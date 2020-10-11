Prime Day is getting closer, but there are plenty of ways you can start saving now. Between lightning deals and early-bird promos, 2020’s Prime Day might end up being the biggest one yet.

For two full days this month, Prime users can find savings on products from almost every category on Amazon. Tap or click here to some of our favorite deals on essential goods.

If you’re eager to start shopping, we’ve picked some of our favorite Prime Day deals on useful accessories for your home, kitchen and more. Not all of these products are high tech, but you can bet they’ll make your life more convenient.

This wood TV console is the perfect place for your new Prime Day smart TV

If you’re like thousands of other Prime Day shoppers, you might be in the market for a new TV. And if you’re buying a new TV, you’ll need somewhere sturdy to put it.

This Walter Edison TV unit is designed in a beautiful, midcentury-modern style. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes so you can pick one that fits your TV set.

Mix it up with this multipurpose KitchenAid mixer

If you love baking, you already know how valuable a mixer can be. But the best mixers tend to cost as much as other high-end kitchen applicances.

Thankfully, this gorgeous KitchenAid mixer is on discount just in time for Prime Day. It features a retro-styled red enclosure and can mix up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch. It’s a sweet deal!

Keep your carpets hair-free just in time for shedding season

Pet owners know how frustrating it can be when winter gets closer and the fur starts flying. You’ll find it in every nook and cranny of your house — and loose pet hair can make allergies so much worse.

Instead of letting the fur pile up, this pet vacuum from Bissel can help you get rid of it. It features a tangle-free brush roll that captures hair from your carpets without letting it clog.

The ultimate kitchen gadget is back for 2020

We love the Instant Pot here at Komando.com. It’s one of our favorite kitchen accessories from last holiday season, and one of the reasons we’ve been eating so well during the pandemic.

And now, you can save big on this all-in-one cooking tool. It’s perfect for stews, meats, rice and yogurt. Plus, there’s an entire range of accessories that let you do even more with it. Tap or click here to see some of our top picks.

Beautify your yard with these outdoor string lights

Winter isn’t here just yet, which means there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors in your yard or on your porch.

These outdoor string lights are easy to set up and durable enough to withstand the elements.

Clean your home’s air and protect your health

We all know that viruses, bacteria and other particles can circulate through the air. If your air is clean, it can reduce chances of inhaling something nasty.

This PARTU HEPA air purifier works to clear smoke, dust, pollen and animal dander while leaving your home smelling great.

This electric smoker is essential for barbecues

Smoked meats are delicious any time of the year, but not everyone has a proper smoker in their home.

This electric smoker from Masterbuilt includes three smoking racks, and works perfectly with ribs, ham and more.

The stylish Zigzag backpack is perfect for hiking

A good travel backpack should be able to stow all your stuff without making you look bulky. That’s why this Zigzag backpack from Columbia is a perfect companion for your outdoor excursions.

It features three large pockets and an internal sleeve that protects your laptop from bumps and scuffs.

This DeWalt drill set is great for home repairs

If you’re spending more time at home, it makes sense to have a repair kit for those quick fixes that pop up here and there.

This DeWalt cordless drill combo kit gives you all the power you need in one affordable package.

Save up to 40% off on apparel through Amazon’s Essentials, Goodthreads and Daily Ritual brands

Amazon is cutting some killer savings across its entire family of clothing brands, including Goodthreads and Daily Ritual.

From activewear like this fleece hoodie to shoes and pants, you can build a whole new wardrobe for a fraction of what you’d spend at the department store.

Bonus: Save big on electronics from AmazonBasics

If you’re in need of a new charging cable or power strip, you can save up to 40% without having to wait for Prime Day. Here are some of our favorite electronic picks.

Tap or click here to see our favorite Prime Day deals on electronics.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.