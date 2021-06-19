Every year, Amazon offers its Prime members special deals on some of the greatest gadgets, TVs, earbuds and more.
Is the whole family ready with their Prime Day wish lists? If not, you may want to check out some of the amazing sales you can take advantage of right now.
Remember, this year, Prime Day falls on June 21-22. But if you’re ready for deals today, check out these 13 great pre-Prime Day deals the whole family will love.
1. Stream in the living room
Get a new living room smart TV at a great deal. This 50-inch Insignia Smart Fire TV comes with a voice remote with Alexa so you can tell her to launch your favorite apps, flip through live TV channels, control your other smart home devices and more. Access more than 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and enjoy it all in 4K.
Promising review: Picked this up with a good discount on a deal of the day. I’m generally sort of a tv snob and don’t like anything outside of Samsung. We figured we’d try this one given the discount and I’m very impressed. The TV itself looks good and sleek. Picture and sound quality [are] great. Built in Wi-Fi with Alexa is great. Only the power cord [was] needed, no other wires necessary!
2. Keep in touch with friends
When you're always busy, it can be hard to make time for friends and family. Let Alexa help with that. This Echo Show 5 is the perfect way to make video calls. Its 5.5-inch smart display can serve as an alarm clock, streaming screen, picture frame and more. The best part? Set up is as simple as plugging it in and connecting to your Wi-Fi.
Promising review: I LOVE Echo Show 5. My only problem was deciding where to put it! I have an Echo Show, and the dot, and all the others in every room of my home! The 5 is the perfect size ... but this means that one of my devices will have to retire. Thank you Amazon for making my life easier in every corner of my home!
3. The perfect learning device
Kids are visual learners, so it makes sense to take advantage of this great Fire HD kids tablet deal. Buy two and save 30%. It comes with a 2-year guarantee and a blue, pink or purple kid-proof case. But it doesn't just give them access to digital books and educational apps. Your kids can also stream all their favorite cartoons.
Promising review: We love our tablet. My son is 3 and loves all the videos and games. all educational! I get to set it up to where it’s age appropriate items and I can also switch profiles to mine and do things on my profile. Pretty great device and he can play on some apps without Wi-Fi! Bigger plus. Great purchase.
4. Get Alexa and a smart gadget
This smart lamp is a struggle-free, stress-free device that pairs with the free accompanying Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Tell Alexa when to turn on your beautiful lamp or when to turn it off. The lamp also adjusts to match your activity any time of day. The free Echo Dot you get with this lamp is the perfect way to control it, ask about the day's weather, listen to your favorite podcast and more.
Promising review: This is our first Alexa system and we have really been enjoying it. It is especially useful for letting your children choose music! We have had a little trouble with the voice recognition - it thinks all the children are the same person (which they find unamusing). The sound quality is good.
5. Black or white?
These 2nd Gen Echo Buds come in black or white, are compact and comfortable, and give you up to 5 hours of music playback per charge. Get up to 15 hours of music with the charging case, and a quick 15-minute recharge provides an additional 2 hours. In addition, it has active noise cancellation to help you hear your favorite tunes and nothing else. Get $40 off if you're a Prime member.
Promising review: So far they are great for the price. All the features of AirPod Pro but $100 cheaper, not to mention the integration of Alexa is fantastic.
6. Make your home a little smarter
This Amazon Smart Plug is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their home. Use Alexa to control your lighting, fans or appliances and set schedules with the Alexa app. It's small enough to leave your other outlet available so you can use two if you'd like.
Promising review: This is the easiest smart plug ever! You just plug it in and open the Alexa app. That’s it! It’s ready to use! Unlike other smart plugs that are sitting in my drawer because it was impossible to connect them to my Wi-Fi ... it worked immediately. Simple and worth the purchase. One more thing Alexa can now do for me.
7. The latest and greatest
If you want an Echo Show, go with the latest generation released earlier this year. It comes in Charcoal or Glacier White and features an 8-inch HD touchscreen display. The new camera frames and centers you automatically to keep you in the frame during video calls, and Alexa controls your smart gadgets. So watch your favorite TV shows, use it as an alarm clock or listen to your favorite audiobooks.
Promising review: Fantastic Echo! The new integration, the sound quality, the touch screen! Effortless setup, great HD! I must say to Amazon: Now you have done it! Produced a fine machine everybody will love!
8. The best streaming bundle
If you're looking for the best streaming bundle, look no further. This Fire TV 4K essentials bundle includes the Fire TV Stick 4K, an Alexa voice remote, a Mission Cable Power Cable and a red "Made for Amazon" remote cover. Get one for each of your rooms and never miss your favorite show again.
Promising review: I really like the new Fire TV Stick 4K. It has more memory than the previous one and has an TV Off to turn my TV off. It also has an all-new Alexa Voice Remote. It seems to download faster than the old one.
9. Alexa, play some party music
Everyone should own an Echo Dot. It's small enough to fit comfortably on any side table, countertop or entertainment center. Alexa can help you do everything from play the best party music to giving you a news update to controlling your smart gadgets. The best part of this deal is you save $40 when you buy two.
Promising review: I wasn't sure if I would like the echo Dot but I'm pleasantly surprised and happy with it. Some apps have to be intergraded with Alexa but it's not too hard to accomplish that. I'm looking to [put] another one in another room. The workmanship and sound quality are also very good.
10. Show and tell
If you want an Echo Show but don't need the 8-inch touchscreen, go for the Echo Show 5, the second generation. It comes with a blink mini camera for extra security. It can also be used to video chat, look up recipes, listen to music and more. Get it in Glacier White, Charcoal or Deep Sea Blue.
Promising review: This is the first time I am using Alexa. I really like it. My kid listens to her nursery rhymes on this and her TV time is getting reduced. Good addition to our living room. The best past is I can connect this to my thermostat and adjust home temperature using this. No need to go near the thermostat and manually adjust. Still figuring out other features but so far i am very happy with this
11. Watch for your Amazon packages
Package thieves are a real problem in some areas. When you're dealing with porch pirates, a Ring Video Doorbell can come in handy. Catch the thief in the act and show the footage to your local authorities. Or watch for visitors and hear announcements when people stop by. This refurbished unit does require existing doorbell wiring but is simple to install.
Promising review: The refurbished unit came in a sealed box, in mint condition. Everything needed for installation is included in the original box. My old doorbell already had a 16V transformer right inside the junction box behind the chime. I installed the Pro Power kit V2 and then replaced the old bell button with Ring doorbell pro. Ring app installed quickly. Very happy with the purchase.
12. The perfect spare bedroom TV
This 24-inch smart TV is perfect for bedrooms. Relax on the bed and stream your favorite TV show or movie. Launch your favorite apps, play music, control other smart home gadgets or watch live TV. Connect gaming consoles to it and enjoy hours of entertainment.
Promising review: This little TV is perfect for my bedroom. Easy set up with more apps and features than I'll ever use. I paired my little Bose speaker to it and the sound is awesome. For$110 bucks...
13. Take Alexa everywhere you go
Echo frames are compatible with most prescription lenses and allow you up to 2 hours of talk time or 4 hours of uninterrupted listening. Customize notifications from contacts and apps, or use Alexa to access your to-do lists, set reminders, make calls, listen to music or even control your smart home.
Promising review: Works great, I was surprised at the reception of others, like when I was listening to music. Most people couldn't hear it, unless I tried blasting it. Alexa helps me do complex calculations at work without having to pull out my phone. Long battery life helps me keep it going all day long. A super helpful assistant.
