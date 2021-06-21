Prime Day deal: Make your garage door smart for just $17

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and we’re all ready to pounce on those great deals. But among all those sales, what items are really worth the investment?
If you’re a new homeowner or just want to upgrade to a smart home, we’ve got a few amazing deals for you. These gadgets will transform the way you park your car and see the world around you.
Here are some helpful tech gadgets and a few great bundles you can take advantage of this Prime Day.
1. Never forget again
This Smart Garage Door Opener allows you to open and close your garage door with your smartphone. Never question whether you closed the door before taking off on that road trip or after you're already comfortable in bed. If you have an existing garage door opener, make it a smart one at an affordable price.
Promising review: This device performs exactly as expected. I can open and close the garage door on my phone from anywhere. I have also set a schedule to make sure it’s closed at night in case I forget. ... Not sure how comfortable I am giving Amazon drivers the ability to open the door for delivery though. However, if you’re in an area where packages get stolen off your porch it’s something you may want to consider. Highly recommended and would buy again no question.
Promising review: This device performs exactly as expected. I can open and close the garage door on my phone from anywhere. I have also set a schedule to make sure it’s closed at night in case I forget. ... Not sure how comfortable I am giving Amazon drivers the ability to open the door for delivery though. However, if you’re in an area where packages get stolen off your porch it’s something you may want to consider. Highly recommended and would buy again no question.
2. See everything
This neat little guy is $40 off this Prime Day and offers you a 140-degree view of your garage. It records live video and sends motion notifications to any myQ garage door opener, so you don't even have to press a button to gain access to your garage. It also includes two-way audio with adjustable volume, or you can disable the mic through the myQ app.
Promising review: I am very pleased with the myQ garage camera. Took just 5 minutes to unbox and install. Also like the subscription allows me to save recordings and share. The picture quality is amazing and very wide!
Promising review: I am very pleased with the myQ garage camera. Took just 5 minutes to unbox and install. Also like the subscription allows me to save recordings and share. The picture quality is amazing and very wide!
3. Get the basics
Get a garage controller and keyless smart lock in this bundle so you can secure your garage door and the door leading from your garage into your home. Enjoy $75 off this bundle on Prime Day and never worry about home security again. Use the app to see whether your doors are shut, or avoid porch pirates using Key by Amazon for in-garage package delivery. Your smart lock also lets you know who is coming and going.
Promising review: I am so impressed with the my Q system. I have a double Garage with a Chamberlain and a Genie opener. I installed the myQ and bought an extra sensor for the other door. Setup was so easy. ... I paired the installation with a Ring camera and have had my first successful Amazon delivery into my garage. Very, very impressed.
Promising review: I am so impressed with the my Q system. I have a double Garage with a Chamberlain and a Genie opener. I installed the myQ and bought an extra sensor for the other door. Setup was so easy. ... I paired the installation with a Ring camera and have had my first successful Amazon delivery into my garage. Very, very impressed.
4. The garage trifecta
Enjoy the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener, Smart Garage Cam and Yale|LiftMaster Smart Touchscreen Deadbolt for $115.50 off. This amazing deal secures your home, allows you to see what's going on in your garage and gives you access at the push of a button. Plus, eligible Prime members can link to Key my Amazon through the myQ app. Your first in-garage delivery can come with a $40 credit when you select Key Delivery and enter promo code KEY40 at checkout.
Promising review: This is great, I like having control of my garage from my phone. I can open and close my garage from anywhere, get notifications if my garage is opened or closed or if I forget to close it. I feel more secure about my packages not being stolen as well with the Amazon Key in garage delivery I can use now. ... Installation is easy if you follow the directions on your phone ...
Promising review: This is great, I like having control of my garage from my phone. I can open and close my garage from anywhere, get notifications if my garage is opened or closed or if I forget to close it. I feel more secure about my packages not being stolen as well with the Amazon Key in garage delivery I can use now. ... Installation is easy if you follow the directions on your phone ...