Skip to Content
Credit: Amazon.com
Amazon

3 reasons the new Kindle Paperwhite is worth the upgrade

By Serena O'Sullivan, Komando.com
September 23, 2021

You probably know that reading is better for your brain than social media. Healthline reports that reading can even prevent age-related cognitive decline. But most of us spend more time scrolling on our phones than reading.

It’s estimated that we spend an average of 118 hours a month with our smartphones on social media. In that time, you could have read a handful of novels. If you want to pick up a book but don’t know where you start, tap or click for a site that helps you find your next favorite read.

One of the best ways to read is through an e-reader like Amazon’s popular Kindle devices. They’re a great alternative to traditional book reading since they’re versatile, easier to hold and cause less strain on the eyes. Now is the best time to buy since Amazon just announced two new Kindle e-readers.

Here’s the backstory

Three new models are refreshing Amazon’s e-reader line:

  • Kindle Paperwhite
  • Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
  • Kindle Paperwhite Kids

They all have larger displays than previous models. Older versions were 6-inches, while these have 6.8-inch screens. They also have longer battery lives as well as built-in IPX8 water resistance.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

The Kindle Paperwhite has been Amazon's best e-reader ever since its release. The new version doesn't change too much, but it adds a few user-friendly features, like a battery that lasts 10 weeks on a single charge. (The old version gives you six weeks.) The charging is faster thanks to its updated USB-C charging feature. You're also getting a larger screen size. It spread from six inches on the old Paperwhite to 6.8 inches on the new version.
Buy Now
$139.99 on Amazon.com

You can even adjust the shade of your e-reader’s display. So if you’re sick of the white light, you can give your words an amber glow. You can even schedule when the light changes.

If you want to give your eyes a break, you can adjust the size and boldness of your text. The Kindle Paperwhite comes with 8GB of storage. If you want an e-reader that packs a bigger punch, you probably want the Paperwhite Signature Edition, which has 32GB.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)

This new edition, which is pricier than its predecessor, adds an auto-brightness sensor along with the aforementioned Qi wireless charging feature.
Buy Now
$189.99 on Amazon.com

The page-turning animations on these gadgets are 20% quicker than previous models. You’ll get the same pixel density on the screens at 300 PPI. In addition to adjustable color temperatures, which range from amber to cool white, the displays are 10% brighter.

DO YOU HAVE AN OLDER KINDLE? It will lose access to the internet soon, so do this

Best of all are the charging upgrades

Older Kindles needed micro USB chargers. The three new Paperwhite models have USB-C ports. That means you can quickly recharge them — and they last for up to 10 weeks. Again, that’s a big step up from previous models, which lasted only six weeks.

­­­Like kid-friendly Kindles of the past, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ along with three different designs: black, emerald forest, and a pattern called Robot Dreams.

Introducing Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Introducing Kindle Paperwhite Kids

It's the first Kindle Paperwhite specifically for children. (If you don't know much about Kindles, Paperwhite's hardware is more advanced than that of previous Kindles designed for kids.) Parents who balk at the price can be happy to know the Paperwhite kids has an IPx8 rating. In other words, it can withstand drops in the bath, pool or even the ocean.
Buy Now
$159.99 on Amazon.com

That’s pretty unique since previous e-readers designed for kids didn’t have these waterproof features.

Want to save money? Here’s a trick

You could always wait for these gadgets to go on sale. But that can take a long time, and if you need an e-reader now, why not buy the old versions? Now that they’re outdated, their prices are lower.

Kindle

Kindle

This user-friendly e-reader comes with adjustable brightness, 8GB of storage, adjustable brightness and the ability to highlight passages. You can also adjust text size and look up the definitions of words you don't understand. This glare-free display reads like real paper, even when you're sitting outside and the sun shines on the screen.
Buy Now
$89.99 on Amazon.com

Overall, it’s a solid gadget for readers. The same goes for the Oasis, the most expensive Kindle e-reader and for good reason.

What to know about the Kindle Oasis

Unlike the regular Kindle and Paperwhite models, it has a slew of unique features that make it stand out. While the Kindle Oasis is functionally similar to the others, it has a larger 7-inch screen. It also comes with a metallic back, giving it a premium look and feel. Its asymmetric design makes it easier to hold with one hand, too.

Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis

Cooler than that is the fact that the Oasis allows you to set the color temperature of your backlight. That means you can make it warmer, giving your screen a yellow or orange tint. This warm light feature is designed to reduce your blue light exposure.
Buy Now
$249.99 on Amazon.com

That’s good news for anyone who struggles to fall asleep after a reading session. (If you didn’t know, blue light suppresses the body’s release of melatonin, according to the National Library of Medicine.)

Keep reading

Kim’s cryptocurrency eBook is a best seller! Grab your copy now

How to find thousands of free eBooks aside from the library

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

Related Stories

Ask me your digital question!

Navigating the digital world can be intimidating and sometimes downright daunting. Let me help! Reach out today to ask your digital question. You might even be on my show!

Ask Me