Fumes from strong, chemical cleaning products can make you feel dizzy. Eco-friendly cleaners relieve your nose from the powerful scent of bleach, aerosol sprays and other chemicals. We’ve put a list together for you if you’re looking for the best natural cleaning brands in 2022.

Imagine scrubbing your bathtub without smelling overwhelming bleach. Instead, you can enjoy the fresh scent of lemons, grapefruits, fresh herbs or other essential oils.

Keep reading for our favorite plant-based cleaning solutions.

Make aromatherapy a part of your weekly cleanup

Maybe you want to avoid all the petroleum-based cleaners in the store. Perhaps you want to save money by using stuff lying around the house. Just be safe. One wrong move could put you in danger.

Here are some not-so-fun facts:

If you clean a surface with bleach and vinegar, you’ll infect your home with chlorine gas. That could lead to a coughing fit and burning, watery eyes and breathing issues.

Mix bleach with rubbing alcohol and you’ll get chloroform. You could knock yourself out.

Here are a few other deadly mixes you should avoid at all costs.

Cleaning shouldn’t put you in harm’s way. If you’re a worrywart like me, you’re better off switching to natural, non-toxic cleaning products.

Earlier this year, I discovered Therapy Clean. After using its free samples, it quickly shot to the top of my list of the best eco-friendly cleaning products. Not only did they wipe away messes throughout the house, but they also smelled so refreshing!

Take these glass and window cleaners, for example

I usually use Windex, which sometimes gets into my lungs and makes me hack. That’s especially concerning because I have a sensitive nose and am prone to migraines. No such problems here.

RELATED: What’s the difference between natural cleaners and chemical cleaners?

Why we’re recommending Therapy Clean

Here at the Komando HQ, we’re all about sharing tech tips to make your life easier. Cleaning technology has a pretty impressive history. For example, we wouldn’t have cordless vacuums without NASA!

But sometimes, going back to the basics is worth it. We share all sorts of life hacks to make your day-to-day life more manageable. After using Therapy Clean, I could polish up old kitchen messes in seconds.

If you’re looking for eco-friendly cleaning products that disinfect, this brand is worth checking out. You can clean messes from the kitchen to the bathroom.

Next time, I’ll let it sit for a few minutes before going in. I used a microfiber cloth, but I’d probably have been better off using a Scrub Daddy. This famous scrubber is one of TikTok’s most beloved cleaning hacks.

Spruce up your stainless steel with this sweet-smelling natural cleaner

I haven’t waited long enough to see if it lives up to the promise, though. But based on how easily it cleaned my fridge, I have high hopes!

Use this on your glass stove top after you cook

This lemon-scented cleaner is safe for all ceramic glass tops. It quickly lifted grease and oil from my oven top.

This leaves a brilliant finish

Let’s end on a high note

This one worked the most magic out of all the solutions I tried. First, I spritzed it on a microfiber cloth. Then, I ran it along the countertops in my kitchen and bathroom. It lifted old food stains with ease. I barely applied any elbow grease!

Of course, you’ll find many other brands when you search for the best natural cleaning products on Amazon. Keep reading for more options.

Natural cleaning products and brands

Curious about other organic cleaning products? If you want to try eco-friendly cleaning products that disinfect, you’re spoiled for choice. There are a ton of other natural cleaners you can throw into your shopping cart.

One of my favorite brands is Seventh Generation. When I want a quick clean, I grab this bottle. It’s scentless, colorless and tough on stains.

You don’t have to deal with harsh chemicals, petroleum-based solvents, phosphates, dyes or fragrances. You don’t even have to rinse! Best of all, it’s made from 100% post-consumer recycled bottles.

You can also grab disinfectant spray, toilet bowl cleaner, and plant-based dish soap. Just look through its online store, and you’ll find different tools to clean every inch of your home.

For example, one of the best natural dishwater detergents I’ve ever used comes from Seventh Generation. Whenever I run low, I pop these eco-friendly dishwater pods into my Amazon cart:

This natural cleaning brand is so safe, you can spray it into your mouth

We don’t recommend it, though. The founder of this company first pitched his idea on “Shark Tank.” To shock the judges, he sprayed it on his tongue.

Don’t believe us? Check it out yourself:

These plant-based cleaners from Better Life live up to the hype. I tried out some Better Life cleaning products in 2022, giving a solid thumbs-up as a review. Their dirt-destroying floor cleaners are a game-changer.

I love how products from Better Life are free of harmful chemicals, dyes, synthetic fragrances, sulfates, and petroleum. The scents on their products are pretty lovely, too. Most of all, I love the affordable prices.

Better Life has vegetable cleaners, screen cleaners and even a hand and body soap you can buy. Here are a few other cleaners you can pick up:

Liked our in-depth guide to Therapy Clean? Check out our other shopping tips

You can actually buy these 8 tiny homes on Amazon

Best accurate bathroom scales for weight loss tracking

Buy these hedge trimmers to get your yard in tip-top shape

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.