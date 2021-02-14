15 Amazon deals for your Presidents Day weekend shopping

All of us are doing at least some online shopping right now. Whether it’s for basic household cleaning supplies or new tech gadgets, the easiest way to get what you need is by ordering it on the web.

But while there are deals to be found online, the prices aren’t always as low as brick and mortar stores. If you aren’t careful, your online shopping could end up costing you more than it would in stores. These 10 must-have products under $10 are a good place to start.

X

That’s why it’s important to price check and find deals on all of the things you need or want. If you’re looking for a few online shopping deals this weekend, you can find a ton of sales on Amazon. Everything from Apple AirPods Pro to handy lap desks is on sale for the holiday weekend. Here are some of the best deals.

1. Apple AirPods Pro ($70 off)

Apple AirPods Pro If you want to buy a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro but don’t want to pay retail price, these AirPods are on sale for $70 off during President’s Day weekend. You’ll get all of the features you expect: active noise cancellation for immersive sound, quick access to Siri, multiple silicone tips and everything else offered with the Pros — but for less money.



Promising review: “With the new transparency mode, I can listen to music knowing that I will never be ran over by a car on the street again.” Buy Now $179.98 on Amazon.com

2. Fire HD 8 tablet

Fire HD 8 tablet Want to update your old Kindle Fire tablet? The Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $25 off right now, making it a great deal. This one comes with an 8-inch HD display and plenty of battery life so you can read, work, stream shows and movies or play games without having to worry that your low battery will stop the fun.



Promising review: “This is an amazing little thing. It runs fast, has a decent screen, is responsive, & has a great battery life. Yes, it has ads on the lockscreen, but they don’t bother me.” Buy Now $64.99 on Amazon.com

3. PARTU HEPA Air Purifier

PARTU HEPA Air Purifier If you want to upgrade your home air purifier, this one is on sale for 20% right now. It’s a great way to cut down on allergens in the air in any size room. The three-stage filtration system captures up dust, pollen, smoke, odor, pet dander, filters particles as small as 0.3 microns and air pollution of PM 2.5.



Promising review: “Silent operation on low mode. I can smell the fresh air, which is important in the baby's room.” Buy Now $47.99 on Amazon.com

4. Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system Your home Wi-Fi needs an upgrade, and the Amazon eero dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system can do it. This system turns laggy, dropped Wi-Fi signals into lightning-fast connections. You just plug it into your router and log on. Super easy — and 20% off.



Promising review: “Super happy with this purchase so far. I started the speed test. Bingo! HUGE DIFFERENCE.” Buy Now $279.00 on Amazon.com

5. Sauder North Avenue Desk

Sauder North Avenue Desk Ready to upgrade your desk? This Sauder North Avenue Desk is on sale for about 30% off this weekend and it’s awesome. The minimalist design works great for any style office or home and there’s plenty of storage. It’s sturdy, too, and you can’t beat the price.



Promising review: “Easy to assemble, takes about 10 minutes. Looks exactly like in the picture and for that kinda money it definitely beats IKEA. Great purchase.” Buy Now $64.24 on Amazon.com

6. Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) If you want a couple of smart gadgets for a steal, this Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb is it. You’ll get Amazon’s Echo Dot, which you can use to play music, summon Alexa, listen to the news and weather and control your other smart gadgets — including that new smart bulb that comes with the bundle.



Promising review: “I love my new echo dot! It has a nice sound speaker with an amazing app. It has a really sleek design and an improved sound system from the first generation for sure.” Buy Now $49.99 on Amazon.com

7. Soft Foot HD Webcam with Ring Light and Microphone

1080P HD Webcam with Ring Light and Microphone Looking for a webcam that can make you look fantastic during meetings and video calls? This one can do it. It comes with a high-definition camera and a built-in ring light with three different levels with touch control so you always look your best on calls.



Promising review: “The fact that I was sitting in the dark and yet, the picture was so perfect... amazed me!” Buy Now $36.53 on Amazon.com

8. Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket The cold from the polar vortex is no joke, but this soft Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa/Mink Heated Throw Blanket will warm you right up. It comes with three heat settings so you can choose the right warmth for you. It’s super soft, too — and it’s on sale right now.



Promising review: “This heated throw is very cozy and plush. It definitely takes the chill off and frankly, and with the sherpa lining it's especially comforting.” Buy Now $59.99 on Amazon.com

9. Anker PowerCore Slim

Anker Portable Charger Right now, you can get one of the slimmest and lightest 10000 mAh portable chargers on the market for less than $20. That’s a steal for this portable charger, which has enough battery power to charge your phone two or more times before running out. It’s a great tool to throw in your laptop bag or purse.



Promising review: “I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally.” Buy Now $18.99 on Amazon.com

10. Amplim Hospital Non Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer

Amplim Hospital Medical Grade Non Contact Clinical Infrared Forehead Thermometer It’s important to have a touch-free thermometer on hand right now. You can get this Amplim Hospital Non Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer for a whopping 62% off this weekend. It will help you keep a safe distance away while quickly checking temperatures during the pandemic.



Promising review: “This is an excellent thermometer. Accurate and easy to use. I bought it for my 80 year old father in law. He is deaf and needed a thermometer that would help him read his temperature without waiting for a beep.” Buy Now $22.87 on Amazon.com

11. Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV – Fire TV Edition

12. Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat It’s hard to relax right now with the stress of the pandemic. This Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager can help. It has eight deep shiatsu massage modes to alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, eliminate constant fatigue, and relax after a long day of work. Plus, it’s almost 50% off right now.



Promising review: “Love is not a strong enough word. I never would have thought that a $40 neck massager could be this good but it literally feels like a person massaging you. WHAT IS THIS WITCHCRAFT!?!” Buy Now $36.54 on Amazon.com

13. Foldable Bed Tray Lap Desk

Foldable Bed Tray Lap Desk Stop dumping your coffee and snacks on your bed while relaxing. Use this Foldable Bed Tray Lap Desk instead. It’s on sale for over 30% off this weekend and is a great little tool to help you binge-watch shows or work from wherever you are sitting or lying.



Promising review: “I can’t believe how sturdy and stable it is. Lightweight. Easy to fold up as well. The only complaint is that the cup holder is too shallow and pops out too easily.” Buy Now $33.95 on Amazon.com

14. Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse

Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse If you want to upgrade your old wired mouse but don’t want to spend a ton, this Jelly Comb wireless mouse is on sale for a little more than $11 right now. That’s a steal for a wireless mouse, and all you’ll need is a battery to get it up and running. Easy!



Promising review: “For the price this mouse is quite good. The top is soft touch material, and the buttons have very quiet click sounds.” Buy Now $11.04 on Amazon.com

15. ABYON Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale

ABYON Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale Need some help sticking to your fitness resolutions? This smart bathroom scale is almost 40% off right now, and it does everything you’d want a scale to do. It weighs you and has a fat analyzer that instantly measures BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage and more to help you stay motivated on your fitness journey



Promising review: “This is an amazing product. If you are in the process of getting in shape or not, this scale will motivate you to be fit.” Buy Now $25.47 on Amazon.com

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.