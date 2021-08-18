One of our favorite dashcams is on sale now

Owning a dashcam is one of the most reliable and affordable vehicle protection methods on the market. The best dashcams catch accidents before, during and after they happen, so you know exactly what occurred and when.

But with so many dashcams on the market, how do you know which one is best for you? This dashcam was handpicked by Kim herself, so if it’s good enough for Kim Komando, it’s good enough for you.

Check out the Rexing V1P full HD front and rear dashcams. Say goodbye to blurry images because these cameras record in 1080p video at 30 fps, so you can clearly see what’s happening around your car.

Check out this high-quality dashcam

This dashcam captures footage at 170 degrees and the built-in GPS logger marks the time, date, location and even your vehicle’s speed when it records video. That means you have all the information you need when filing a police report or insurance claim.

Connect with Wi-Fi to watch, save or share the dashcam footage straight from the Rexing app on your smartphone. The battery is enhanced to resist hot and cold temperatures, so you never have to worry whether your dashcam will capture audio and video in inclement weather.

That’s right, your camera can detect audio, too, so if you get into an accident and the other driver is behaving inappropriately, you now have everything you need should a court case ensue.

When the G-sensor detects a collision, your dashcam video locks and protects the recording from being overwritten by Loop Recording. That means you can always access the footage you need for your insurance company and the authorities to review.

