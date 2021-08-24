Skip to Content
Need a nice portable battery? This colorful one from Anker is on our wishlist

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
August 24, 2021

When you’re on the go, there’s no time to stand next to an outlet while your smartphone recharges. You need something that can be just as mobile as you are.

A portable battery is the best solution for those of us who use our smartphones for everything from sending and receiving business emails to turning off our smart appliances at home and messaging the kids about their after-school schedules.

But you can’t just buy any power bank. You need one that has built a solid reputation for itself. When you’re ready for a powerful, reliable portable battery, turn to one of these two Anker devices.

1. Time to power up

Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

This comfort grip magnetic power bank comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable you can use to plug your iPhone in and get up to 17 hours of video play. You can attach the charger to the back of your phone with the power of the embedded magnets so you can charge without the cord, too. However you use this portable charger, you can trust that your device will stay powered all day long.

Promising review: Seriously — All of their products lately have been exceptionally great. The quality of this device feels premium, [it offers] great battery life [and] holds onto my 12 Pro Max like a champ, even through the case! Bravo!
Buy Now
$54.99 on Amazon.com

2. Recharge in style

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger

If you're an Android user, turn to the Anker PowerCore 10000. This lightweight power bank allows PowerIQ charging you can trust. The charger has been impact and vibration tested, as well as extreme temperature tested, meaning it's super durable. Charge it up and throw it in a pocket or purse for use when you need it.

Promising review: This legit is a quality power bank. I've had mine since 2017 and it's still going strong. It's perfect to charge phones MULTIPLE TIMES and occasionally helps when my MacBook needs a little bit of a charge (doesn't provide a strong output for laptops, but it's useful nonetheless). If you're only interested in providing juice to phones/tablets, go for it.
Buy Now
$31.99 on Amazon.com
By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

