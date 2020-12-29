5 must-have accessories for AirPods owners

Now that Christmas is over, you’re probably on the hunt for accessories to go with all the tech gadgets you got. Those new toys weren’t cheap, and you need to make sure you have what you need to protect them.

That goes for nearly all of your new tech gadgets. Whether you got a new iPad or tablet, an upgraded phone, laptop or a smart speaker, there’s a way to protect it. These accessories for your new Apple tech can help you get started.

That goes for those new AirPods you just got, too. While you may be under the impression that your charging case will protect your AirPods, you still need to invest in a few accessories to help. From charging bases that secure your AirPods to silicone covers that protect from drops and bumps, these accessories are must-haves for any AirPods owner.

1. Streamline your cords with this 3-in-1 charging station

With multiple devices to charge, it can be difficult to organize chargers — this 3-in-1 charging station can help. It can charge three devices at once and keeps you from having multiple charging cords hanging all over your desk or bedside table. You can use it to quickly charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously, keeping the clutter down and the battery life up on your devices.

Promising review: “I received my 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station and didn’t even really need the instructions to assemble. Packaged very well, looks classy, and is charging all my products at the same time. My only reason for not giving this 5 stars is the watch cord that comes with the Apple Watch is longer than what is allowed to fold up in the charging station. I had to maneuver the cord to hang a little out of the bottom and hide behind my end table. I would still purchase knowing this because I think one can get a smaller watch cord if that’s too big of a deal.”

2. Never lose an earbud on a run or on the go with this silicone lanyard

Losing an AirPod while exercising or running errands can be a huge pain. It can also be costly to replace, which is why you need this silicone lanyard. The built-in magnets lock your AirPods around your neck to keep them from falling out of your ear and onto the ground around you.

But while it will protect your AirPods from being lost, you won’t even notice it’s there. It’s made of eco-friendly silicone, so it’s durable and lightweight and works with both AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Promising review: “Material holds up well. Can use on IPods, and other brands with similar style and shape. Different colors to match your attire.”

Related: 10 new iPhone tricks you’ll use all the time

3. Protect your case from scratches and drops with this silicone sleeve

Your AirPods aren’t the only things at risk of loss or damage. Your charging case is, too — and you can protect it from scratches and drops with this silicone sleeve.

It just slides onto your case to ensure your cover is protected 24/7. It’s a cheap, easy way to avoid damaging your case with bumps, dust, dirt and drops, which will help prolong the life of your earbuds. It even clips onto your bag or backpack, so you always know where your AirPods are when you need them.

Promising review: “The cases are great for protection. They actually sit very flush with the actual hard case of the AirPods. They also have a very soft, matte feeling, which is great for keeping dirt and dust off the case and can be easy to wash/keep clean. The only thing is the keychain hook sits kind of awkward on the side, but it is expected as the cover is silicone. Overall, just a great fit for the AirPods case that can ensure durability and protection for a long time.”

4. Need more protection? This hardshell case can take anything you throw at it

Another option for protecting your AirPods charging case is this hardshell case. It’s made of a perforated, hardened silicone-like material to protect your case but is still light and durable. It fits flush with your AirPods case, too — so there’s no gapping or slipping off of your case.

What’s nice about this hardshell case is that it adds a thick layer of protection. You won’t have to worry about dropping or bumping your charging case and causing damage to it. This case will absorb the impact instead. It works with both series of AirPods, too.

Promising review: “I am so pleasantly surprised by this case. I’ve had others that don’t fit well or don’t pair without having to remove the case but this cute case does everything a cover should do. The nice part is that it looks great and has a snug fit. Nice.”

Related: 20 just-released clever tech gadgets you’re going to want right now

5. If you can’t get your earbuds to stay in place, try these handy hooks

If you have small ear canals, you run the risk of your AirPods falling out or shifting as you move. These handy hooks can prevent that from happening, making your earbuds more comfortable and secure. They’ll also help reduce the noise around you by making sure your AirPods are in the right position when you use them.

The hooks are really easy to use, too. They slide onto your earbud and hook over your ears to keep your AirPods where they need to be. If that’s not enough to sell you, these hooks are engineered from ultra-premium silicone, so they’re comfortable while securing your AirPods in place.

X

Promising review: “Revolutionised my airpod use. Whilst they stayed in before, they ‘felt’ loose. With the Earbuddyz, which retains sensor functionality, they stay firmly in place and also the sound is better — probably because it’s a slightly better seal. I hate in-ear canal earphones. I find them uncomfortable and the occlusion effect of thumping footsteps etc annoys me. I’ve been through the Jaybird Freedom 2, the Bose SoundSport, and some budget wireless earphones. This has solved my problem of finding a decent audio quality, non-ear canal, good-fitting wireless earphone by using it with AirPods.”

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.