Prime Day deal: Make your garage door smart for just $17

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and we’re all ready to pounce on those great deals. But among all those sales, what items are really worth the investment?

If you’re a new homeowner or just want to upgrade to a smart home, we’ve got a few amazing deals for you. These gadgets will transform the way you park your car and see the world around you.

Here are some helpful tech gadgets and a few great bundles you can take advantage of this Prime Day.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.