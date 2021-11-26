15 Black Friday deals you can’t afford to miss – Get them while you can!

For many, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. For those who are crazy about savings, that honor goes to Black Friday. Some of us will race to our favorite stores and brave the crowds.

If you’re afraid of getting trampled, though, you may prefer shopping online. Not only is that the safe choice, but it also opens up a whole new world of exclusive savings. Lots of online stores are throwing money-saving opportunities your way this year.

Another great way to save is buying your most needed items on Amazon. Its Black Friday deals expand beyond the holiday, so you should throw these items in your cart. They'll help you throughout the year!

1. Make your garage door smart for less than $25

It can be super obnoxious when your roommate or partner forgets to close the garage. One easy way to fix the problem is with the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener. This intelligent solution lets you open or close your garage door from your phone.

Compatible with most garage door openers, myQ is easy to set up, so you can start using it in a snap. You just need the smart opener, Wi-Fi and your smartphone. You can even set a schedule to turn on the garage lights or open the door at a specific time each day.

2. This is great for small business owners

This 13-inch laptop is a top-notch device. If you work for a growing business, its versatile features can be a lifesaver. Its 2-in-1 design means you can get more done in your limited workday.

It’s perfect for taking inventory. Flip the device to use the lightweight laptop with a detachable keyboard. You can also turn on your laptop just by opening the lid for a faster workflow than ever before.

3. Never run out of power again

This bad boy will get you through some tough times. If you ever have to deal with a power outage, you’ll want this power station by your side. This solar generator is the ideal power kit for tent camping, overland journeys and more.



4. Hit the road with Echo Auto

Do you love Alexa? Do you want to bring her with you wherever you go? Then you’ll like the Echo Auto, which lets you add Alexa to your car.

Now, when you’re cruising down the highway thinking about life, you can ask her all the same questions you’d ask from home. It’s super helpful for traffic updates, news stories, reminders, calling, playing music and more.

5. Light up the home

If you want a cheap way to add some glamor to your home, invest in some smart LED strip lights. These Wi-Fi lights can bathe your home in a cool blue glow or a moody red with a single word. Just connect it to Alexa or Google Assistant to access 16 million colors through your app. It’s perfect for parties.

6. Get this for hands-free meal prep

If you’ve ever wanted a voice-controlled microwave, this is the gadget for you. This small, hands-free microwave works with Alexa and can defrost vegetables, make popcorn, reheat leftovers and more. Thanks to its compact size, you can save some much-needed counter space.

7. This will make you a happy camper

Sometimes, you’re hiking through the countryside when you feel a little thirsty. If your water bottle’s empty, you’re toast. Dehydration is no joke, which is why there are all sorts of high-tech gadgets designed to keep you healthy and safe.

Exhibit A: the LifeStraw personal water filter. This comes with two personal filters you can plop into any body of water for safe drinking. It comes with microfilters that meet EPA and NSF standards for removing bacteria and parasites. It’s a literal lifesaver.

8. Buy an indoor bike

Want to work off some of your pandemic pounds but don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a gym membership? Buy your future self a gift with this indoor bike from Sunny Health & Fitness. It comes with four-way adjustable handlebars, a four-way adjustable seat and caged pedals for comfort.

Plus, it has a built-in device holder to free up your hands. You can even slide your water bottle into an attached bottle holder. Oh, and if you need to move it from room to room, you don’t have to worry about scraping your floors. It has easy-to-use transportation wheels. There are a ton of other helpful features, too, so check it out.

9. Upgrade your home office with a comfy chair

A good office chair can make a world of difference. If you’re working on an old chair, you just bought a ticket to back pain central. Upgrade with this affordable desk chair built for comfort.

Its plush seat offers a ton of support, and you can adjust the height. You can also flip up the arms for more room to save space. With a mesh back, it’s flexible, supportive and breathable.

10. Take your tunes with you

Maybe AirPods aren’t your thing. Perhaps you want a comfortable and affordable pair of headphones you can take with you on the go. One great way for hands-free listening has the dual benefit of letting you cut the cord.

The wireless on-ear headphones are a breeze to use. They come with active noise cancellation, so you don’t have to hear the honking and screeching sounds of the street as you’re walking through the city. You can stream wirelessly from your device for up to 44 hours.

11. Breathe easy

This quiet humidifier gives you quick relief from dry air. It can help alleviate allergies, congestion and even sinus headaches. You can even customize mist thanks to its 36-degree rotating nozzle. It comes with a soothing night light you can turn off. You don’t have to worry about wet floors or soggy furniture thanks to its advanced design.

12. The best way to protect your precious items

If burglars are a big fear, invest in a safe. This small and affordable option comes with a digital keypad. Plus, it’s fireproof and waterproof. No matter what happens to your home, you have a steely layer of protection between your important stuff and the outside world.

13. Plug it up

Say you want to set up a bunch of lights throughout your backyard. After enjoying the twinkling lights from the comfort of your couch, you decide it’s time to turn them off. If you don’t want to get up from your spot, you can turn them off with your voice.

That’s all thanks to smart plugs. They’re an essential part of a smart home setup. This option comes with two sockets, and it’s resistant to all types of weather. Even if it rains, your high-tech setup will still sparkle.

14. Prepare your feast

If you’re cooking meat this holiday season, you want to make sure your meal’s as close to perfect as possible. After all, no one wants family dinner to be a flop. The best way to make sure your meat is perfect is with a digital meat thermometer.

This affordable option works like a charm. It has a ton of settings you can use depending on the meat you’re cooking. Its preset meat temperatures will let you know the moment your meat is done, so you never have to worry about overcooking anything.



15. The secret to your in-home nail salon

In theory, painting your fingernails is fun. You apply bright colors onto your hands … and then wait for around 30 minutes for the paint to finally dry. That can be a total waste of time, especially during the busy holiday season.

A quick way to spruce up your look is by buying a UV LED nail lamp. These tech goodies can dry your nails in as little as 60 seconds. Now you can get a stylish gel look while saving a ton of time. This polish light has a three-timer setting, professional nail art tools, an automatic sensor and even an LCD display.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.