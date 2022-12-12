You’re running out of time to do your Christmas shopping. If you’re having trouble deciding what to get, we’re here to help. Tap or click here for the best tech gifts for anyone on your list.

Speaking of tech, what’s the one thing everyone has on them at all times? Their smartphone! From playing games to texting to keeping up with work, our phones are never far away.

The holidays are a time for video calls — we can’t always see our loved ones in person. And video conferencing is still huge for people working remotely. But propping your phone against the monitor or a tissue box isn’t ideal. Here’s a neat little tool that makes video calls better.

Here’s the backstory

Most video calls are done in portrait mode, especially for groups of people. So, what do you do? Stand your phone up on the table and put something behind it, like a water bottle, right?

Now, whenever you bump the table, the phone falls over. Or your microphone is obscured because it’s resting on a surface. And forget about charging your phone (unless you drill a hole in the table).

That’s where this ingenious bendy mount comes in. The PopMount 2 Flex from PopSockets lets you mount your phone virtually anywhere.

Just bend the flexible legs into a tripod shape or any other one you can imagine — we bent it into a dog shape! You can also bend the legs to wrap it around something and position the phone however you like.

You’re not limited to portrait or landscape mode. Rotate the phone 360 degrees until you find your ideal angle. And your charging port will always be free and clear to plug in your charger.

It works great for capturing footage. If you’re filming outdoors, wrap the mount around a tree branch or street sign pole and point your phone where it needs to be.

This is a thoughtful gift for those who don’t know they need one. You’ll love it so much that you’ll probably want to purchase one yourself. It comes in Black, Miami Sunset and Tangerine.

The PopMount is compatible with all PopGrips, so you’ll need to get one. More on that later.

Get a grip

PopSockets PopGrips attach to any phone case to provide a comfortable handle to hold your phone with one hand, leaving your other hand free to text, take pictures or browse.

You can easily rotate your phone to any orientation or angle and the grip doubles as a phone stand.

PopGrips are compatible with all PopSockets mounts and come in a variety of colors, materials and styles. You can throw in one of these along with the PopMount 2 Flex for a perfect gift set.

We may receive a commission when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.