port covers to keep dirt and debris out of your device and comes with a holster that works as either a belt clip or a hands-free kickstand.

Promising review: As always, it's very sturdy and protects very well. I bought it for my husband who is a very busy maintenance worker who needs his phone protected. All of his phones have been protected with OtterBoxes and there [have been] no complaints.
Buy Now
$52.70 on Amazon.com

3. Leather protection for your iPhone

Vena vCommute Wallet Case

Vena vCommute Wallet Case

If you need more than basic protection for your iPhone, check out the Vena vCommute wallet case. This flip leather cover comes with a card holder, kickstand and is compatible with Apple Pay. It comes with military-grade drop protection thanks to a dual-layer polycarbonate that can survive 26 drops from four feet high.

Promising review: Just got my case and I love it! It holds my two credit cards and a license. All cards slide in and are secured by a magnetic flap. I don't need to bring my purse for grocery shopping anymore. The kickstand is made with leather, it is firm and high quality...I would totally buy it again. I got the rose gold. Can't wait to use it!!!
Buy Now
$34.99 on Amazon.com

4. Galaxy 21 protection

Vena vCommute Wallet Case

Vena vCommute Wallet Case

When you want to protect your new Galaxy S21, try this Vena vCommute wallet case. Not only does it hold up to three credit cards, but it also features a kickstand and is made of leather. It looks nice while protecting your device from falls. In fact, this case has military-grade drop protection with cornerguard technology to help your phone survive up to 26 drops from four feet high.

Promising review: This case is very well made and fits the phone perfectly. It adheres well to magnetic car phone holders and does not obscure the cameras or any of the buttons. The storage area has plenty of space for three or four cards or IDs and the opening turns into a convenient stand for the phone.
Buy Now
$34.99 on Amazon.com

5. Waterproof your iPhone 12

LifeProof FRE Series Waterproof Case for iPhone 12

LifeProof FRE Series Waterproof Case for iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 may be water-resistant, but that doesn't make it waterproof. But thanks to this LifeProof FRE Series case, you can dunk your phone underwater again and again. The built-in scratch protector is nearly invisible and allows you full access across your screen and controls. You can submerge your device for up to an hour, and the case has a 1-year limited warranty.

Promising review: Well, it works! I tested it and then put my phone into the case before heading out on the water. My boat ended up flipping only two hours after putting my phone in this case, and my phone didn't get an ounce of water inside! Great product, very satisfied!
Buy Now
$85.73 on Amazon.com

6. Keep the Galaxy safe

LifeProof WAKE SERIES Case for Galaxy S21 5G

LifeProof WAKE SERIES Case for Galaxy S21 5G

This LifeProof Wake series case for the Galaxy S21 can survive drops from more than 6-feet-5-inches and is made of a single ultra-thin piece. The material is sustainably made, with more than 85% ocean-based content and recyclable packaging. It offers a sculpted wave pattern and works well with Qi-wireless charging.

Promising review: Wish it had a face cover but [I] have dropped it several times. Good protection.
Buy Now
$30.60 on Amazon.com

7. Scratch-resistant iPhone armor

ESR Air Armor

ESR Air Armor

Ready for a flexible case that lets you show off your gorgeous phone color? This ESR Air Armor case has military-grade drop protection, shock-absorbing corners and features an anti-yellowing hardback. It's scratch-resistant and has a raised screen bezel and lens frame design to keep your phone and its cameras safe from scratches.

Promising review: Just picked up this case for my blue iPhone 12. Fits well, even with a glass screen protector. Looks great. You get fingerprints on the plastic on the back, but that's always going to happen with a clear back case. Great deal for the price. Highly recommended.
Buy Now
$9.99 on Amazon.com

8. Slim, soft, safe for your Galaxy S21

ESR Clear Case

ESR Clear Case

If you're looking for a slim, light and crystal-clear case for your phone, turn to the ESR Clear Case. It's shock-resistant and has raised edges to protect both the screen and your camera lenses. There are built-in microdots to keep the case from sticking to your phone, and all the openings align seamlessly with your device.

Promising review: The fitment is pretty good for the phone and the cuts are precise. I have been using it for awhile now and there is no discoloring at all. When I am using the phone, it is pretty sturdy and provides a nice grip. I would recommend to others and buy again.
Buy Now
$11.99 on Amazon.com

9. Keep your camera lenses safe, too

UniqueMe Tempered Glass + Camera Lens Protector

UniqueMe Tempered Glass + Camera Lens Protector

If you're particularly clumsy, try this tempered glass screen and camera lens protector. It's specially designed for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and comes with simple installation instructions. You can trust your device will be safe without sacrificing touchscreen accuracy. If you love your Galaxy, make sure to protect it with these covers.

Promising review: [I] will definitely be purchasing [this] again if need be. My phone fell out of my car as I was getting out and it fell facedown, right on the screen on a sharp little rock. The screen saver cracked in 2 places but protected my phone from getting busted. 10/10 recommend this screen protector!
Buy Now
$11.04 on Amazon.com

10. Trust in tempered glass

Ailun Glass Screen Protector

Ailun Glass Screen Protector

When a case just isn't enough, get a glass screen protector. These tempered glass protectors are compatible with most cases and offer protection from scratches, scrapes and bumps. Though it's thick enough to protect your screen, these protectors are still 99.999% touchscreen accurate.

Promising review: Very impressive package, it has everything you need to apply a screen protector. Three pieces all have the wipes and dust absorber. I'm still waiting for my phone to arrive but I believe this is an easy one. Plus [I've] been using this brand for [a while, and I] always trust their quality.
Buy Now
$5.98 on Amazon.com
By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

