15 products to help finally get your home office organized

Ready to clean up your home office? So are thousands of others working from home, suffering through cluttered desks and overflowing trash cans.
The wisest solution is to buy a few items that can magically clear away everything from errant cords to all those piles of paperwork, notepads, paper clips and pens.
Here are 15 products that are designed to get your home office organized. The best part? They’re great for kids who are distance learning, too.
1. Keep your gadgets in one place
Save space by charging your phone, tablet, earbuds and smartwatch in one location. This wireless charging station can charge up to six devices at once and comes with a built-in AC adapter, four detachable baffles, 2.4A fast charging ports, three lightning cables, a type-C cable and a Micro USB cable.
Promising review: " I love it. ... The pieces are really sturdy. They send you three charging cords and you can add your own. I’ll be purchasing another one for my niece who will be attending college in the fall."
2. Keep supplies in order
Don't you hate it when you lose your favorite pen in all the clutter on your desk? Say goodbye to clutter, and hello to this mesh desk organizer that comes with a sliding drawer, double tray and five upright sections. Keep your notepads, pens, pencils, highlighters, wallet or other smaller items in the drawer, separate your folders and notepads in the sectionals and keep everything else in the tray.
Promising review: "Wow! This was so easy to put together with their unique pins that snap in place. Sturdy as well. ... It's perfect. I will seek this brand out when I'm in the market for something like this again, because of the quality and ease of assembly. Wonderful."
3. Optimize your workspace
Tired of your tablet sliding all over the place and getting buried under paperwork? Get this LISEN adjustable stand and tablet holder. Keep your tablet at eye level while you work, and never worry about losing it again. It can be adjusted between 10.2-inches and 20.7-inches and angled 360 degrees.
Promising review: "... It was a breeze to put together (took about a minute), and works extremely well. This would be perfect for many uses, and I’m thinking of buying another one to use on a desk. Highly recommended."
4. No more sloppy cables
When you use a lot of gadgets, crossed cables are inevitable. These cable clips are the perfect solution to your cord management needs. Stick them to the edge of your desk and never worry about your mouse cord interfering with your charging cable or keyboard cord. They're also great for managing cables in your car, on nightstands or in family areas.
Promising review: "These make a nice difference for cluttered countertops, desks, bedside tables & the car. USB & phone charging cables are now out of the way but not fallen behind the furniture. I use the different configurations of cable holders & diameters to match what is needed for the area..."
5. Great for your posture
Do you often lean forward while working at your desk? This can lead to back pain and other complications. This standing desk converter allows you to maintain a healthy posture while working and frees up tons of space. It is available in 28-inches, 35-inches, 30-inches, 32-inches and 42-inches. Choose between black, bamboo, mahogany or rustic colors and themes.
Promising review: "Ridiculously easy to assemble, no tools required. Sturdy construction, glides smoothly up and down. Stops where you want it to."
6. Add a few inches to your desk
Do you have too many work supplies? Is everything necessary and now you don't have any room? Try this large keyboard tray. It can be clamped to the edge of your desk and pulled out when you need it or pushed under the desk when you don't. Sometimes, all you really need is a few extra inches of desk space.
Promising review: "The keyboard shelf is surprisingly well built and sturdy. I use it for my midi piano keyboard. It has also become my dining room table. I can eat dinner and still use the computer keyboard. Couldn't be happier."
7. Never lose your supplies again
If your workspace already has desk drawers, you might find yourself struggling to keep things organized anyway. Try these Backerysupply desk separators. They can lock together to keep everything in its proper place at all times. Store your paper clips, tape, scissors, sticky notes, pens and pencils, stapler and more.
Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted and needed! As a nursing student I have to try and maintain a neat area so I can stay organized. This helped me achieve just that."
8. Optimize your power outlet
Are your power outlets always in use? Tired of having to plug and unplug chargers or devices? It's time to invest in this Anker power strip. It has an eight-foot extension cord, three USB ports and three AC outlets so you can charge or power all your necessary devices from a single outlet. This cube also features overload protection and a fire-retardant casing.
Promising review: "I’m picky about chargers, but have been very happy with the overall design of this charger. The cube shape works well under my desk, I can attach a number of different cables and hide the mess out of sight. I currently have 5 devices charging without any issues..."
9. Safe and secure
Ready to optimize your space? These dual monitor stands are adjustable and made from sturdy wood. Adjust the angle of your monitors, lift them to store items in the little cubby that forms underneath or just enjoy an ergonomic monitor riser stand. All you have to do is screw the base shelves together and you're ready to go.
Promising review: "Wanted something to help organize a little better and raise up my computer screen. This fits perfectly on my desk and hides all my pens, post-it notes, etc. Fast shipping and extremely easy to put together."
10. Everything can have its place
Looking for something fashionable? Try this MaxGear wooden desk organizer. It can hold your office supplies with ease, and the slots are wide enough to fit larger items as well, such as tablets or smartphones. The base has a layer of rubber to keep it from sliding across your desk and can spin 360 degrees for easy access.
Promising review: "Great product. Exactly what I was hoping for. Comes assembled right out of the box. Very nice looking. Many uses to clear off the mess from my side table."
11. Organize in style
Need something more than a simple desk organizer? Try this bamboo desktop bookshelf. It measures 22-inchesx6.5-inchesx17.7-inches and comes with two drawers. It is expandable and adjustable to suit your needs and can be extended from 13.3-inches to 22-inches.
Promising review: "I bought this little shelf for my 5th grader's desk. It's perfect for books, notebooks, pens/tape/scissors/etc. The wood is nicely finished and assembly was quick and easy. Would definitely recommend."
12. A 2-in-1 is always nice
Desk lamps are great, but what do you think about a desk lamp that takes up minimal space, can be adjusted with six brightness levels, five lighting modes, a dimmer, auto-off timer, touch controls, a wireless charger and a USB charging port? Sounds like a great space-saver to us.
Promising review: "Very quick shipping, and was packaged well. This lamp does it all! It’s so versatile with the way you can position it this way and that. The light is bright and also dimmable, plus it charges my phone! My daughter is already asking for one of her own for her desk!"
13. Talk about a space saver!
If you need to work from home and are hurting for space, this wall-mounted fold-out desk is the perfect solution. Just mount it to your wall, and suddenly you have shelf space and a sturdy desk. Pull it out for work purposes, keep all your supplies on the shelves, then fold it all up when you're done.
Promising review: "I ordered this desk for my grandson. He has a small room and with remote learning, he needed a solution for his school work. The desk was the perfect solution. He loves it and I love it so much that I am thinking of getting one for myself! Really sturdy."
14. Great for any office or school space
Is your desk calendar taking up too much space? Is your work area too cramped for a bunch of notepads? Try installing this chalkboard contact paper. Write notes directly onto your desk, on the wall, or even on binders or portfolios. Just cut the paper to the size and shape you need, remove the backing paper, then stick the cutout onto the appropriate surface.
Promising review: "Perfect chalkboard for a disorganized college student. It helped me study for my exams, and its good for leaving notes to roommates. Sticks on easily and has lasted two semesters so far with no problem."
15. Chic and practical
Floating shelves are always attractive, and these rustic wooden shelves are the perfect organizational solutions. Choose between a two or three-pack in black, grey, mahogany or white. They firmly attach to the wall with hidden supports and are great solutions for smaller supplies, picture frames and more.
Promising review: "These shelves are well thought out, very sturdy, good quality, and easy to install. I'm glad I decided to go with this option, and am even considering buying more. ... I have two high energy kids under the age of 12, and I have no worries about these shelves getting knocked down."
