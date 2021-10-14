Deal alert: This all-weather outdoor smart plug is under $20 right now

Automating your backyard is a game-changer. It’s hard to go back to the old-fashioned way when you can control outdoor devices with a remote control or even just your voice.

A helpful gadget like the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug is an easy way to use landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps or holiday lights in a snap. It’s weather-resistant and has a Wi-Fi range of up to 300 feet. Our team’s product review expert, Ben Bradley, used a Kasa smart plug to keep his dogs safe.

He lives in an area where coyotes roam and snap up little dogs. That’s why Ben set up string lights all around his patio and fence.

Whenever his dogs go potty after nightfall, he says, “Alexa, turn on the lights.” No getting up from his couch or walking outside is required. Just like that, he can flood the backyard with lights and make sure his dogs are safe.

Good news: The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug is now on sale for $7 off. That means you can snatch it for less than $20.

Want to save your voice and not have to give Alexa orders every time you want to turn on your device? No problem. Just set up a schedule. You can also control your smart plug from anywhere if you use the app. It’s hard to imagine something more convenient!

