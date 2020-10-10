Prime Day is only a few days away, but you can start saving now thanks to all of the early-bird deals going up on Amazon.

This year, Prime Day doesn’t end after 24 hours. Instead, you get two full days of savings on apparel, gadgets, toys, outdoor gear and electronics from some of the biggest brands in the world. Tap or click here to some of the best early deals on electronics.

To help our readers get a head start on Prime Day savings, we’re showing off some of our favorite early deals on tech. These offers won’t last forever, so make sure to snap up these gadgets before thousands of other eager shoppers do.

Get a big-screen TV with all your favorite streaming services for under $300

Toshiba is one of the most popular TV manufactures, and its products are built to last without costing a fortune.

And now, you can pick up this gorgeous 43-inch 1080p Fire TV Edition smart TV for less than $300. It’s pre-loaded with Amazon’s Fire TV system and will work with all your streaming accounts right out of the box.

Ready for a new PC? Try this laptop on for size

You don’t have to break the bank to get a new laptop. This Acer Aspire PC comes packed with 4GB of RAM and an all-day 10 hour battery life.

It’s a perfect companion for work, school or anything else you can throw at it. As a bonus, you’ll also get a few accessories like extension cables and a mousepad for no extra charge.

This robot vacuum is a high-tech way to clean

If you’re working at home all day, you probably don’t have much time to sweep or vacuum anymore. Why do the work when you can have a robot do it for you?

Shark, one of the most trusted names in vacuums, has created this handy multi-surface robotic cleaner that will roam your house, charge itself and keep your space dirt-free. It’s even Alexa compatible.

Start your fitness journey with the Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch barely needs an introduction. It’s one of the most popular fitness trackers in the world — and it looks gorgeous as a watch on top of it.

And now you can add the Apple Watch Series 3 to your wardrobe for less than $200. It’s a huge savings on a gadget that can literally save your life.

Get your groove on with this waterproof wireless speaker

What’s better than a wireless speaker that plays your favorite tunes from your phone? A wireless speaker that you don’t have to worry about getting wet, that’s what!

This JBL Flip 5 speaker features crisp, high-definition sound and a waterproof mesh frame that keeps your music playing no matter what you spill on it.

Get a special Prime Day deal on the Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is the perfect companion for any living room. And now, the Echo Dot 3 is available with an exclusive early Prime Day discount.

You can use the Echo Dot to get the news, weather, answers to your questions and more with the help of Alexa. You can also use it to control all your favorite smart home gadgets.

This Sony soundbar sounds amazing

If you’re looking for high-quality audio when your indoors, a soundbar is the perfect complement to your home theater setup.

With its compact design, this Sony soundbar gives you balanced, high-quality audio without taking up too much space. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer for deep, rumbling bass that brings movies to life.

The MacBook Air is a computer that’s light enough to go anywhere

MacBook Air has been one of Apple’s most popular laptops for some time now. It’s lightweight aluminum frame makes it a perfect travel companion.

And now, you can own the latest MacBook Air model for less than retail price. This is a computer that can last you for a few good years.

Smart plugs give you control over your favorite household gadgets

Ever wish you had a remote for your entire home? App-controlled smart plugs make this dream a high-tech reality.

These smart plugs from Kasa are an affordable way to put control of your home into the palm of your hands.

Note: These plugs do have a security flaw that leaves them open to wireless hacks, but the patch is expected to roll out this month.

Get premium sound for less with these wireless Beats Pro headphones

The Beats line of headphones features an iconic, eye-catching design and a range of bright colors to choose from. It’s also famous for its audio quality and satisfying bass.

And now, you can save up to $100 on a wireless pair with active noise cancelling technology.

Bonus: Save big on essentials from Amazon

The savings aren’t limited to tech. If you’re in the market for some must-have home goods like razors, medicines and snacks, check out our top picks.

Tap or click here to see our favorite essential Prime Day deals.

