Best tablet for the money: Amazon’s new $150, 10-inch Fire

Tablets have become more practical and useful than ever, thanks to remote work and education. You can perform virtually any task on a tablet that you normally do on a laptop or PC. These smart devices can also integrate with our other gadgets, giving us control all in one place.

Apple’s iPad Pro is entering its fifth generation and the powerful tablet was among the products announced during the Cupertino company’s recent reveal. Tap or click here for our roundup.

Not to be outdone, Amazon announced its refreshed line of Fire tablets this week, including two models designed for children. We’ve got the details below.

The base Fire HD 10 tablet has a 2GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, 50% higher than the previous generation’s RAM. The 10.1-inch 1080p HD display is 10% brighter. You’ll get 12 hours of battery life.

The new tablet’s body is slimmer and lighter than the previous Fire tablet. The 2MP front-facing camera is landscape-oriented to support widescreen video calls. The Fire HD 10 is available with 32GB or 64GB of memory.

For an additional $30, you can step up to the Fire HD 10 Plus. This bumps the ram up to 4GB and adds hands-free wireless charging. The Plus is compatible with any Qi-certified charger, or you can opt for an Anker Made for Amazon wireless charging dock, which turns the tablet into an Echo Show.

The Fire HD 10 Plus features a soft-touch finish colored in slate. If you’d like to get the wireless charging dock, you can get the tablet and dock for $220.

The Fire HD 10 Kids has 12 hours of battery life and USB-C charging. The 10.1-inch display offers crisp video. The “kid-proof” case comes in Sky Blue, Aquamarine and Lavender and has a kickstand that doubles as a handle. It features a 2GHz octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of memory.

The Fire HD 10 Kids is for kids ages 3-7 and comes with a year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

The Fire Kids Pro is designed for ages 6-12. It’s similar to the adult models but is available in three sizes: seven, eight and 10 inches. The latter model has an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, 3GB of RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras and a USB-C port.

Storage options are 12GB and 32GB and you can have it in Black, Sky Blue, Intergalactic and Doodle. The Fire Kids Pro comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Pick these up for less than $100

The Fire HD 8 is going for $90. Tap or click here for more details.

The Fire 7 is available for just $50 now. Get yours here.

If you prefer iOS, you can get an older iPad for $100 off.



