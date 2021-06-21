Prime Day deals: Free unlimited music streaming, audiobooks, premium channels and eBooks

Amazon Prime Day is here, and you have two days to score great deals on everything Amazon-made, plus thousands of other products.

One of the best parts? You can get free services with your purchases. Not only can you buy that smart device you’ve had your eye on all year, but now it might come with a free subscription as well.

Not all of these deals ask you to bundle tech with a subscription. Some of these sales are simply that — discounted subscriptions, no device purchase necessary. Happy shopping!

First, you need a Prime account

Just like all the other Amazon Prime Day deals, a Prime account is your key to the castle. If you’re not a Prime member yet, no worries. Tap or click here for 30 days free. After that, Prime is $12.99 per month. Tap or click here for ways to score a better deal on the monthly cost.

If you love streaming movies and shows, you’re going to love this deal. Prime members can subscribe to channels like AMC+, STARZ, Paramount+, BET+, Lifetime Movie Club, Showtime and PBS Kids for only 99 cents for up to two months. This is a killer deal. Take Showtime, for example. At a buck a month for two months, you’re saving $20 of the regular price.

Note: These channels auto-renew unless you cancel them before the first full-price billing cycle. No cable required and you can cancel anytime.

Through June 22, Prime members are eligible for Audible Premium Plus for only $6.95 a month for the first four months. The regular monthly subscription is $14.95, so you’re getting a 53% discount. Stream your favorite audiobooks, podcasts and more. Audiobooks are pricey, so this is a smart way to get your hands on some new summer reads.

Find classics, best sellers and new releases. You can download one title a month, and it’s yours to keep. You can listen to thousands of audiobooks, originals, podcasts and more on top of that, too.

Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited and get four months absolutely free. Listen to the latest music, premade playlists, your favorite podcasts and more. Amazon Music Unlimited is ad-free, you can listen offline and skip as much as you want, and you can listen to your favorite tunes as many times as you want.

Prime members pay $7.99 per month for Amazon Music Unlimited following the free trial period.

Buy a select Echo device on Prime Day and get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free. After that, the service auto-renews for $7.99 per month.

Many Amazon Echo devices are on sale now. That means you can get a discounted Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Show — plus the option to bundle it with all the music you can listen to. Tap or click to browse the best deals on Amazon Echo devices and get up to 50% off.

Echo Buds qualify you for free listening, too. Need new headphones? Think of these in-ear headphones as the Android-friendly equivalent of Apple’s AirPods, starting as low as $79.99. That’s a $67 savings.

Readers, rejoice! If you’ve always wanted to try a Kindle Unlimited subscription but didn’t like the price tag, now’s the time for you to sign up. New Kindle Unlimited subscribers qualify to get two months free. Get access to more than 2 million titles free, browse popular magazines, and listen to thousands of audiobooks. You can also subscribe to three magazines, totally free.

When the offer expires, the usual $9.99 monthly fee will kick in if you choose to continue it.

All these deals make perfect for gifts. Get the kids their music, your partner their shows, and enjoy all those books for yourself. Make this year’s Prime Day the best ever with subscriptions for the whole family.

