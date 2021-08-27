Did you forget your password again? Try this

Most websites ask for a username and password, but it isn’t safe to use the same ones for every site. You also have to consider what kind of passwords are the best to keep hackers out of your accounts. Tap or click here for five tips to secure your accounts.

The longer your password, the better, but only if you include special characters and numbers. That means all of those websites you love to visit have different passwords that are typically a minimum of eight characters. How are you supposed to keep track of all that?

The best way is with a password book. These physical books are perfect for hiding your passwords in plain sight. Take your book with you to work, on your next trip or tuck it safely away among other books near your home or work office. Not sure which password book to go with? Here are a few of our favorites.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.