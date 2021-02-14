15 Amazon deals for your Presidents Day weekend shopping

All of us are doing at least some online shopping right now. Whether it’s for basic household cleaning supplies or new tech gadgets, the easiest way to get what you need is by ordering it on the web.
But while there are deals to be found online, the prices aren’t always as low as brick and mortar stores. If you aren’t careful, your online shopping could end up costing you more than it would in stores. These 10 must-have products under $10 are a good place to start.
That’s why it’s important to price check and find deals on all of the things you need or want. If you’re looking for a few online shopping deals this weekend, you can find a ton of sales on Amazon. Everything from Apple AirPods Pro to handy lap desks is on sale for the holiday weekend. Here are some of the best deals.
1. Apple AirPods Pro ($70 off)
Promising review: “With the new transparency mode, I can listen to music knowing that I will never be ran over by a car on the street again.”
2. Fire HD 8 tablet
Promising review: “This is an amazing little thing. It runs fast, has a decent screen, is responsive, & has a great battery life. Yes, it has ads on the lockscreen, but they don’t bother me.”
3. PARTU HEPA Air Purifier
Promising review: “Silent operation on low mode. I can smell the fresh air, which is important in the baby's room.”
4. Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system
Promising review: “Super happy with this purchase so far. I started the speed test. Bingo! HUGE DIFFERENCE.”
5. Sauder North Avenue Desk
Promising review: “Easy to assemble, takes about 10 minutes. Looks exactly like in the picture and for that kinda money it definitely beats IKEA. Great purchase.”
6. Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb
Promising review: “I love my new echo dot! It has a nice sound speaker with an amazing app. It has a really sleek design and an improved sound system from the first generation for sure.”
7. Soft Foot HD Webcam with Ring Light and Microphone
Promising review: “The fact that I was sitting in the dark and yet, the picture was so perfect... amazed me!”
8. Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Promising review: “This heated throw is very cozy and plush. It definitely takes the chill off and frankly, and with the sherpa lining it's especially comforting.”
9. Anker PowerCore Slim
Promising review: “I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally.”
10. Amplim Hospital Non Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Promising review: “This is an excellent thermometer. Accurate and easy to use. I bought it for my 80 year old father in law. He is deaf and needed a thermometer that would help him read his temperature without waiting for a beep.”
11. Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV – Fire TV Edition
12. Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Promising review: “Love is not a strong enough word. I never would have thought that a $40 neck massager could be this good but it literally feels like a person massaging you. WHAT IS THIS WITCHCRAFT!?!”
13. Foldable Bed Tray Lap Desk
Promising review: “I can’t believe how sturdy and stable it is. Lightweight. Easy to fold up as well. The only complaint is that the cup holder is too shallow and pops out too easily.”
14. Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse
Promising review: “For the price this mouse is quite good. The top is soft touch material, and the buttons have very quiet click sounds.”
15. ABYON Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale
Promising review: “This is an amazing product. If you are in the process of getting in shape or not, this scale will motivate you to be fit.”