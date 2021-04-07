Every business, whether big or small, has a digital component today. You have to complete payroll, issue invoices to customers and keep track of your services. All of these items need to be stored somewhere to keep records.

The problem with storing data is that sometimes accidents happen. We don't want to lose our data personally, but we absolutely don't want to lose client's data or have to do a job a second time because of a technology snafu.

Recovering data can cost thousands. This is one of those situations where sports can lend a good life lesson. The best offense is a good defense. Defend your data with a NAS drive.

What is NAS and why do you need it?

NAS stands for Network Attached Storage. It is a physical piece of equipment that stores information over a digital network. It connects all the servers in your business and stores the data in one central location.

This makes access easier because you don’t need multiple storage sites. All your data is located in one convenient place. It also provides extra security features. If someone hacks into your network, they won’t have access to your NAS. They would have to break through the NAS built-in security features as well.

Cybercriminals can also hack programs like Google Storage and iCloud. We have all been the victim of a mass hack at some point, leaving our data and our personal information at risk. This risk is greatly reduced for you and your customers with a NAS.

NAS systems also come with built-in backup systems if one of the components fails, so you never have to worry about losing data. The final pro to purchasing a NAS system is something we all care about, money.

By making a one-time purchase for your personal NAS, you avoid large monthly fees for services like iCloud. Services like these can cost over $100 a month and that adds up very quickly.

However, if you don’t have multiple computers running in your network or have a need to share data between multiple employees, a NAS may not be for you.

Great NAS option

There are many options out there when considering a NAS system, but Kim recommends the WD 12TB My Cloud Home Duo Personal Cloud Storage. You can choose from various size options based on your needs, anywhere from 2TB to 20TB.

It comes built-in with mirror mode, so it automatically backs up your data, twice. A dual drive with 12TB costs around $380, with free delivery if you currently have an Amazon Prime membership.

A NAS system is likely a smart purchase to save your company money and protect you from data incidents in the future.

