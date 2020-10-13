Robot vacuums aren’t exactly Rosie from “The Jetsons,” but they can go a long way in keeping your home clean without you lifting a finger.

While we’re talking all things tidy, have you seen the list of cleaning products Kim swears by to keep her home shining and germ free? They’ll save you time, too.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to grab a robot vacuum if you’ve been eyeing one for a little help around the house. Before we dive into the deals, here are a few factors you need to consider.

How do I choose a robot vacuum? There are so many options!

Most of us shop based on price, plain and simple. But there are a few other factors you need to keep in mind. Our homes, messes and budgets are different but consider these things to choose the best model for you.

Battery life: Most of these robot vacs have about an hour of battery life. Pricier models can last more than two hours. If you’ve got a big home or don’t want to deal with constant charging cycles, you’ll need to spend a bit more.

The size of your home: The bigger your house, the more that little vacuum will have to travel. If you have a particularly large house, a higher-end model will need fewer stops at the charging base. It won’t need to be emptied as often, either. You’re buying a robot vacuum for convenience after all, right?

Your floors: Hard floors like tile, wood and manufactured wood are the robot vacuum sweet spot. They’ll easily glide over hard flooring. But don’t worry, these amazing machines work well on carpet also.

Navigation and obstacles: Some robot vacuums are smarter than others. Generally, higher-end models do better with tricky floor plans and navigating around obstacles. If your space is relatively open, a budget option is fine. Just don’t be surprised if you need to lend your vac a hand every now and then to get out of a tight corner.

Kids and pets: Let’s be honest — kids and pets are messy. Some models are made specifically to gather pet hair and dander. If you have pets, it’s worth checking out one of those vacuums over a bargain option.

6 models on sale now

1. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

If you’re dealing with dirt, dust, and grime in high-traffic areas of your home, iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is the right tool to help combat that mess. This is one of the more sought-after robot-vacuums on the market and for good reason — it’s engineered to get your floors squeaky clean, no matter how bad the mess is.

Uses aren’t limited to a certain type of flooring, either. Roomba 692 can loosen, lift, and suction dirt and particles from carpets and hard floors thanks to its three-stage cleaning system.

Plus, it has sensors that alert the Roomba to areas that need to be cleaned more thoroughly — and it does this without you ever lifting a finger (or a vacuum). Even better? The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is on sale for $199.99 — which is $120 off the regular retail price.

Promising review: “Love it!!! We have 2 dogs and a toddler so any extra help I can get is welcomed! I was surprised by how much hair it can suck up and how long it’ll run for. It’s a little louder than I thought it would be but the dogs seem to be fine with it. This one has a Bluetooth feature that connects to your phone where you can control it and it’ll give you a maintenance report. I highly recommend!!” — Todd W., Amazon reviewer.

2. Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL

Want to forget about the vacuuming chores for a full month at a time? The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL will let you do that. This bagless robot vacuum has a base that can hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris, and it’s perfect for homes with pets and kids.

What’s nice about this robot-vacuum is it has a self-cleaning brush roll that removes pet hair as it cleans. It empties dirt and grime it cleans up into the bagless base after every cleaning, too — which means you don’t have to worry about it overheating from being too full.

Combine that with strong suction and total home mapping, and the Shark IQ Robot Self Empty XL is a winner — especially at the Prime Day price of $334.99, which is nearly half off of the retail price.

Promising review: “My shark performs outstanding. The only time it has an error is when it sucks up something too big or if I leave a sock on the floor (minor things). Overall cleanliness is great. I have dogs and had dog hair clumps everywhere. Now I never see dog hair and my house is always clean. I love my robot vacuum!!” — Amazon reviewer.

3. Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping

Robot vacuums can do more than just suck up dirt and grime, and the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop is proof. It offers comprehensive cleaning and mopping, too. If you’re looking for a device that can give you squeaky clean floors throughout your home, this is the robot-vacuum for you.

This cleaning machine can mop and vacuum homes up to 1,610 square feet in size. It can go right from hardwood or tile floors to carpet and will automatically switch to full power on carpets to ensure deeper cleaning.

The Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop also lets you choose which rooms to clean and when — giving you full control of your cleaning schedule. It’s priced at $399.99 for Prime Day — which is about $200 off the normal price.

Promising review: “Upgraded from a perfectly good vacuum of a different brand since I wanted mapping. This works even better than I expected. It is much larger than my last robot vacuum which isn’t an issue, it was just surprising. Though the map still says in the app that’s it’s in beta, I haven’t had any issues with it at all. The no-go zones work perfectly and the mapping of my house is amazingly accurate. I like the option of choosing between 4 different suction settings and choosing one or multiple rooms to clean at a time. It is excellent at sensing when it moves to carpet and increases the suction.” — Amazon reviewer.

4. Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Another solid option for mopping and vacuuming is the Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner. This robot-vacuum gives you 1700pa of suction and a wet-mopping function for stubborn messes, which means it’s a great fit for high-traffic homes.

You’ll get tons of features including auto-adjusting power and suction, height adjustment, anti-collision and anti-drop intelligent sensor technology. It can handle all types of floors with ease, tackling everything from small particles to large debris and pet fur. The Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner has plenty of run time, too — and it’s on sale for Prime Day for just $95.93. That’s 40% off of the normal retail price.

Promising review: “I bought this for my office while my janitor was on vacation. Can’t really believe how strong it is!!! I ran it in the office (see the video) and it gathered a bunch of dirt on the very first run, even though the floor is carpet. I have a Roomba at home and this Coredy is way quieter than the Roomba. Thinking of selling the Roomba at home to switch with the new line of Coredy that has both sweeping and mopping function so I don’t have to do any more housework.” — Austin Nguyen, Amazon reviewer.

5. TECBOT Automatic Vacuum Cleaner Robot

Worried about the noise from a robot vacuum? The TECBOT Automatic Vacuum Cleaner Robot is as quiet as a whisper at only 58 decibels, but don’t worry. You won’t have to sacrifice cleaning power for less sound with this one. In fact, the TECBOT vacuum cleaner is a cleaning machine.

This robot vacuum has super strong suction at 1800pa and three cleaning modes, which means it can suck up almost all dirt, dust, hair, pet fur and debris on your floors. It can handle hard floors and carpet, and it even has a double-edge side brush that can pick up small particles and dirt in corners so nothing is left behind.

Quiet, efficient, automatic cleaning? Sounds like a win to us — especially at the Prime Day price. You can snatch up the TECBOT Automatic Vacuum Cleaner Robot for just $159.19 right now, which is 20% of the retail price.

Promising review: “This vacuum is quiet and works well. It keeps up with two dogs, three cats and multiple kids. It’s only issues have been getting itself halfway wedged under the television stand and the total avoidance of my children’s bedroom but who could blame it. I don’t want to go in there either. The vacuum uses a robotic voice to let you know when it’s stuck or done charging. It has gone off a few time’s in the middle of the night at random. Overall highly impressed.” — Amazon reviewer.

What else is on your Prime Day shopping list? It’s tough navigating all those sales and knowing what is worth splurging on. We’re here to help.

X

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.