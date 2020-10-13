Prime Day is finally here! We’ve been waiting all year for this shopping holiday to roll out so we can snag everything from electronics to household items at a deep discount.

If you’re a Prime member who loves getting deals on smart gadgets, you’re going to love this year’s Prime Day event. Amazon is offering some serious discounts on its devices, which means you can grab these electronics for a steal if you move quickly. Tap or click here to see some of our other top picks for Prime Day.

One of the biggest deals being offered right now is on Alexa-enabled devices. These smart speakers can do everything — offer trivia questions, keep track of your calendar, or even place shopping orders. If you’ve been eyeballing these smart speakers, now is the time to make your move. Here are some of the best deals on Echo devices for Prime Day.

Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd Generation is more than half off right now

If you’re looking for a smart speaker that can play music, control smart accessories, entertain your kids with trivia questions, and help you shop hands-free on Amazon, the Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a great choice. This smart speaker is can do it all — with a little help from Alexa, of course.

You can ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read news, check weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, or complete tons of other tasks. Plus, you can expand Alexa’s features with thousands of downloadable Skills. Add that to the fact that this smart speaker is $18.99 right now for Prime Day and you’ve got yourself a deal. The Echo Dot 3rd Generation normally retails for $49.99 — more than twice that amount.

Like to cook? Grab the Echo Show 5 bundle at a steal

Want a smart device with a display that you can use to watch cooking demonstrations, stream shows and track your to-do lists? Echo Show 5 can do that — and it’s available at a deep discount right now for Prime Day.

Echo Show 5 offers a compact 5.5-inch display that can help manage your day, entertain you and connect you to friends and family with video calls. If you like to cook, you can also use the Echo Show 5 for step-by-step recipes and improve your chef skills.

The Echo Show 5 bundle is normally about $135, but you can get it right now for $64.97. This bundle includes Echo Show 5 (Charcoal), Echo Show 5 Adjustable Stand (Black), and Amazon Smart Plug.

Increase your smart home capabilities with the Echo Flex smart plug speaker

Want to make your space a little smarter? The Echo Flex smart plug speaker is where it’s at. This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. It normally retails for $24.99, but it’s currently $9.99 — which is over half off — for Prime Day.

You can use this smart plug speaker to manage your day, get information on weather and traffic, or even control your smart home. Echo Flex will turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and tons more.

Echo Show 8

Need a smart device with a large screen? Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound so you can easily manage your day or control other smart devices. Alexa can also help, of course — and the Echo Show 8 offers all of the same capabilities as other Echo devices, plus a few extras.

You can use Echo Show 8 to make video calls or send video messages. It can also make announcements to other devices in your home and entertain you via movies, trailers, shows, apps or news. You’ll have the option of both voice and display control, and you can get this device for $64.99 right now. That’s about half off of the original price.

Get the Echo Auto for half off and get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free

Audiophiles, take note: If you grab the Echo Auto right now, you’ll not only get it for more than half off — you’ll also get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That means you’ll have access to 60 million songs that you can listen to on the go.

The unique thing about Echo Auto is it’s made for your car and lets you bring Alexa wherever you go. Connect it with the Alexa app on your phone to play music, get directions from Alexa and more through your car speakers.

It has eight microphones, a vent mount and you can stream from other subscription services too. Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with this device. The Echo Auto retails for $49.99, but you can get it for $19.99 right now.

The Echo Studio

Looking for a smart speaker with top-notch sound? The Echo Studio is all about sound quality. This smart speaker offers the same capabilities as the other smart speakers on this list, but it adds in immersive sound features that are perfect for music fans of all types.

Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity and depth to your music and the five speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range and crisp highs. Even cooler? Echo Studio automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound. You’ll also get a built-in smart home hub and Alexa capabilities for $149.99 — which is about $50 off of the normal retail price of $199.99.

Echo Link

Another option for audiophiles is the Echo Link, which lets you upgrade your stereo system with high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa. You’ll get voice control music selection and playback that works with your compatible Echo device or the Alexa app.

You can connect Echo Link to your stereo and other supported Echo devices to play music throughout your home. This device supports hi-fidelity audio from streaming services like Amazon Music HD, and multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs make the Echo Link compatible with your existing stereo equipment. The Echo Link retails for $199.99, but it’s on sale right now for $139.99.

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot

Tossing around the idea of a video doorbell? The Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot bundle is on sale for $69.99 right now, and it comes with everything you need to get started.

You’ll get the all-new Ring Video Doorbell (2020 release) and an Echo Dot in this bundle. Ring Video doorbell offers 1080p HD video that lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet or PC. You’ll also get improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy.

What to do with your new Echo

Once you’ve got your new Echo, there are tons of cool things you can do with it, including:

Make calls to other Alexa devices. You can call your friends or family right from your Echo if they also have an Alexa device in their home. If you both have an Echo with a display, you can even make video calls from your device. Use it as an intercom. Want to drop in to speak with the kids for breakfast or tell your husband to come in from the garage? Use your Echo device to do so. It’s a smart way to add an intercom to your home. Set up routines. Have certain things you want to be done in the morning, bedtime, or on movie night? You can create routines for your Echo to make your smart assistant even smarter. Tap or click here to find out how to create routines. Get cooking help or recipe ideas (and cook along with a video on Echo Show). Unleash your inner chef with the help of your new Echo Show, which lets you follow along with live cooking demonstrations, watch step-by-step recipe videos, or choose from a ton of other kitchen capabilities. Listen to audiobooks or podcasts. Nearly all Echo devices offer the capability to listen to audiobooks and podcasts — all you have to do is find what you want to hear. The Echo will take care of the rest.

