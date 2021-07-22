If you’re a smartphone owner, you understand the fear associated with dropping your precious device on the ground. Dropping your phone is one thing — after all, you might crack the screen or lose valuable information — but there’s a special kind of loss you feel when you drop your phone and hear that heartbreaking shatter.

Did you know 95 million smartphones are dropped and damaged every year? That’s estimated to be nearly $30 billion in damages. Of those cracked and broken devices, 44% of owners weren’t using a protective case. And even after a break, only 55% of users added or upgraded their phone cases. Why run the risk?

Don’t wait for an unfortunate slip, accidental drop or mishandling mishap. Invest in a smartphone screen protector and case to ensure your device is safe and sound.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.