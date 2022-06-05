This powerful duster is so good I stopped using compressed air

When you think of electronics and dust, what comes to mind? Yep, a good old can of compressed air. But here’s the problem: It runs out so fast. Before you know it, you’re halfway through getting the crumbs out of your keyboard and the can is empty.

That’s why I went on the hunt for a high-powered duster that wouldn’t run out after a few uses. After reading dozens of reviews — and scanning for fake ones meant to pump up the star count — I settled on the SIN SHINE Compressed Air 3.0- Multi-Use Electric Air Duster. I know. The name is a mouthful. But this thing really works.

I’ll do the math for you. A can of compressed air runs about $8 on Amazon. This reusable duster is around $50. Around six cans of air or a duster that should work for years? The choice was easy for me.

The 550-watt blower can blow up to 67.5 miles per hour. I told you it was powerful. (See my pro tips below for cleaning anything that could break.) There’s a handy light that shines on whatever you’re dusting to help you see into corners and hidden areas.

One downside, depending on your situation, is the cord. This duster plugs in. Wireless would be nice, but from all the products I scoped out and reviews I read, you’re trading convenience for power. I wanted the strongest airflow, so I went with the corded option. In this case, it’s 10 feet long, so you should be fine in most situations.

My other sort of complaint: This duster is loud. But hey, that comes with the territory when it’s also really powerful. Just don’t use it when someone is trying to sleep.

A few pro tips:

If you’re cleaning something delicate, start with the duster at least a foot away. I’m not kidding about this thing being powerful.

Take incredibly dusty items outside if you can. There’s no reason to blow all the dust and dirt around inside your home.

When blowing out your keyboard or whatever else out on the porch, give that a dusting, too. No joke, the duster is strong enough to blow dirt and dust off the concrete, too.

Want to browse more tech products we love? Tap or click here for our recommendations.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.