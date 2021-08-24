Need a nice portable battery? This colorful one from Anker is on our wishlist

When you’re on the go, there’s no time to stand next to an outlet while your smartphone recharges. You need something that can be just as mobile as you are.

A portable battery is the best solution for those of us who use our smartphones for everything from sending and receiving business emails to turning off our smart appliances at home and messaging the kids about their after-school schedules.

But you can’t just buy any power bank. You need one that has built a solid reputation for itself. When you’re ready for a powerful, reliable portable battery, turn to one of these two Anker devices.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.