Did you forget your password again? Try this

Most websites ask for a username and password, but it isn’t safe to use the same ones for every site. You also have to consider what kind of passwords are the best to keep hackers out of your accounts. Tap or click here for five tips to secure your accounts.
The longer your password, the better, but only if you include special characters and numbers. That means all of those websites you love to visit have different passwords that are typically a minimum of eight characters. How are you supposed to keep track of all that?
The best way is with a password book. These physical books are perfect for hiding your passwords in plain sight. Take your book with you to work, on your next trip or tuck it safely away among other books near your home or work office. Not sure which password book to go with? Here are a few of our favorites.
1. Cute and discreet
Promising review: This book is exactly as advertised and it feels so luxurious for a simple password keeper. I thought it would be a felt cover but I'm pleased to find it's a faux-leather type.
2. Great as a gift or to keep
Promising review: This is the perfect password book. Small enough that it doesn’t take up a lot of of space, but big enough to comfortably write in. The print is very large and there are spaces for notes. It feels of good quality and the cover is very vibrant and glossy.
3. Keep the kids out
Promising review: I really like this book because not only does it have a lock on it, it does not have the [word] PASSWORD on the cover. The size is perfect because it fits comfortably in my purse.
4. The coolest password notebook ever
Promising review: I’m really into old things and just unique finds so when I saw this I had to try it, it really reminds me of Skyrim and that day and age. I’m in love. The leather isn’t real but it’s still worth it!