The mercury is rising as we swing into summer and a blanket is probably the last thing on your mind. But this one’s different. This Elegear cooling blanket absorbs body heat and reduces sweat so you stay cooler at night. It’s soft and breathable and features 100% cotton on one side and a cooling yarn on the other. This blanket will also keep you warm in the cooler seasons. The material is hypo-allergenic and machine washable.

Promising review: “This blanket is thin but has a little weight to it, it feels like its hugging you. It’s soft on one side and feels nice against my skin, the other side is cool to the touch. My husband is 6ft tall and it’s long enough for him to be comfortable with it.”

Whether you’re camping, hiking, or in an emergency situation, you need clean drinking water. The LifeStraw personal water filter protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics. It also filters out dirt, sand and dust. It weighs less than two ounces and can filter 1,000 gallons of water before needing replacement but has no expiration date.

Promising review: “I’ve used these both in Iraq & Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely safe to use filtration system.”

Cleaning is a chore, but you wouldn’t know that from the 30,000+ reviews on this Bissell Power Fresh steam mop. It cleans and sanitizes sealed hard floors without needing chemicals. The steam cleaning eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Three settings with smart digital steam control means this power mop works on small messes or super sticky situations. Great for households with pets.

Promising review: “Absolutely fantastic on floors – especially our laminate! For the first time, all our floors are ‘squeaky’ clean – bright and no streaks! I do not write many reviews but I must say this is one of the best appliances we have had the pleasure of using.”

This steel safe protects your valuables without breaking the bank. Though it can keep thieves away from your money and jewelry, it won’t lock you out, as the reprogrammable electronic is backed up by two emergency override keys. This Amazon Basics safe can also be used to keep children away from dangerous products like medicine and alcohol. The carpeted bottom protects your surfaces and the safe can be bolted safe to a wall, floor or shelf.

Promising review: “Bought one for our soccer concession stand and bolted it to the wall. Just last night a robbery attempt was made and although the safe was badly beaten with hammers and crowbars, our cash was safe and the thieves got nothing for their work! And with the key we were still able to open it even though the face-plate and electronics were completely destroyed.”

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is many appliances in one small package: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer and yogurt maker. This 3-quart model can prepare meals for up to three people at a time. A microprocessor monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time and heat for faster meal prep. 13 programs can be accessed with just a touch of a button. The free iOS and Android app has more than a thousand recipes for you to try.

Promising review: “I didn’t want to like the Instant Pot because it seemed like such a fad/trend, but … I am now one of its biggest promoters. I LOVE this thing. I think that I’ve only used my stove and oven a couple of times since I got an IP.“

The right tool for any job can turn a tedious task into a satisfying accomplishment. Rather than digging through a cardboard box in your basement for the screwdriver or wrench you need, replace your cluttered old tools with this kit. The Black+Decker drill and tool kit has 68 pieces for your home improvement needs. You get a 20V lithium ion-powered cordless drill that can hold a charge for up to 18 months. You get screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, hammer, carrying case and more to build, enhance and repair things around the house.

Promising review: “So I’m a first time homebuyer and with that responsibility comes a lot of anxiety and money hemorrhaging out of your wallet if you’re in the need to hire someone to perform tasks around the house. With a little bit of YouTube tutorials and this drill, I discovered that anything is possible.“

This Revlon hot air brush creates volumes at the root for more body. It also dries hair fast and detangles. There are three heat and speed settings in addition to a cool option. It can dry and volumize at the same time, reducing heat damage. Ionic technology means 30% less frizz.

Promising review: “This dryer has been a game changer for my hair. I have a lot of hair and the strands are thick. I’ve been a flat iron user for many, many years but decided to try this on the recommendation of a friend. Not only is it easy to use, it gives my hair the closest thing to a professional blowout at home.“

Don’t just store your food in airtight containers, label it using this set of six leakproof, lockable lids. In this set you’ll get two tall, one large, two medium and one small container, along with 20 chalkboard labels and a marker. It’s a great option to store your everything from flour and rice to cereal and pet food.

Promising review: “These storage containers are great for keeping snacks, candy, spaghetti. They’re easy to seal and open. Very thick material and they’re easy to clean.”

Warm weather brings people together and along with that comes more bugs. The Tysonir bug zapper attracts mosquitoes, flies, moths, gnats and other flying insects then zaps them. It works indoors and outdoors and is non-toxic and quiet. Just plug it in and place it in a location where you want to be bug-free. It’s easy to clean and maintain with the removable collection tray and included brush. The zapper covers up to 860-square feet.

Promising review: “We loved this particular bug zapper. We were amazed how well it worked. It was zapping the bugs like nobody’s business, lol.”

Nonstick coating allows for easier cleaning, cooking and serving and this set offers that feature without the need for harmful perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The Goodful 12-piece cookware set includes: 8 and 10-inch fry pans, 2-quart saucepan with tempered glass lid, 5-quart Dutch oven with tempered glass lid, stainless steel steamer basket, 4-quart deep sauté pan with tempered glass lid, 10-inch square griddle pan, bamboo turner and bamboo spoon. Aluminum construction means more even heat distribution. This set is dishwasher safe.

Promising review: “Absolutely love these and the quality for the money is so good. I’ll never pay a lot for cookware, these are excellent! I’m throwing out a set that aren’t near as heavy and cost more.”

A good pair of dumbbells is one of the most versatile workout tools you can get. This set of Sporzon hex dumbbells are rubber coated to last a long time while protecting your floors. The solid chrome handles are ergonomic for a comfortable grip. The hexagonal shape means they won’t get away from you when you set them down.

Promising review: “Okay so I’ve been using these dumbbells for about 2 months and I haven’t had a single issue with them. They’re very comfortable to hold. There is definitely no problem with the grips and they look good.”

Dry air can cause irritation, congestion, flaky skin, snoring, coughing, sore throat and other conditions. The AquaOasis Cool Mist humidifier has multiple mist settings to improve your home environment. The 360-degree rotating nozzle lets you target the areas that need it most. The 2.2-liter filter-free tank lasts for more than 24 hours on a single fill. Set the hours of operation and this ultra quiet humidifier will turn off automatically when finished.

Promising review: “I was surprised at how much mist coming out from this little guy. It’s the perfect size for any room. One tank lasts me a whole day.”

A good cup of coffee can save the day but you may not always be in the mood to go through a long preparation. The Keurig K-Slim coffee maker brews 8, 10 or 12 ounce cups of joe in minutes with just a button push. A 5-inch footprint means you can perch this in the tightest of spaces. Works with mugs of various sizes, including your 7-inch tall travel mug. Brew more than 100 varieties of K-Cup pod varieties of coffee, tea, cocoa and more.

Promising review: “Really slim and sleek profile. I’ve used the off brand k-cup drip machines and finally broke down for the name brand. World of difference in both prep and brewing. “

Cooking at home is a fun and satisfying experience but who wants to deal with a mess? This combination silicone utensil rest and drip pad holds your utensils while you are preparing food, saving your countertops from drips and stains. The BPA-free, food-grade, heat-resistant utensil rest holds up to four spoons or spatulas. When you’re done, toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Promising review: “It is everything that is promised! It easily holds a variety of utensils! I have used this with bamboo utensils, stainless utensils, plastic utensils and combinations of these.”

A lighter can be handy around the home for candles, stoves and grills. Campers can use it to light fires and start a camping stove. There is a risk of burning your fingers but this rechargeable electric arc lighter eliminates that hazard. the 360-degree neck can be bent to any angle you need and has sufficient length to keep your digits away from the heat. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery can be plugged into any USB outlet to power up. There’s a child-proof switch and both the spark and flame automatically shut down when running too long.

Promising review: “I am so happy with this product. It functions only with electricity (kind of like a mini taser, though I don’t intend to test that one on myself). It works on charcoal, herbs, candles, paper, you name it, so I doubt I will ever buy a traditional lighter again in my life.“

