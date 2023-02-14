Charging your phone overnight not only shortens battery life over time, but it can also be dangerous. Here’s how to safely charge your phone and avoid disaster.

While the all-in-one nature of your smartphone is great, you may want to stop using it as an alarm clock for waking up in the morning. Here’s why.

Here’s my story

I’ve been using cellphones since the late 90s. My first smartphone was a Samsung flip phone with a camera and internet capability.

It wasn’t until I got my first iPhone, the 4S in 2011 that I used a phone for more than just calls and texts. It was a camera, calculator, calendar, planner, flashlight, media player — you get the idea.

Among the most welcome functions was the alarm clock. To this day, I still use it to set reminders throughout the day. And up until recently, it helped me get up for work every morning.

Now I use an alarm clock and wish I had made the switch sooner. Here’s why:

Blue light from your phone screen disturbs your sleep: Having an alarm clock means I don't need to check my phone for the time in the middle of the night.

Avoid doomscrolling: Keeping the phone out of reach reduces the temptation to endlessly scroll before bed or check notifications. Less screen time is always a good thing.

Cellphones have been known to explode: Since I don't need my phone to wake up anymore, I don't keep it charging close by on the nightstand.

Potential health risk: Cellphones emit radiation. Yet another reason not to spend the night with my phone close to my head.

Let’s take a look at a variety of alarm clocks to suit every taste and need.

The old fashioned

This throwback alarm clock is loud enough to wake even the heaviest sleepers. Just set the time and alarm with the analog dials and you’re good to go.

It runs on one AA battery, so there’s no need to wind it up (and no incessant ticking sound). This classic comes in a variety of colors to match any room or decor.

All the bells and whistles

Want a mix of old and new? Here’s an alarm clock with a built-in smart speaker so you can get the time, weather and more without looking at the display. You get smart features without having to hold your phone to your face.

Pair it with your smart home devices to turn off the lights or play soothing sleepytime music without leaving your bed. There’s no camera on this alarm clock. Don’t want it listening in? Just turn off the microphone.

Rise and shine

This clock simulates sunrise by gradually increasing brightness as it approaches the alarm time you set. There are seven colors and sounds, so you can truly customize your wake-up call to ocean waves and blue light or birdsong and orange light. Mix and match to suit your preference.

This clock doubles as a reading lamp and has a built-in FM radio.

Back to the basics

How many of you had an alarm clock like this at some point in your life? These clocks offer the bare minimum: a digital display, alarm, snooze button and a couple of levels of brightness.

This clock adds a battery backup so you won’t miss your alarm if the power goes out. Really, what more do you need?

Large and in charge

This alarm clock’s large LED display is ideal for people with impaired vision, but there’s more to this device. You can set two alarms, and a battery backup means you won’t miss work even if there’s a power outage.

There are four levels of volume for the alarm and five levels of brightness for the display. It’s even bright enough for reading.

