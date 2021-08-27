Skip to Content
Did you forget your password again? Try this

By Monique Crawford, Komando.com
August 27, 2021

Most websites ask for a username and password, but it isn’t safe to use the same ones for every site. You also have to consider what kind of passwords are the best to keep hackers out of your accounts. Tap or click here for five tips to secure your accounts.

The longer your password, the better, but only if you include special characters and numbers. That means all of those websites you love to visit have different passwords that are typically a minimum of eight characters. How are you supposed to keep track of all that?

The best way is with a password book. These physical books are perfect for hiding your passwords in plain sight. Take your book with you to work, on your next trip or tuck it safely away among other books near your home or work office. Not sure which password book to go with? Here are a few of our favorites.

1. Cute and discreet

Clever Fox Password Book with tabs

Clever Fox Password Book with tabs

The Clever Fox Password Book comes with tabs and a bookmark to keep your most-used passwords right at your fingertips. The simple design fools people into believing this is just a nice notebook that doesn't necessarily contain private information. Perfect for the discreet worker.

Promising review: This book is exactly as advertised and it feels so luxurious for a simple password keeper. I thought it would be a felt cover but I'm pleased to find it's a faux-leather type.
Buy Now
$17.99 on Amazon.com

2. Great as a gift or to keep

Password Book: Personal Internet Password Organizer

Password Book: Personal Internet Password Organizer

When you're not trying to hide your book of passwords, have fun with it instead. This password book allows you to organize information alphabetically and includes sections for the website name, your username, password and even a section for extra notes.

Promising review: This is the perfect password book. Small enough that it doesn’t take up a lot of of space, but big enough to comfortably write in. The print is very large and there are spaces for notes. It feels of good quality and the cover is very vibrant and glossy.
Buy Now
$4.99 on Amazon.com

3. Keep the kids out

Locking Internet Address & Password Logbook

Locking Internet Address & Password Logbook

If you have kids who are always trying to sneak onto your shopping or food delivery accounts, this is the perfect password keeper for you. Not only does it look like a normal organizer, but it also comes with a lock and key. Simply change your passwords, lock them up and store your logbook someplace discreet, like among other notebooks and ledgers.

Promising review: I really like this book because not only does it have a lock on it, it does not have the [word] PASSWORD on the cover. The size is perfect because it fits comfortably in my purse.
Buy Now
$9.95 on Amazon.com

4. The coolest password notebook ever

Vintage Leather Journal - Lock Closure, Book of Shadows Journal

Vintage Leather Journal - Lock Closure, Book of Shadows Journal

Try this vintage leather journal if you want to hide your passwords but don't care about discretion. You can use any kind of pen to write on these impressively "aged" pages, and the lock is quite durable. Trust the sturdy binding, despite its looks, and enjoy the soft feel of the faux leather.

Promising review: I’m really into old things and just unique finds so when I saw this I had to try it, it really reminds me of Skyrim and that day and age. I’m in love. The leather isn’t real but it’s still worth it!
Buy Now
$29.95 on Amazon.com
By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

