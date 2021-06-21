Prime Day 2021 started Monday at 12 a.m. PDT and runs through Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m. PDT. While many of the deals are already up on the site, keep checking for new ones to appear.

Apple’s AirPods are easy to set up for any Apple device. Just take them out of the included charging case and put them in your ears and you’re connected. They can also pair with your other Bluetooth-enabled devices and work with Siri. They sense when you’re wearing them and will pause what you’re listening to if you remove them. Share your tunes with another pair of AirPods. You get 5 hours of listening time on a charge and the case provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Promising review: “Excellent, pretty useful … easy to use and reliable. At first I had some doubts about it being reliable to my Mac as some Bluetooth speakers sometimes cut off, but these work great and are really comfortable to my ears. Aesthetically, they look great to me.”

Expand your streaming capabilities with Amazon’s sleek Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Plug it into your TV’s HDMI port and get access to high-quality content, including 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. You can easily swap the Fire TV Stick between your TVs at home or take it with you when traveling. The included Alexa Voice Remote lets you search and control what you watch with your voice as well as control your TV’s power and sound. There are thousands of available streaming and live channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max SLING TV and YouTube TV. The price is down to $25 during Prime Day.

Promising review: “I own the previous model and this is a much better experience. First off, the remote is a huge improvement. The power button on the remote can turn on my TV, my receiver, fire stick and switch the inputs automatically so the Fire Stick is on screen and ready to go with just one click of the power button.”

These wireless Bluetooth headphones from Bose have a built-in microphone for calls voice assistant control, including Alexa and Google Assistant. You get crisp sound and deep bass along with 11 levels of noise-cancelling. The included USB-C charging cable and auxiliary cable tuck underneath a flap in the headband. Control volume, calls and music by touching the earcup. Get 20 hours of listening on a single charge. You can save $150 on these headphones during Prime Day.

Promising review: “Got this as a gift for my wife to heighten her study experiences and enjoy music while she focuses. The functionality of this new Bose headset is unbelievable – including the fact that play, pause, skip and volume control is all managed on the right earpiece without any visible buttons! Very advanced system beyond its time.”

If you don’t have a smart speaker, now is the time to get one of the best and most affordable out there. Amazon’s 4th Gen Echo Dot lets you control your music, TV, smart home devices and more. Lock your doors, raise your blinds, lower the thermostat, dim the lights and turn on Netflix using just your voice. Ask Alexa about the weather or the latest baseball scores. Set an alarm for the morning and wake up to your favorite tunes. Set up Alexa guard to keep you informed of incidents when you’re not home. Setup is easy with the Alexa app.

Promising review: “Much smaller than expected but the sound is phenomenal. I have almost every single version of the Echo and Echo Dot in my house for an easy to use Spotify music setup to surround my upstairs with music but this little orb is the best sounding of the lot. Highly recommended and a great improvement over the Dot.”

The Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone has 5G capability for fast service when you’re streaming, gaming, browsing, uploading to social media or doing anything else online. The quad camera provides 64 MP power with 8 MP for ultra-wide shots, 2 MP for macro and 2 MP for depth, along with low-light captures. Zeiss cinematic effects let you capture and share custom footage. The 6.81-inch FHD+ screen is bright and crisp and inside you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 4500mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandable memory. Choose from multiple carriers, including T-Mobile.

Promising review: “Thoroughly impressed with this phone. It can handle any task you put it to, the camera is stunning and it lacks all the excessive bloat. I am currently using Mint mobile with no issues whatsoever.”

Whether you’re gaming or streaming on your computer, visual quality is important. This Acer monitor has 21.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen display for sharp still and moving images. AMD Radeon FreeSync technology fixes stuttering and tearing issues while 4ms response time assures lightning fast image refreshes for smooth play. The monitor measures just .24 inches thin with super narrow bezels and can be tilted to your ideal viewing angle. Two ports support HDMI and VGA connections.

Promising review: “Aside from my computer and PS4, this is probably one of the best things I’ve ever purchased. I use it every single day without error and everything always looks amazing. I’m a broke college kid and really needed something sufficient for PS4, homework, movies, everything really.“

The Apple Watch is consistently one of the most well-received smart watches on the market and here’s your chance to get one. The Series 3 Apple Watch works with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and is compatible with the iPhone 5S or later. It can be used to track your sleep, fitness, steps, destinations and heart rate. The Retina touchscreen display is sharp and intuitive, especially for Apple users. Want to take the Apple Watch swimming? No problem. Store your music, podcasts and audiobooks right their on your wrist. This Apple Watch gets 18 hours of battery life on a charge.

Promising review: “Upgraded from a Series 1 to this Series 3. I can’t believe the difference in speed! That alone made the upgrade absolutely worth it! The move between apps and the messages app are smooth and succinct.”

We’ve grown uses to sending photos to friends and family through our phones, but wouldn’t it be nice to display our favorite shots around the home? The Aura Carver digital photo frame does more than just that. Sure, you can easily send photos to the frame from your smart device via Wi-Fi and the app, but you can also let others do the same. And you can send your images to their frames as well. The 10.1-inch WUXGA display features 1920×1200 resolution. You get free digital storage for more than 10,000 photos. This digital frame is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 11 or later and Android devices running Android 5.0 or later. Komando.com News Director Ben Bradley recently reviewed this digital photo frame. Check it out by tapping or clicking here.

Promising review: “Folks, if you are looking for an electronic frame, this Aura Carver is the one to get! My wife wanted a frame for her 90+ year young Mother, so we could share pictures with her and she with us. Given COVID-19 and Shelter in Place orders, this has become even more important.”

We have recently experienced some serious environmental issues in the country. People experienced dangerously cold temperatures, power drops and water shortages. A flashlight can be a lifesaver in these conditions but why not have one that can do more? This Coleman LED lantern has two removable light panels that can each function as their own light source or you can combine the lot for more illumination. The individual lights are magnetic and can be propped up with built-in kickstands. The lantern is water resistant and can charge your mobile devices via a USB port. The base gets 20 hours of runtime on a charge, while the removable lights each get three hours.

Promising review: “I purchased this lantern on the recommendation of a friend who lives in the country with little outdoor lighting. I love that you can use the lantern for light with the panels attached or use each panel independently like a flashlight. I keep buying good quality flashlights but find the batteries burn out even when I’m sure I’ve turned them completely off.”

Belkin’s SoundFrom True wireless earbuds are water-resistant and last five hours on a charge. The includes charging case provides 24 hours of power. They are easy to pair with your device with just a single step. Choose from three sizes of silicone tips for comfort. Control playback, answer and hang up on calls, adjust volume and activate your voice assistant via touch controls in both earbuds. These earbuds are compatible with your Bluetooth devices.

Promising review: “These are not my first wireless headphones and I have something to compare with. The main thing that interested me was how comfortable and secure they would sit in the ears and the sound quality. Both parameters more than suited me.”

Summer is here and you know that it brings dust, pollen, shedding pet hair and more. The iRobot Roomba 692 makes it easy to keep a clean home no matter the season. It works on carpet and hard floors and can even tackle corners and hard edges. It can make its way around furniture and won’t fall down the stairs. It can run up to 90 minutes on a charge, after which it returns to its charging base. Use the app to schedule cleaning sessions or tell it when you want it to clean via Google Assistant or Alexa.

Promising review: “This was a life-changing purchase for me. I bought it on an Amazon Prime Day and it has been worth every penny. I have two kids and four cats and this thing picks up all the fur and spilled stuff. It makes random patterns but seems to get everything. I set it to run once a day and it is so nice to come home to a clean floor each day.”

A jump starter is something you don’t realize you need until it’s too late. Being stuck on the road can be dangerous and help is not always nearby. The Noco Boost Plus jump starter can jump a dead battery in seconds. It provides 20 jump starts on a single charge and works with any 12-volt automotive car battery. It’s water resistant and can double as a portable power bank and LED flashlight. Recharge it from any USB port in three hours.

Promising review: “What can I say except this thing works? It’s about the size of a red brick and can be left in your trunk or hatch. It’s already saved me once as well as having saved several other folks.“

Whether you’re camping, traveling, or working from your laptop, power is essential to keep your devices running. The Anker PowerCore portable charger has two USB ports for charging two devices at the same time. The 20,000mAh battery can give more about five charges for modern smartphones and two charges for tablets. You can charge the device itself via the USB-C or Micro USB input ports. Trickle charging is optimized for smaller devices such as wireless headphones and portable speakers.

Promising review: “This battery pack lasted a week while backpacking! Perfect for charging my iPhone 7 Plus, Garmin InReach Mini, plasma lighter for my stove, and tent rechargeable lamp. It’s heavier than some but lasts much longer than others I’ve tried so it’s the WINNER!”

We know it’s easy to just use your phone as as a clock and bedside alarm. Wouldn’t it be nice to see the time without having to grab your phone and stare into that bright blue glare in the middle of the night? The Sukeen digital alarm clock can automatically adjust its brightness according to your room’s light level or you can do it yourself. The 6.1-inch LED display can be read from 30 feet away. You can even use the device as a mirror. Two USB ports provide charging for two devices at once. Catch some extra sleep by hitting the large snooze button.

Promising review: “Nice and bright when you want it to be, but can be dimmed and still readable at night. I needed something easy to read without my glasses on at night. This is perfect, it is bright and easily readable, but when I go to bed I can turn down the brightness so it is not so distracting.“

Between monitors, speakers, phones, projectors, headphones, portable drives and thumb drives, we have more and more devices we need to connect to our computers and laptops. You can never have enough ports but you usually don’t. This Belkin USB hub lets you connect your gadgets via the following ports: 4K HDMI 1.4, USB-C PD 3.0, 2x USB-A 3.0 BC1.2, SD 3.0 card reader, Micro SD 3.0 and 3.5 mm audio in/out. You can charge your laptop via pass-through charging.

Promising review: “Works great! I have tried multiple USB-C adapters with my MacBook Air and dual monitor setup and none of them were capable of simultaneously charging and displaying my screen. This hub does both of those things and allows me to keep my laptop closed while displaying on dual monitors as well.”

